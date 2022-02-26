Berry good weekend for local festival

The end of winter has many signs, including longer days and warmer weather. In Florida, the end of strawberry growing season signals that it is time to get excited for spring. The Villages celebrates with the annual Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square, happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.
It is spread over two days for the first time. “The event has grown to such a capacity to warrant the transition to a whole weekend of festivities,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment. “It used to just be one day, but we wanted to give people more opportunities to enjoy everything.” Cox said festivals have grown more popular in the last few years because of an increased desire for outdoor entertainment.
“Our tree lighting events (last) December had crowds beyond 15,000 people, probably close to 20,000,” Cox said. “We have three of those events and only one Strawberry Festival, so we decided to extend into a two-day weekend event.” The strawberry festival features local crops of the fruit at peak sweetness, hay rides, information about pick-your-own farms and other activities, like the popular pie-eating contest today.
“The pie-eating contest is a favorite for a lot of people,” said Brian Mullany, special events assistant manager with The Villages Entertainment.
The pies are made locally to encourage shopping and eating locally, Mullany said. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show also returns today and Sunday, with three showtimes both days since last year’s single performance drew such a huge crowd. Several Villages performance groups also will entertain the crowd. A full schedule of events can be found at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Huey Reed with Reed’s Groves has attended every Strawberry Festival since they started. He will bring Plant City strawberries for people to purchase. Reed’s family business has operated for more than 140 years, he said, so he knows a thing or two about produce.
“We’re getting into the end of the season for strawberries, but everything else keeps growing,” Reed said. “I’ve been busy getting everything ready since when it gets real hot around mid-March, the season is over.”
For those who cannot get enough strawberries, the state’s biggest strawberry festival in Plant City is March 3-13 this year. And The Villages Entertainment will celebrate another sweet fruit with the second annual Blueberry Festival on April 22 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
