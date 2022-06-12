Arts education thrives with community aid

At The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, local residents attend student dance and theater performances, with proceeds from ticket sales going back into the programs.
In a Leesburg High School art classroom, art teacher Mel Padilla carefully places hand-crafted clay projects into the kiln, which was purchased using funds raised by parents and administrators on the school's Student Activities Council.
In a Villages High School art classroom, sophomore Emma Braun uses paint donated by a Villages resident to put the final touches on a birdhouse.
Where resources are needed, help from parents, artists and other community members makes art instruction possible in U.S. K-12 schools.
Arts Falling Through the Cracks
The U.S. is underfunding K-12 public schools by almost $150 billion each year, according to a 2020 study by the Century Foundation, a progressive, nonpartisan think tank.
Out of the country's 13,000-plus school districts, more than half — 7,224 — require greater public investment to bring student achievement levels up to average outcomes, the study found.
"Our nation's public education system has been underfunded for the last decade: In inflation-adjusted terms, funding for the Department of Education is now more than $7 billion below the level of fiscal year 2011, despite continued increases in student enrollment," said Tooshar Swain, former director of public policy and advocacy at the National Association for Music Education.
When school funding suffers, the arts are the first to go.
Administrators often cut classes like visual arts, theater and band before "testable” subjects when schools struggle financially.
The proportion of students receiving arts education has shrunk drastically over the last few decades, according to a 2019 Brookings Institution report, in large part because of "the expansion of standardized-test-based accountability, which has pressured schools to focus resources on the tested subjects.”
All of the secondary public schools in Sumter County — South Sumter Middle, South Sumter High and Wildwood Middle High — have art classes, said Jessica Christian, curriculum specialist for the county.
But the county's four elementary schools don't have designated art classes, though they incorporate art into other lessons.
"It's a prioritization of the classes that are required,” Christian said. "In elementary school, they don't have electives — their days are filled with core instruction. In a secondary school, starting in middle school, students have opportunities to take electives, which is when you can pull in art.”
For schools that can't prioritize the arts over core classes, community support is the pillar that provides the creative outlets students need to become well-rounded adults.
Webster Elementary School gets a boost though the WES Masterminds program.
The program, offered to qualifying schools by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, offers services, programs and activities — including art and music — to complement students' everyday education.
"Here at Webster we don't have an art class for our students, and they love anytime anyone will come in and do something,” said Leslie Mancini, Masterminds coordinator.
Webster teachers lead the programs that take place about every six weeks, with parents coming in every quarter to participate in projects like tie-dying shirts.
And community members, like a painting company, have come in to teach.
"There's only so much time in the school day and the teachers' first priority is the standards,” Mancini said. "They do their best to teach art during class, but it is a benefit to have others come in.”
Arts education might be considered a luxury to some, but promoting the arts in schools goes beyond cultural awareness.
In a study of 10,548 students at 42 Houston schools, researchers with Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research found arts learning experiences were linked with reduced disciplinary infractions, increased compassion for others, improved writing achievement, improved school engagement and college aspirations.
For students like Braun, art offers a kind of learning that goes beyond core subjects.
"You get more creative freedom than other classes,” she said. "Mainly it's a way to express yourself and make something that everyone can enjoy.”
Community As Arts Advocate
A 1999 study titled "Gaining the Arts Advantage: Lessons from School Districts That Value Arts Education” identified common factors between districts across the country with successful arts programs.
In nearly all of the districts, resources from the community and other sources supplemented the budget.
"Community support and collaboration is among the best ways to advocate for music and the arts," Swain said. "Businesses and other stakeholders can help lift music and arts programs within their communities. It is important these groups continue to spread the word about the value of music and arts to the children in their communities."
At The Villages High School, students pick from one of 12 academies in their junior year. The Performing Arts Academy has three pathways: music, dance and visual arts.
"In some people's eyes, those subjects are not as important as subjects like science or engineering, but we give every academy the same importance,” VHS Principal Robin Grant said.
All academies are funded equally according to need, he said.
"It's more of a priority to us because we do have the fine arts programs that are well known and active in the community,” he said. "It is a great tie to the community, and we make it a priority when a lot of schools have cut arts.”
Villagers make up a significant portion of ticket sales at student performances, with proceeds going directly back into the programs.
"We love seeing their smiling faces in the audience and truly appreciate them taking the time to come out and watch us perform," said Shelly Warren, who directs the Golden Girls Spirit Squad at The Villages High School.
At The Villages Charter Middle School, retired professional dancers offer their expertise to students.
"Some retired professionals may not realize the impact they can make on any student,” said Sheri Hancock, dance teacher and Golden Girls director at the school. "In any of our arts, if there are retired professionals who can offer insight, expertise, practice, anything — to me it's a godsend.”
Hancock welcomes retired dancers who would like to volunteer their time, and she can be reached at sheri.hancock@tvcs.org.
Also popular at the school is the drama program, and each new play requires a new set, which parents help build and paint, said Shannan Carlson, Villages Charter Middle School theater teacher.
Parents built the set for the students' presentation of "Beauty and the Beast” in April.
"It was very well done and it was really something great, because any time the community is donating or supporting, it helps the production to be more successful,” Carlson said.
Members of the large theater community in The Villages also scout student performers for their own shows.
"It really helps to give students more opportunities than what they have right here – opens more doors and avenues to share their talents,” Carlson said.
Filling in the Gaps
A combination of local, state and federal dollars fund K-12 public schools, the vast majority coming from state and local governments.
In April, the U.S. Department of Education announced another $220 million dollars from government, private and public sectors toward pandemic recovery for students.
But the money is geared toward programs designed to help schools address learning loss caused by the pandemic. Art classes are not at the forefront when schools are dealing with teacher shortages and prolonged absences.
"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly harsh on states' ability to balance their budgets and adequately fund social services," Swain said. "Music and arts educators know that when budgets are tight, their programs are often the first on the chopping block."
Yet teachers like Warren know how crucial the programs are.
"Dance specifically gives students the outlet to express emotions while physically working to improve cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility,” Warren said. "Being a student in a dance class teaches them to develop strong communication skills, while allowing them to collaborate with classmates and express creativity. As a dance teacher, I am able to reach students on a different level than I might be able to in a classroom that teaches a traditional subject.”
Before COVID-19, members of the Opera Club of The Villages offered free one-on-one lessons to vocal and instrumental students through the club's Music Assistance Program.
Members of The Villages Concert Band also offered free half-hour lessons to individual students or ensembles during band class or after school.
While COVID-19 put a pause on both offerings, former VHS band director and current Villages Concert Band officer Linda Quinn helped students prepare for the Florida Bandmasters Association's solo and ensemble assessment through virtual sessions.
"Each student has different issues that need to be addressed, and if they're not addressed singly, then they're not going to really progress,” Quinn said.
But the opposite is true when the help is there, she added.
"When I was there and had all those teachers helping, it was a major difference. The kids really excelled,” she said.
Through her connections with different bands in The Villages, resident musicians also have donated instruments to band students in need.
Art Outside of School
Locally, nonprofit organizations are trying to provide the arts education students aren't getting at school.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties lead students in arts and crafts in after-school programs and at summer camps.
The goal is to provide students with different ways of learning, said Maj. Marie Harris, Salvation Army public relations and volunteer coordinator.
"We try to offer classes that are not available to the students in school and can turn into lifelong hobbies or even a career,” said Harris, of the Village Santiago. "The student can choose their elective so they can learn about something that they have an interest in or sounds like fun. It gives them an opportunity to be creative, exploring new horizons for the future.”
The Melon Patch Theatre in Leesburg offers free workshops on acting, set design and building, light and sound design, costume design, dance and other aspects of theater for middle and high school-age students as part of its youth program, with one class every month.
"I believe that our youth will learn many valuable skills for application not only in theater specifically but also life in general,” said Dustin Lavine, Melon Patch executive director. "In some ways, they will be able to use various skills such as engineering, mathematics, construction, marketing and business. Our aim is to give a well-rounded overview of general life skills through the lens of theatrical production.”
The Leesburg Center for the Arts offers programs for kids ages 5 through 18 throughout the year, including ArtU visual arts classes, Art Factory summer camp, Friends of Autism Community Art Studio and classes for home-schooled students.
Demand is strong and growing, kids program coordinator Elizabeth Parris said, especially for the latter two offerings.
"Art offers a unique chance for the mind to explore itself," Parris said. "Critical thinking, decision-making, self-expression, self-acceptance, communication and compassion are all very strong elements of practicing art that I think kids need now more than ever and ultimately help them to become better students in the rest of their classes.”
