Balloon Fest glows with good feelings

Hot air balloon pilots inflate the balloons for the community at The Villages Balloon Festival 2022 at The Villages Polo Club on March 4, 2022.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Entering The Villages Balloon Festival invokes a sense of childlike wonder.

Visitors who came to The Villages Polo Club on Friday got a chance to marvel at giant multicolored domes. But, while the balloons were the headliner, they weren’t the only attractions at the event, which continues at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.

“Every year we have to do something different, something new and exciting,” said Tori Hilding, events and social media manager for The Villages Polo Club.

