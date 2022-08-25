Auxiliary foundation honors hospital nurses

Kathie Piusz took a deep breath to settle her emotions as she walked into UF Health The Villages Hospital on Monday. She went there to congratulate nurse Nina Risteter on earning one of the hospital’s first Daisy Awards. Risteter took care of Piusz’s late husband before he died.“Nina was an incredible source of comfort for me and my whole family,” said Piusz, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “I would say to myself, ‘I hope she’s on today,’ and as soon as I stepped out of the elevators, I was looking for her.” The UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation recently launched new initiatives to continue its mission to support the hospital and its patients. On Friday, the auxiliary gave out its first Daisy Awards, a nationally recognized award created by the DAISY Foundation that honors the hard work of nurses and the care they show their patients. The foundation began giving the awards because Kathie and her husband, Paul, wrote a letter nominating Risteter for the award before he passed away in April.
Risteter was Paul’s nurse for the last few years each time he was admitted to the hospital.
“Going back was overwhelming,” Kathie said. “I was sad, and happy for Nina, and grateful that she is here helping others.”
In April, several family members flew in from around the country to visit the Piuszes and say goodbye to Paul. She said Risteter’s compassion resonated with everyone.
“When you’re in the hospital feeling emotional and vulnerable, and someone takes care of you, it makes all the difference,” Kathie said. “Nina made that difference, for my whole family.”
Piusz took a picture with Risteter and sent it to her family members.
“It was their first time seeing her again,” Piusz said. “They were all emotional when they saw her.”
DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The foundation was created in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died of a rare autoimmune disorder. Registered nurse Nicole Crone also got a Daisy Award on Friday because of a nomination from a couple she cared for at the hospital.
The foundation will give out Daisy Awards for Exceptional Nurses once per quarter and another at the end of the year for exemplary work in all four quarters.
“I know Paul would be glad that his experiences could lead to something beautiful and positive, and lead to Nina being recognized for going beyond her duties,” Piusz said.
Risteter was honored to be recognized for her hard work and said she feels compassion is part of the job.
No one wakes up and wants to go to the hospital, so she does everything she can to make people comfortable, she said.
“As a nurse, you kind of get used to hospital environments,” she said. “But it can be scary or stressful for admitted patients and their families.”
The auxiliary foundation also recently launched a new initiative designed to keep patients’ spirits up. Its new Sunshine Cart is filled with coloring books and colored pencils, Rubik’s cubes, notebooks and other small items that hospital volunteers pass out to brighten up patients’ days.
The cart is a simple setup with a big impact, said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for the auxiliary.
“The most popular items lately surprised me, but they are small brushes and manicure kits,” said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire. “Those are what we give out the fastest.”
Emmert said the cart visits one floor of the hospital per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
For now, the cart operates on a monthly budget of $500 and is available for sponsorship by any club or interested party.
Volunteers like Ed Margolis, of the Village Santo Domingo, push the cart around the floor and visit patients who are awake, not receiving treatments, and welcoming visits.
Margolis said it is nice to see how small items like crossword puzzle books can have such a positive impact on patients.The foundation is made up of hundreds of volunteers who assist in day-to-day operations and ensure the facility runs smoothly, and it also raises money for the hospital to support its efforts.
One way it raises money is through the Commemorative Brick Program, which allows anyone to purchase a brick in honor of a loved one or pet.
A reception for the latest set of installed bricks will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Villages Hospital Celebration Garden behind the hospital.
Cindy Parr Rabley, chairperson for the brick program, said the reception is the first one since the end of 2019.
“We made the decision to put receptions on hold, but now we are excited to have them coming back,” she said. “We’re inviting anyone who purchased a brick in the last three years to come and see their brick.”
Each brick is ordered as soon as it is purchased and takes about four weeks to arrive at the garden for installation. Anyone interested in purchasing a brick and having it installed before the reception should order one soon by calling Rabley at 352-408-2456.
Fall also will bring the seventh annual Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend, a two-day event when cyclists ride hundreds of miles to raise money for the foundation. Teams of cyclists and single riders will take off Nov. 11-12 on rides of different lengths.
To sponsor the Sunshine Cart, nominate a nurse or sign up for the bike weekend, call the foundation at 352-751-8871 or visit tvrhfoundation.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
