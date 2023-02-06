Balloon festival soars despite windy weather

About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023.
The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
The weather for the first day of the festival Friday proved to be unfavorable, especially the winds.
Tori Woronoff, events and social media coordinator for The Villages Polo Club, said in the interest of safety, the hot air balloons are grounded if the winds are greater than 10 mph or if there is a thunderstorm within 100 miles of the event. But those attending the festival had several activities available in addition to the balloons to keep the fun going, including a polo exhibition, a classic car show, food and craft vendors and a fun zone featuring caricature artists and inflatable games.
“There’s always something to do,” Woronoff said.
The Orlando-based band Stellacoustic played a mixture of Latin and Top 40 hits during its set kicking off Friday’s fun. It was the acoustic trio’s first time at a balloon festival.
“We’re excited to see the lighting of the balloons,” lead singer Wida Guzman said before the band’s performance.
After issues with the weather Friday, Kim and Bob Mielke planned to make it back to the festival Saturday to see the balloons. They were happy to see the Hooligans perform later in the evening Friday.
“We’ll check out the vendors and cars,” said Kim, of the Village of Linden.
On Saturday, the wind was still strong, but the giant, colorful balloons were able to make a few appearances throughout the night.
Patrick Grogan, of Statesville, North Carolina, had his balloon Neon Dreamz on display at the festival.
Grogan, who owns the ballooning company Tree Top Flyer, got into hot air ballooning in the 1990s when he attended his first rally.
“After that rally, one day I saw a balloon fly over my house,” Grogan said.
He got his car keys and chased the balloon down. He crewed for that balloon for 20 years before he and his wife, Felicia, bought their own.
“We designed the colors on Neon Dreamz after that balloon but with more pastels,” he said. “And my two daughters each picked an extra color to add.”
Grogan’s favorite thing about flying is how peaceful it is in the basket. Because the balloon travels with the wind, there is never a breeze, he said.
Janet and Gary Brossett and Kelly Sasser brought their balloon, Kalós, from Columbus, Georgia.
“The view of the scenery is my favorite part,” Janet said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Shirley Amaral and Bonnie Ives were excited to have their husbands join them Saturday for the festival’s balloon glow.
“We’ve come once before but (the balloons) couldn’t glow because of the rain,” Bonnie said. “So we’re excited to see them all up and inflated.”
Shirley and her husband, Dennis Amaral, of the Village of Woodbury, and Bonnie and Scott Ives, of the Village of Calumet Grove, became friends about two years ago, and the husbands were happy to finally be enjoying the special events The Villages has to offer, including the balloon festival.
“We haven’t done too many events, Dennis and I,” Scott said. “We both recently retired and are finally getting to have fun in The Villages, too.”
