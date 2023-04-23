Athletes medal at The Villages Senior Games

Once again, Villagers turned back the clock for a week to times of competing in sports and hanging out with friends. And while that kind of sounds like every week around here, The Villages Senior Games comes with medals.
Plenty of medals.
“It’s a large number,” Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events coordinator with The Villages Recreation and Parks, said with a chuckle.
The Games conclude today, wrapping up the 20th edition of the annual sports festival that drew more than 2,000 participants to compete in two dozen sports across eight days at numerous sites throughout The Villages.
“We felt like this year was very successful because it had that same feeling as previous games — pre-COVID — where The Villages’ games were a huge deal and we had a lot of participants but also a large number of people coming out just to watch and support their friends and neighbors,” Parkyn said. “Whenever I went to a site during the week, I really felt that community spirit.”
It’s a spirit that permeated throughout the week, from archery serving as last weekend’s kickoff event to today’s track and field finale, where such mainstays as Peggy Peck, Roger Vergin and Avis Vaught figure to add to their already hefty gold medal total at The H.G. Morse Range.
It’s a spirit that shined strongly in the Games’ oldest competitor, as Donald Walters stood alone in the men’s bowling 100-plus division.
Still a spry 99 — in line with National Senior Games regulations, participants are classified on their December age — Walters rolled a 424 series to earn his gold medal.
“I met Don when he was 96 and one of the first things that blew me away about him is that he’s still throwing a 16-pound ball,” said Dick Stone, a Village of Duval resident who earned silver medals in the men’s 80-84 singles and doubles.
“He’s a great, down-to-earth guy. It’s amazing that he can average 150 at his age. I hope to be nearly as active as he is when I’m near 100.”
Clare Paryzek, of the Lofts at Brownwood, also earned an automatic gold medal as the lone bowler in the women’s 90-94 division. Even so, she posted an impressive 308 series Tuesday for her first bowling medal. “The venues, the turnout, the competition — everything was great,” said Melanie May, who swept singles and doubles gold in the women’s 60-64 division, coming in her second time competing in the VSG. Marie Frances also earned her first piece of Villages Senior Games hardware by taking horseshoes gold in the women’s 85-89 division.
Frances, who lived in the Village of McClure before a recent move to Wildwood, scored consecutive ringers — when the shoe lands perfectly around the stake.
“It was funny because here I was out there with all these great people that really know what they’re doing,” Frances said with a laugh. “I had such a good time in the competition, and I was really proud of myself for getting the medal.”
Vaught picked up a medal in horseshoes, too, winning gold in the women’s 75-79 division.
George Delury (men’s 65-69) and Dan Chapman (men’s 70-74) also won their men’s horseshoes divisions.
The Villages Aquatic Swim Team carried momentum from its dominant performance at the Florida Senior Games — winning 55 gold medals and 93 overall — over to The Villages’ games.
Jeanne Hackett, of the Village of Glenbrook, broke multiple records in her first competition in the women’s 80-84 bracket. She swept the 25-, 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the Laurel Manor sports pool, along with the 200 breaststroke, all with record times.
“I’m excited because this is the introduction for me going to nationals,” she said, noting July’s upcoming National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.
Martin Schenk, meantime, set a festival record for men 80-84 in the men’s 25 backstroke with a time of 22.28 seconds. The Village of Duval resident also picked up gold in the 500 freestyle by touching in 9:21.23 — not bad for someone doing the marathon swim for the second time ever and first in 12 years.
At Paradise Recreation’s archery range, Charles Berghauser edged out Sam Scarbriugh for the top podium spot in men’s 70-74 compound release after Berghauser won the gold ring tiebreaker 19-9.
Joan Quizani recorded the highest score of any women’s archer, recording 848 points while taking gold in the women’s 70-74 division.
Husband and wife duo Mike and Kathy Rocchio took home gold medals in the compound release 65-69 divisions, duplicating what they did at the Florida Senior Games back in December.
Mike also earned the added bragging right of compiling the highest total score of the day with 854 points, but he enjoyed the camaraderie amongst all the participants more.
The bag toss had its own wedded duo take gold medals, too. Donna and Dennis Daigneault got matching medals — Donna winning in the 60-64 division and Dennis taking the top spot in the 65-69 group.
The pickleball pair of Eric Wilson and Todd McClain won gold in the men’s 50-54 division at Rohan Recreation, their third pickleball tournament win in the past three months.
Gina Dutton picked up two billiards golds — in women’s 65-69 singles billiards and teaming with Pat Moses to win the 65-69 women’s doubles.
No matter the sport, though — track and field, swimming, pickleball, badminton, shuffleboard, even pétanque — the point of The Villages Senior Games remains the same.
“The Villages Senior Games are a competition,” Parkyn said, “but it’s all in the spirit of the Games and our residents aging gracefully and still doing activities that maybe they did when they were younger or always wanted to try.
“We’re already looking ahead to next year’s Games because our Villagers have the stay-active, stay-healthy mindset.”
Senior writer J.T. Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.
