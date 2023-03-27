BBQ Bash brings big crowds

The smoky aroma of grilled meats perfumed Spanish Springs Town Square on Saturday during the 20th annual BBQ Bash. The event is hosted by The Villages on behalf of the Buffalo PRIDE group. Buffalo PRIDE (Partners Responsible in Developing Education) is The Villages Charter School’s parent support organization. It helps to keep parents connected to teachers, programs and activities involving the school. BBQ Bash coordinator Amanda Isaacs said the event is always popular, as well as important.
“There are a lot of small fundraising events we do throughout the year, but there are a couple of big ones that always raise a lot of money,” Isaacs said. “All the money we raise goes to the (PRIDE) group to provide funding for travels for athletes, cover the cost of supplies for teachers, and help offset all the expenses for parents.”
On Saturday, thousands of people took to the square to taste samples of beef, pork and chicken. This year, the event had 16 teams and 11 vendors.
Isaacs noted the lines were longer than usual, but took it as a positive sign.
“It means more people are here to eat and more donations raised,” she said.
Between sponsorships, which were from event teams as well as organizations that wanted to support PRIDE but couldn’t attend; donations, and ticket sales, this year’s event collected more than more than $65,000.
“I’m so pleased with the donations: this will greatly help the students and the school,” Isaacs said.
Isaacs has coordinated the BBQ Bash for more than 10 years, and she said her favorite part, seeing people in the square and having fun while supporting the Buffalo PRIDE, never gets old.
Previously Isaacs was a cook with The Villages Commercial Property Management, so she understands the hard work people put into the day.
Matt Hoopfer, executive director of operations with Commercial Property Management, said his team started smoking the meat at midnight the night before.
“It’s all about teamwork today,” Hoopfer said. “Both for our team, because we all help wherever it’s needed, and it’s teamwork from the community coming together to help the school.”
Hoopfer, whose team went under the name “Road Kill Cafe,” has participated in the bash for the last decade.
“We get to have fun, feed people and have fun while doing it,” he said. “We’ll never stop as long as we keep helping.” Some of the teams participating joined right when the event started.
“This is year 20 for us. We took two years off during the pandemic but came back last year,” said Greg Yoder, of Fruitland Park. Yoder cooked with his teammates at Properties of The Villages.
“We’ve always come out to the competition, but we don’t view it as a competition,” Yoder said. “We’re here to help people. Knowing that we can help, and provide truly good food to people, we believe in our hearts all that transcends winning awards.”
Pete Laufersky, one of Yoder’s teammates and co-workers, said the first year the event was held at The Villages Polo Club. “We were told to prepare about 25 pounds of meat, and it was gone after about 10 minutes,” he said. “This year we cooked 600 pounds of meat.”
Mike Fink, of Oxford, said the Properties of The Villages crew cooked around 200 pounds each of pork, beef and chicken.
“You have to start cooking pretty early to get all of it ready and done by the time you have to serve people,” Fink said. “It’s a lot of work but we like doing it, because it’s for a good cause.”
With all the meat they cooked over the last two decades, Properties of The Villages has earned nine trophies throughout the years. Still, Yoder said the trophies are a fringe benefit of filling bellies and fundraising.
Teams had the option to donate on top of their participation, and Pike’s Electric Inc. donated the most at $8,000. Russell “Rusty” Pike, owner and president of Pike’s Electric Inc. said the group fired up the grills and smokers in the early morning hours. He said they were thinking of the students as they prepped for the event to start.
Many participants have kids in the charter school, he said, so they felt connected to the fundraiser on a personal level. No one was a match for Wade Surveying though, who swept the competition with a win in each category. This was a step up from last year; Wade won second place for chicken at the 2022 BBQ Bash.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
