Baseball’s back for spring training swing

Consummated in commerce, the marriage between spring training baseball and the Sunshine State has been going strong for more than a century. Major League Baseball franchises annually take advantage of Florida’s revered climate to allow players ideal conditions to prepare for the upcoming season, while the state benefits from the tourism that comes with being in the forefront of the national sports eye each spring. A study commissioned by the Florida Sports Foundation, which promotes the state’s Grapefruit League for MLB, shows the state reaps huge economic benefits during the two months the teams serve as snowbirds. The study, conducted by the Tallahassee-based firm Downs & St. Germain Research in 2018, shows nearly 1.5 million fans who attended games that spring were responsible for:
Bringing in nearly $700 million in economic impact for Florida, a 60% increase from 2009 when the total was around $425 million
Creating more than 7,000 jobs producing more than $250 million in wages
Generating more than $100 million in revenue for the hotel industry and another $60 million for restaurants
With 13 state-of-the-art facilities in a dozen different cities that 15 MLB teams call “home” in February and March, springtime in Florida has become equally renowned as a baseball lover’s paradise and a boon to the local economies.
“The state of Florida and springtime baseball have the perfect marriage,” said Nick Gandy, communications consultant for the Florida Sports Foundation. “There’s so much history embedded throughout a number of Florida communities that have hosted Spring Training baseball for more than 100 years. Generations of fans have flocked to our state to watch their teams play, driving incredible amounts of economic impact into these communities, making for a truly wonderful experience that Floridians and our guests have enjoyed for years and years.”
Diamonds and Dollars
While the earliest beginnings of spring training in Florida date back to the late 1800s, Major League Baseball has used the Sunshine State as one of two national preseason hubs annually — the other being Arizona — uninterrupted since 1946.
Florida is currently home to 15 MLB teams playing in 13 ballparks across 12 different cities, ranging from Dunedin south to Fort Myers on the Gulf coast and from West Palm Beach north to Port St. Lucie on the Atlantic side.
The two focused months of America’s pastime drives an unparalleled amount of economic impact to the state, led by Palm Beach County, which hosts a Florida-high four teams (Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals) in West Palm Beach and Jupiter.
“MLB spring training is an enormous economic driver for our local business community and hospitality industry,” said George Linley, executive director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. “It provides one of the largest economic boons created by any annual event that takes place in the Palm Beaches.”
Before the pandemic brought the 2019 spring season to an early end, fans who flocked to Palm Beach County accounted for more than 50,000 hotel room nights, while generating more than $53 million in total economic impact for the area.
The Downs & St. Germain study shows that in 2018, spring training was responsible for bringing in $687.1 million statewide — nearly $43 million more than what was garnered in Arizona — with more than $584 million of that total coming via spectator spending.
The 2018 spring cycle was also responsible for the additional creation of 7,152 jobs across Florida.
“The Grapefruit League is a staple in Floridian tourism,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation. “It generates millions of dollars every year, and it supports thousands of jobs, from suppliers to operational staff.”
Surveys show 300,822 out-of-state fans visited Florida for the purpose of attending spring training. Those fans attended an average of 2.9 games each, accounting for 52% of the total attendance of 1,497,306 fans at the 237 games played in 2018.
Additionally, fans of spring training generate approximately $115 million in hotel revenue and $60 million for the state’s restaurant industry each year.
“Two months doesn’t seem like a very long time,” Young said. “But it is an essential boon for many businesses in the state.”
Climate Matters
One of the biggest selling points Florida has in marketing its spring training, Gandy said, is the state’s monopoly on ideal seasonal weather.
“When a baseball fan in Pittsburgh sees their favorite player in shorts and a T-shirt on a 72-degree day in Bradenton, that spurs something inside of them,” Gandy said. “Families pack up their cars and head down for a week, and treat it like an entire vacation. They’ll enjoy the theme parks, the beaches and the ballgames, too.
“Springtime baseball in Florida is much more trusted than that groundhog, because it’s a surefire sign of warmer things to come.”
With the average high temperature in February hovering around 26 degrees in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins, it’s easy to see why fans and the ballplayers alike desire a trip to the organization’s spring training home in Fort Myers — boasting an average high of 75 in February.
“The consistent warm weather found in the state makes it perfect for teams to train in the type of conditions they will play in for the rest of the season,” Young said. “With over 200 games taking place every training season here, there are plenty of opportunities for visitors to come watch their favorite teams play in warm weather.”
The Early Beginnings
A dozen years after the creation of the National League in 1876, the first major professional baseball team took the diamond within Florida state lines.
The Washington Nationals/Statesmen traveled via train to Jacksonville for three weeks of warm-weather practice ahead of the 1888 season, standing as the farthest any team had previously traveled in the history of American professional baseball.
That roster included catcher Connie Mack — grandfather of Connie Mack III, the eventual U.S. Senator from Florida — with Washington ultimately finishing the season 37-1/2 games out of first place, convincing baseball’s earliest leaders that springtime travel wasn’t beneficial enough to justify the logistical hassle.
Some 13 years after that, then-manager Mack led the American League’s Philadelphia Athletics back to Jacksonville for a two-month stay in the spring of 1901, becoming the first franchise to spend an entire preseason in the state.
The A’s won three World Series titles between their first Florida stop and annual repeat visits through 1913, sparking the move of other teams to the state’s warmer springtime climate, including the Chicago Cubs (Tampa) and St. Louis Browns (St. Petersburg) by 1914.
Florida’s commercial land boom of the 1920s soon lent itself to even more organizations hosting spring training in the state, with team personnel helping grow the municipalities in which they trained.
“The managers, coaches and players, they’d buy real estate,” said Gary Mormino, professor emeritus of history at the University of South Florida and a contributor for the Tampa Baseball Museum. “They’d buy bowling alleys and bars or homes in the area. So (spring training in Florida) was not just a flirtation, this was a love affair that was consummated in commerce.”
Local Spring Home
Just a long home run away from The Villages, the town of Leesburg was home to Central Florida’s first spring training experience.
The Philadelphia Phillies franchise held its preseason preparations in Lake County for three years from 1922-24, training at Cooke Field. The ballpark, named after local banker R.F.E. Cooke, was constructed as a home for the then-Leesburg Spiders, a minor-league squad derived from the Negro Baseball League.
It was demolished in the 1950s and the site now houses the Cutrale Citrus Juices production facility.
“There’s just so much baseball history in this town, and it’s a town that’s always loved its baseball,” said John Meier, a Leesburg baseball historian, who also serves as one of the founding members of the Leesburg Lightning, a wooden bat team in the Florida Collegiate Summer League. “That’s the main thing that stands out to me when I think about baseball in Leesburg throughout its history. There’s always been good baseball, good facilities to have it in, and plenty of good baseball fans to come watch it, too.”
In 1936, the city built the Ballpark at Venetian Gardens — currently known as Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field — along the shoreline of Lake Harris. The ballpark is known to be the first lighted baseball stadium in the state, constructed at a cost of $19,000.
The venue hosted its first spring training game a year later, when it welcomed the Rochester Red Wings, a minor-league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to train locally in 1937.
Leesburg became the springtime home to several organizations over the next few decades, including affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Braves and Brooklyn Dodgers.
“I think what’s made this town so great from a baseball standpoint is all the history here,” said Rich Billings, head baseball coach of Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg. “This town has always had this huge passion for the game of baseball, and you see and hear that everywhere you go here.”
Spring’s Successful Spawning
Largely thanks to spring training’s success statewide, Florida’s most profitable professional minor sports league has also thrived for more than 100 years.
The Florida State League opened with six teams in April 1919, and has since hosted a total of 116 teams in 32 different cities across the Sunshine State.
The Florida Sports Foundation reported the FSL contributes toward the state’s minor-league sports economic footprint of $736 million annually, while responsible for creating nearly 7,000 jobs on its own and drawing more than 106,000 out-of-state visitors to its games per year.
Ken Carson, who served as FSL president from 2015-19, said it’s no secret that the league has borrowed tricks from the trade learned through MLB parent clubs hosting spring training, such as ballpark promotional giveaways and marketing the state’s favorable weather.
“It’s nice to be able to feed off that,” Carson said. “You just say ‘springtime’ and ‘baseball’ in Florida — people come running. So we’ve tried to market off that and still offer those same amazing venues for our teams to use, and put together ‘summertime’ and ‘baseball’ in Florida for us, too.”
All but two current teams (Daytona, Fort Myers) in the league are owned by their MLB parent clubs, while nine teams play in a facility used as a MLB spring training site.
The 12 ballparks league-wide saw 935,187 fans walk through their gates in 2019 — an average of 1,236 per game — falling just shy of a 14th consecutive year of one-million spectators.
The 2020 season was shelved due to COVID-19, with the 2021 season — rebranded as Low-A Southeast and cut from 12 to 10 teams — scheduled to begin statewide on May 4.
“It’s a big deal to us and I think for everyone involved in the league,” said Chris Peters, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels team president, of the league’s success. “There are a lot of options out there for what people can do with their disposable income when it comes to entertainment. So for them to choose us, that means a lot and it makes you want to do all you can to provide that affordable, family-fun outing for them.”
The Spring Ahead
Much like the rest of the sporting world, COVID-19 hammered the state’s spring training industry last March.
The preseason schedule ended 12 days earlier than anticipated, after Major League Baseball canceled all activities indefinitely on March 12, 2020.
“It was certainly a struggle to adapt,” Young said. “Last year was a period of learning, that will hopefully help make the 2021 season much more successful.”
The 2021 MLB spring training cycle remains a fluid situation, having been amended a handful of times in recent months. The most recent change came on Feb. 12, when the MLB announced a revised schedule for both the Grapefruit League and the Arizona-based Cactus League.
In the Sunshine State, the five teams located on the eastern coast of Florida will play 24 games in 30 days, and they will play each other exclusively.
The eight ballclubs that play on the western part of the peninsula will be split evenly into two four-team pods, with each grouping playing internally for 28 games over 30 days, while the Orioles (Sarasota) and Pirates (Bradenton) will play against teams from both pods.
Ballparks across the state are set to allow a limited number of fans, with capacity limits and restrictions for each individual venue based on guidance from local officials.
“MLB spring training will take place in a safe manner — with limited spectators — and will be a big step toward the recovery of sports events and tourism in Florida,” Linley said. “(The season) will be different.”
Major League Baseball has already announced the allowance of full team staffing to return to their respective facilities statewide, which will host injury rehabilitation operations all season long, with eight ballparks hosting Low-A level action within the former Florida State League in 2021.
“There’s a lot more to the relationship between baseball and Florida than just these two months, it’s actually a year-round operation,” Gandy said. “We work with teams and organizations who keep personnel staffed at these state-of-the-art facilities throughout the year, whether they’ve got their minor-league teams there or not, to allow players to come and train or rehab their injuries at any time.”
The investment between baseball and the state of Florida has continued to grow in 2021, with the Toronto Blue Jays opening a new six-field complex in Dunedin. The addition follows the complete overhaul of TD Ballpark — the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays and the early regular-season host of the Blue Jays in 2021, due to restrictions in Toronto set forth by the Canadian government — which was completed in February of last year.
The project included an additional 3,000 seats (8,500 total), a boardwalk that wraps around the stadium for 360-degree views of the action, new bars and concessions, new videoboard and scoreboard, as well as a new state-of-the-art sound system.
A $102 million price tag for the renovations was split between the city of Dunedin, Pinellas County, the state of Florida and the Blue Jays organization, which signed a new 25-year lease agreement to keep the team locally through at least 2045 upon the project’s completion.
“We’ve been working on this as a team for six years,” Dunedin mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said at the ballpark’s opening last February. “When you walk around, people are so excited to see what we’ve done. We’ve really kept that hometown feel of a ballpark. There’s no bad seat at all.”
And that type of continued mutual investment has industry leaders believing the future is bright for Florida and its reign as a mecca for spring training baseball for years to come.
“With the state of Florida and Major League Baseball continuing to invest in one another, the future is bright for spring training in our state,” Gandy said. “We want families to be able to continue to get to a ballpark in the late-morning hour, take in a ballgame during the afternoon, and then catch a sunset and dinner on the beach to close the perfect Florida day for generations to come.”
Staff Writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.