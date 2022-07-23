Back-to-school tax holiday starts Monday

There are no bright lights, costumes or decorations, but Florida is celebrating a holiday, starting next week. Florida’s 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is from Monday to Aug. 7, and big box retailers and small businesses alike will be looking for shoppers to cash in on the savings.
The holiday, mandated by the Florida Department of Revenue, will suspend sales tax on dozens of school-related items, including school supplies and clothing. Robin Carr, co-owner of Custom Apparel & Gifts in The Villages, said her business is ready for the holiday.
“We usually have a line out of the door for several days,” Carr said. Custom Apparel & Gifts partners with The Villages Charter School to provide embroidered uniform tops for students. The business also makes uniforms and shirts for First Academy-Leesburg and multiple clubs and business in The Villages.
Carr appreciates all of the business the store gets during the tax free holiday and is happy it helps parents.
“It’s especially beneficial for families, especially those with multiple children, all needing school items,” Carr said. “It’s a great time for savings.”
Teresa Wickers, store manager of Flip Flop Shops in Spanish Springs, said the store gets plenty of foot traffic from back-to-school shoppers during the tax holiday. She’s expecting even more this year.
“Especially now that people are so money conscious with inflation and gas prices,” Wickers said.
As a parent, Wickers said she understands how parents feel going into another school year.
“Kids require so many things for school now,” Wickers said. “It adds up.”
She said that shirts and shoes will be on sale during the holiday.
The store is also running a special school supply drive for extra savings. Customers who bring in schools supplies, such as pens, paper, crayons, pencils and more, will receive 10% of their purchase.
Proceeds from the drive benefit students in schools in Lake and Sumter counties.
Big box stores like Target also are prepping for the sales tax holiday.
At the Target in Rolling Acres Plaza in Lady Lake, Store Director Alyssa Howell said they are ready for the influx of customers.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. “We have a lot of things for back to school this year. We have a really great selection.”
Howell said there will be no other deals on school supplies during the holiday, but the store will have many promotions running throughout the store.
“Target has really great selection,” Howell said. “We have a wide variety of deals. (Customers) can expect to save a lot over the summertime.”
During the holiday, tax will not be due on the sale of clothing items with a price of $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a price of $50 or less per item, personal computers with a price of $1,500 or less and other specific items, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
There are restrictions, however. They include specific types of clothing items, such as roller blades, football pads, shin guards and diving suits, as well accessories, briefcases, luggage and more.
While many businesses participate in the holiday, qualified businesses may choose not to take part. Those businesses are required to post a notice letting shoppers know they are not participating in the sales tax holiday.
For more information about the holiday as well as a full lists of items that are tax exempt, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
