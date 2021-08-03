Big-name acts are returning to The Sharon

National Broadway tours, comedians, concerts, orchestras both local and international, magic shows, modern and classical dance and more wow audiences in a normal season at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. And after a long, pandemic-caused wait, the return to a regular lineup is in sight. The venue will host big names in entertainment including The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Lee Rocker, Jeff Allen, Paula Poundstone, Kathleen Madigan, Jackie Evancho, Jeanne Robertson, David Foster, Cirque Musica, Judy Collins, Jay Leno, Vienna Boys’ Choir, Paul Anka, Engelbert Humperdinck, Chris Botti, Terry Fator and more from fall 2021 to spring 2022.
Vaccines, and acts touring, allowed for the return of big shows and star headliners, said Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon.
“Because the industry is slowly reopening, artists have been able to tour to more venues, including ours, at full capacity,” she said. “Every season, myself and our artistic director (Whitney Morse) review the shows touring through Florida from the national booking agencies and select the shows we think The Villages would enjoy the most while keeping in mind art and culture we can offer to the community.”
Because the 2020-21 season was interrupted by COVID-19, many of the artists will be ones who were unable to perform there during that time, Constant said.
The lineup will include the National Geographic Live speaker series as well as three Broadway offerings: “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Jersey Boys” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”
“I am very excited to have the Broadway series back at The Sharon. Those types of shows really make the building sing,” Morse said. “It will be a great relief to see the theater full again.”
It also will include three modern dance offerings: Jon Lehrer Dance, Pilobolus and BODYTRAFFIC, which is returning for the third year.
“We love them,” Constant said of that group. “They always do community outreach and have the most energetic modern dance.”
Select shows will go on sale Wednesday. Visit thesharon.com for show dates and on-sale dates.
“(It’s) exciting!” Constant said. “I am so grateful to host the artists we couldn’t see during the pandemic, and am ready to start gearing up for season 2022-23 with new offerings as well.”
