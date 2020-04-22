Assisted living facilities focus on resident safety

Redmond Ryan, of the Village of Glenbrook, has visited his wife, Donna Ward, every day since she moved to Freedom Pointe Place in October 2016. The couple had daily phone calls after visitation discontinued as a COVID-19 protection, but it wasn’t long before Ryan asked the activities coordinator if he could just see Ward for himself through her first-floor window. Now, Ryan gets a glimpse of his wife’s face through glass. “I talk to her four times a day and I see her three times a week,” Ryan said. “I love her.” Ward entertains herself by watching the news and Harry Potter movies, but it’s the 30-minute visits from her husband that mean the most to her. “It’s just good to see him,” Ward said. “It makes me feel good. That’s a pick-me-up.” The temporary change in procedures in assisted living facilities, such as a halt on visitors and communal events, is part of an effort to keep residents physically healthy and combat the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 313 long-term care facilities in the state have had positive cases of COVID-19 from residents or staff, as reported by the Florida Department of Health.
But preventing social deprivation during a period of restrictions is done by allowing window visits like Ryan makes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Twitter the launch of Project: VITAL in early April, an effort to bring more virtual connections to ALF residents. Project: VITAL (Virtual Inclusive Technology for All), is paid for by the state and is in partnership with Florida Department of Elder Affairs, the Alzheimer’s Association and other industry leaders. In its initial phase, it will equip care communities in Florida with easy-to-use Samsung Galaxy tablets so residents can contact loved ones. And some facilities have stayed ahead of the curve on keeping residents connected.
Making Connections
Senior Living Community Freedom Pointe at The Villages is a model for fostering a lively social environment with how they’re engaging the residents, such as facilitating the social visits between Ryan and his wife, finding out what residents like from the grocery store and identifying individual hobbies, said Barb Hutmacher, assisted living director.
“We have a couple of ladies who love planting, so we brought them a pot, paint to paint the pot, plants and soil to their room,” she said.
A large white board on wheels is also carted around the facility so residents can write notes to each other.
“Everyone has so much fun with that white board,” Hutmacher said.
The goal at American House Wildwood during the COVID-19 crisis is to keep the residents and staff safe while making sure the residents are engaged and entertained, said Jodie Audia, corporate director of wellness at American House Senior Living Communities.
The facility suspended group activities and communal dining and placed restrictions on who could come into American House Wildwood.
To help residents keep an active social life during the new rules, the facility enacted a virtual Pen Pal Program.
The program uses technology like iPads to connect American House residents from the Midwest and Florida, who didn’t know each other previously, to foster new friendships over platforms like Skype or FaceTime. Its also hosted activities such as hallway bingo and partnered with OneDay, a video storytelling app, which allows residents create and share videos with loved ones.
“This is going to be a lot of fun for our residents, and the stories they will be able to share with their loved ones will be priceless,” Audia said.
An Assist From Technology
Connecting with loved ones on social networks and through technology is like a “virtual hug,” said Walt Stroly, executive director of senior living facility Freedom Pointe at The Villages.
Freedom Pointe keeps tablets for resident use for exactly that purpose.
“Residents living in assisted living and memory care have loving staff they see each day, but because of the COVID-19 precautions, visitation from outsiders including family and friends has been prohibited,” Stroly said.
The lack of visitation from outsiders makes the “virtual hug” crucial to alleviate the social isolation residents may be feeling right now, Stroly said.
“We love our residents, but the smile of a son or daughter on a tablet really makes their day,” he said.
Project: VITAL aims to bring that feeling to residents in facilities across the state.
Phase 1 of the project will be rolled out within the next few weeks and first target the hardest hit communities, said Michelle Branham, Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Region. The intention is to eventually provide tablets statewide for communities that need them.
“Isolation is a problem,” she said. “That’s a real risk to those who are vulnerable.”
The project is a combined effort with Branham and Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Richard Prudom, who both wanted to ease feelings of isolation with a project that could roll out quickly and be sustainable and scalable.
The state has more than 700 nursing homes and more than 3,000 assisted living facilities, with 171,000 combined residents in those facilities, Prudom said.
There’s also an increase in the rate of mortality in those who report feeling lonely.
“The governor challenged us ways to come up with way to address this,” he said. “The governor wants us to be courageous.”
The tablets will hold music, books, social platforms, movies and spiritual resources, Prudom said, while being user friendly for older adults. The tablets allow for 20 different profiles, so they can be shared among residents—with proper disinfection procedures in place.
The long-range goal for Project: VITAL is to be useful for facilities even after a time of social distancing. If an assisted living facility in The Villages is interested in participating, it can email Rebecca Roberts, Director of Communications at Florida Department of Elder Affairs at 850-414-2142 or email robertsr@elderaffairs.org.
Staff Writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.