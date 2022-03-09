Awareness walks raise support, money

Bailey Abbott has come a long way since undergoing heart surgery at 2 weeks old. The 12-year-old with the bubbly personality loves to make new friends and talk to others about her condition, Turner syndrome. Her family hosted the Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome Walk on Feb. 26 at The Villages Polo Club to raise money for research, and more awareness walks are planned in the spring and fall. “It was so difficult to not have an event last year,” said Bailey’s mother, Ashley Abbott, of Oxford. “It is something we always look forward to and raise awareness for, because the condition affects 1 in 2,000 girls.” Bailey’s parents started the nonprofit Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner syndrome to help local children and families who are affected by TS, a genetic disorder that can cause developmental issues such as heart defects in girls.
“It has raised over $100,000 in five years,” Abbott said.
Bailey is in good health despite having only one functioning kidney, Abbott said. She takes a growth hormone injection every night because short stature is a common side effect of Turner syndrome.
“When she was born, we thought our lives had been turned upside down,” Abbott said. “But in fact we were blessed with a miracle, because we learned that only 2% of girls born with TS actually survive.”
After not having a walk last year because of COVID-19, Abbott was thrilled to host the event that included the walk, great food and a model airplane performance.
“We had less in attendance than we normally do, but it was perfect Florida weather and we raised $25,000,” she said. “The Villages E-Flyers put on an amazing show for us and we received several compliments on the auction basket selections and the delicious barbecue.”
But the family hopes to do more.
“We are hoping to provide an informational webinar for TS families and outreach to local pediatricians’ offices with information to ensure earlier diagnoses,” Abbott said. “Additionally, we intend to continue our partnership with the University of Florida Turner syndrome Center and assist Turner syndrome Global Alliance with their research and global efforts.”
To learn more about the nonprofit, visit baileysbutterflies.org.
On Saturday, the Multiple Sclerosis Village People will host Walk MS, with proceeds going to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The funds are spent on researching the chronic disease that affects a person’s central nervous system.
More than 85 participants have signed up for the walk, which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Villages Polo Club. Last year’s virtual walk raised around $40,000 and the group hopes to exceed that amount this year.
Jeff Parker, whose wife, Kathy, has MS, said it has been incredible to watch the amount grow as people sign up for the walk.
“It’s very gratifying, so we look forward to building on it each year,” said Parker, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, who serves on the Multiple Sclerosis Village People walk committee.
The group plans new events every year in hopes of surpassing past amounts raised.
“Last year was a virtual walk and while we missed getting together and walking in person, we knew it was important to take a safe approach and walk virtually,” he said. “This year, we hope to do more and make a bigger impact.”
Register for the walk by visiting mssociety.donordrive.com and clicking “Get Involved” and then “Find Your Walk,” or find a link at mssupportgroup.org.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Tri-County awareness walk is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 23 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. As of Tuesday, $23,046 has been raised toward the goal of $60,000.
So far, 66 participants making up 16 teams are signed up for the event.
Jessica Combs, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said the event also honors those who have been killed by cancer.
“For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change,” Combs said. “We will have luminaria bags surrounding the track to represent those who have died from the disease, and when it gets dark, those bags will be lit. We are excited and can’t wait to see the track filled with those working toward a common goal.”
While the event was held virtually last year, Combs is looking forward to seeing everyone in person.
“It means a lot to see so many people come together and not only support those with cancer or the survivors, but also to remember the ones we lost,” she said.
To register for the walk, visit tinyurl.com/3eubxjmr.
Another walk in the planning stages is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Registration already is open for the third annual walk, scheduled for Oct. 8 at The Villages Polo Club.
Terry Boynton, development manager for Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said he is excited about the second in-person walk, since the group’s inaugural event was virtual.
“The walk was very successful last year and we are anticipating for it to be even more successful this year,” Boynton said. “Last year, we had both virtual and in-person elements and raised $141,425.”
More than 400 participants formed about 60 teams to walk last year’s course.
Among the participants are Steve and Gina Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
An estimated 580,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including nearly 33,000 in the tri-county area. In the next five years, that number is projected to reach 720,000.
“No one wants anyone to know that they have it,” Gina said about her diagnosis. “They don’t want to admit to themselves that there’s a problem.”
Steve said these events are critical to raising awareness and funding research.
“This year, our goal is to raise $175,000,” he said. “It is more important than ever to band together and help find a cure. You never know when someone you know could develop the disease next.”
A little more than $6,000 already has been raised. To learn more and register for the event, visit act.alz.org and click on “find a walk near you.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
