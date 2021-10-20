Bergs flip The script, eye an end to Babes’ hold On event

Considering the structure behind the Ladies Residents Cup, there’s little to explain it other than as an anomaly. A hot streak. Rub of the green. Lady Luck.
Rosters are built by splitting handicaps evenly — lowest to the left side of the ledger, next-lowest to the right. Right, left. Left, right. On down the list.
And yet after three days of competition, Team Babe somehow defies the laws of probability. Again and again. Eight of the past nine meetings, to be exact.
Go figure.
“You can’t. It’s random,” said Doris King, Team Berg’s captain in the 15th renewal of The Villages’ most sociable rivalry.
Perhaps, though, a breakthrough is on the horizon at Mallory Hill Country Club, after the Bergs emerged Tuesday with a three-point edge to carry into the decisive final session.
