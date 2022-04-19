Athletes gather for start of Senior Games slate

One by one, the community’s best and brightest athletes made their way through a proverbial starting line together in unison.
The Villages Recreation and Parks hosted its “Gathering of Athletes” on Monday at Lake Sumter Landing, where participants of this week’s 20th edition of The Villages Senior Games arrived to secure athlete packets and other goodies ahead of competition.
The opening ceremonies-like event marked the de facto start of the Games, which began Saturday in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for the first time since 2019.
“We’ve missed having it here big time,” said Cathie Tarpley, of the Village of Bonita, who will take to the pickleball courts later this week. “I’ve had to go elsewhere to play while they’ve been gone, and it just wasn’t the same. I can’t even tell you how excited I am that they’re back in The Villages.”
The 2020 and 2021 installments of The Villages Senior Games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, adding even more anticipation for the Games’ return in 2022.
“We were right on the cusp of 2020 … then, boom, the world basically exploded,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of parks, lifestyle and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks department. “Now, we’re very excited to have the Games back here with us because it’s something we all look forward to each year.”
Participation totals for this year’s event shared in that excitement, as more than 2,000 entries were received for the eight days of competition. In total, 29 sports are set to be played at 17 different venues across the community, including seven regional recreation complexes and The Villages High School campus.
This year’s Games will also feature more than 600 first-time participants, as tallied by the year-to-year athlete database used by The Villages Recreation and Parks.
“We’ve got a lot of new players and new residents joining us this year,” Henry said. “We’re excited to show them what we do best here in The Villages.”
Athletes compete in one of 11 different age divisions — ranging from 50 years of age through 100-plus — with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to each discipline’s top finishers. Additionally, The Villages Senior Games serve as a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games, to be held this December in Fort Lauderdale.
“I never thought I’d be doing this again, and I think that’s what makes this event so special,” said Village of St. Catherine resident, Angie Rubeck, set to play both sand volleyball and indoor volleyball. “I never thought I’d be competing on a team at any sort of competitive level again in my life, but that’s what we get to do here.”
The opportunity to compete is something that drew Richard Armstrong back to The Villages Senior Games this week, as the Village of Poinciana resident will shoot for gold in Air Gun events.
“It really keeps you vibrant as it keeps your mind and body going,” Armstrong said. “It’s amazing just to have the opportunity to compete, no matter what your sport is, and I hope it continues for years to come.”
And residents-turned-athletes residing in The Villages sure do love to compete.
“I think the Senior Games is all about the fun we can have competing against our friends,” Tarpley said. “And beating them, too, of course.”
Senior writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.