Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner.
“Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
Genesis Health Clubs, which acquired two clubs in The Villages in May, announced today that it will move its Spanish Springs operation into a new experience in the nearby Rialto Building.
The company’s plans include a nutritional area, juice bar and smoothie shop that will be open to the general public in addition to fitness upgrades for members.
“It was important for us to find a space where we could treat The Villages residents to a higher caliber of health club,” said Genesis President Rodney Steven II. “It will be a relaxing, restorative experience for everyone.”
Steven continued, “I’ve been so impressed by the lifestyle that people lead in The Villages. It’s so important to remain fit and healthy as you age, but the social component is crucial, too. That’s why we’re adding a large lounge area with TVs, couches, and charging stations. It will be a great place for events, or for people to just hang out with their friends after a workout.”
Genesis’ new location, which is expected to take shape over the next year, will bring members an expanded fitness area with new equipment, luxury locker rooms, dry saunas, expanded weight and cardio rooms and large turf training area.
It will also include eight spa treatment rooms and four additional fitness studios for yoga, barre work, high-intensity training and specialized medical classes.
The move breathes new life into the Rialto Building, which was undergoing renovations as a movie theater when the pandemic closed theaters around the world and brought filmmaking to a halt.
Last week, Cineworld, the world’s second largest movie theater chain and owner of Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy.
Industry analysts say the cinema experience isn’t dead, but will almost certainly be smaller.
Only 17.4% of all available movie seats were filled nationally from Memorial Day through the end of July, according to EntTelligence, a data company that tracks theater attendance.
The local numbers track along that trend, McCabe said.
“The future of the movie theater industry is still relatively unclear,” he said. “Titles like ‘Top Gun’ show that people are willing to come back to enjoy good films in a theater setting, but Hollywood is just not producing like it was before the pandemic. Locally, we are seeing between 13 to 25% of available seats sold in a given week. We are hopeful that the quality and quantity of films will continue to improve and will encourage more folks to enjoy a night out at the theater.”
Next door to the Rialto Building, The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in July installed a 24-by-40-foot screen to launch a cinema series of art house, indie and classic hit movies on days without live performances.
“The La Reina Building now presents exciting opportunities for first-floor retailers and restaurateurs,” McCabe said. “And the presence of residents living right there would certainly be a plus for the restaurants and shop owners who do such a great job serving our community.”
Those retailers are already reaping the benefits of a special task force formed to raise the bar in all areas including leasing, maintenance, capital improvements, signage and general updates, said Geno Jarquin, director of The Villages Commercial Division.
Spanish Springs restaurants are reporting a 15% rise in year-over-year sales, and fashion stores with national brands in Spanish Springs are reporting a 31% year-over-year spike.
“Those are all good trends,” Jarquin said.
Genesis, the nation’s largest privately owned health club organization, is just the latest heavy-hitter to sign on to the future of Spanish Springs.
Fred Karimipour, known for running top restaurants in The Villages for over 10 years, announced two weeks ago that Spanish Springs will be the home of his ninth venture.
“This is our most exciting opportunity,” he said of the seafood restaurant he hopes to open next month. “I’ve always wanted to be in Spanish Springs, there just wasn’t an opportunity. When they offered (Spanish Springs), I jumped at it. I think we’re going to hit it out of the park with this particular concept.”
Just blocks away, Bowlero Corp., the world’s leader in bowling entertainment, announced last week that it has acquired Fiesta Bowl & Spanish Springs Lanes.
“The Villages is well-known for some of the nation’s most dedicated bowlers,” said Thomas Shannon, Bowlero founder and CEO. “As a company, we prioritize the guest experience above all and plan to bring the quality Bowlero experience to this community.”
More quality experiences are coming soon for Spanish Springs.
Future phases of revitalization will include an exterior bar with shaded seating at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center alongside the slow-flowing creek on the building’s east side.
Other improvements are already underway:
• The exterior facades of the Van Patten Building and the El Mercado Building are being updated to make storefronts more retailer friendly.
• Two new monument signs and upgraded landscaping are planned for the entrance at U.S. Highway 27/ 441 to enhance the entry feature. Designers are also exploring the addition of a lighted “The Villages” sign to the golf cart bridge that spans the highway.
• Work will begin soon on the nearby Hacienda Hills Golf Club, a neighborhood of 25 new homes with a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss pavilion, walking path, putting green, golf pro shop and Marbella Villas.
• The Villages Christmas Parade will return to Spanish Springs this December, joining parades held during October’s Heritage Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in March. The crowd-pleasers join other long-running special events at Spanish Springs, such as the monthly cruise in classic car show that just marked 25 years.
“We are committed to keeping Spanish Springs and all our town centers active areas that serve as focal points for our residents,” McCabe said. “It’s all part of continuing the dream for residents for generations to come.”
