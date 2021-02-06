Balloonists, Villagers taking to the skies

Hot air balloons are back in The Villages and ready to fly today after giving residents a taste of the colorful experience Friday. Balloons billowed and glowed in the evening sky, and a few lucky ticket holders took tethered rides before wind and light rain called an end to the night’s events. “I think it’s awesome,” said Jo Miller, who had also seen hot air balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “This is even better because it’s in your backyard,” said Miller, of the Village of Bonita. The festival continues today from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 8 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club. Activities include balloon rides, a balloon glow, entertainment acts, vendors, food trucks, car shows and a polo exhibition.
Tickets have been limited this year to ensure that everyone stays safe. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and to wear masks.
Festival gates opened at 2 p.m. Friday. Those who arrived early got the opportunity to meet some of the pilots of the hot air balloons.
“I’m very excited,” said Ron Martin, one of the pilots from Tampa. “Hopefully we can get some flying in.”
The tethered rides were supposed to begin at 4 p.m., but due to the wind and overall weather, that was delayed. Attendees waited eagerly, hoping to catch a glimpse of the colorful balloons or get a ride in one.
Close to 5 p.m. the hot air balloons started being set up — bringing applause from some in the crowd.
Once tethered rides began, those who purchased tickets began waiting in line to experience being in a hot air balloon.
Village of Pine Hills residents Yvonne and John Stewart were among those waiting to ride.
Both had done tethered rides before in Indianapolis and were excited to try it again in The Villages.
“(It’s) very nice,” John said. “I love the sights once you get up there. You can look around.”
“The sights are great,” Yvonne added.
It was the first time the couple attended The Villages Balloon Festival. They also had tickets for today, so if they couldn’t get a ride Friday, they could try again.
The tethered rides ended up being cut short Friday as light rain began to fall and radar showed some weather unfit for balloon rides. A few other balloons went up for a glow for a short time before being packed in. Weather also canceled the scheduled balloon competition.
Today, weather permitting, there will be more tethered rides, another balloon glow, and balloon competitions, in addition to the other enterainment.
For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit thevillagesballoonfestival.com.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
