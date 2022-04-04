Bees are buzzing in Florida but honey dips

The beehives look a little less golden these days. U.S. honey production dropped 14% from 2020, totaling more than 126 million pounds in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tally includes about 8.5 million pounds from Florida beekeepers. Despite a nationwide year-over-year drop in honey-producing bee colonies, the number of colonies in Florida increased to 193,000, about 1,000 more than 2020, according to USDA. Yet, beekeepers’ honeybees aren’t producing as much honey as these critical pollinating insects continue facing stressors in their environments. Dry, stormy conditions affected the blooms of the flowers that bees depend on for the nectar of honey, said Scott Irving, owner of Riverview Apiaries in Lake Panasoffkee. “The East Coast got hammered,” he said.
And beekeepers in Florida continue working to safeguard their colonies against varroa mites, the vampire-like pests that invade beehives and suck on honeybees’ blood.
Varroa mites were cited as the No. 1 cause of colony losses in 2020-21, according to the Bee Informed Partnership, a nonprofit partnership of labs and universities that researches honey bee declines.
Colony losses were 45.5% nationwide and 38.2% in Florida during that time, according to the Bee Informed Partnership.
Locally, bees are doing “fairly well” despite varroa mites and other stressors such as hive beetles and overspray from pesticides, said Jake Mitchem, a beekeeper with Riverview Apiaries. Irving is training Mitchem to take over his hives.
Right now, Mitchem is optimistic about the flows for their orange blossom honey, made from the nectar of orange blossoms in citrus groves. He recently pulled honey from hives he has stationed near Lake Yale in Grand Island.
But in recent years, finding flowers for the bees to extract nectar from has been a challenge because of dry weather, he said.
“The last two years we had terrible droughts,” Mitchem said. “With that, the blooms won’t come in. And they need the flowers.”
Meanwhile, scientists remain engaged in identifying ways of relieving honey bee stressors.
Some of the most recent research emerging from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory found a number of promising developments:
- Researchers determined an effective dosage for vaporized oxalic acid treatments in varroa mite control. Using a dosage of 4 grams per brood chamber proved most effective. Vaporization involves heating oxalic acid crystals inside a closed hive until they become liquid, then continuing to heat them until they become gaseous, according to Amy Vu, a researcher with the UF/IFAS honey bee lab.
- They also found a process called the sugar shake method, which dislodges live varroa mites using powdered sugar and gently shaking the bee it’s attached to, is most effective at collecting mites for research. Using live varroa mites in a lab setting helps scientists study its biology and investigate better control methods.
- Studies on another honey bee pest, the greater wax moth, identified the extract thymol as a promising control against them.
Another emerging solution Mitchem thinks may help improve honey bees’ fortunes involves scientists breeding bees that can groom themselves to remove varroa mites. Such work has taken place at the bee research lab at Purdue University in Indiana.
“You know how monkeys will go into each other’s hair and take the fleas out?” he said. “That’s what the bees would do with the varroa mites.”
Any solution or combination of solutions would support the bees’ health. The mites were described by the Honey Bee Health Coalition as “one of the greatest threats to honey bee health, honey production, and pollination services.”
“Creating healthier bees will ensure more honey production,” said Lauren Roberts, public engagement technician with the UF/IFAS honey bee lab.
“If they’re controlling the varroa mite population, they’ll create healthier bees.”
