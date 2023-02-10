Art shows flourishing in February

Art lovers are enamored with all the opportunities to see Villages residents’ creativity on display this month. The Visual Arts Association will present its annual Winter Fine Art Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Manor Recreation. Admission is free. More than 50 members will display fine art in such mediums as watercolor, acrylics, oils, photography, pastels and sculptures. These pieces have no functional purpose; they are made only to be enjoyed aesthetically. Resident musicians will perform throughout the event, while members of KC Productions present portions of “Man of La Mancha” from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Some paintings will be available for purchase, along with refreshments, and the proceeds will benefit the VAA’s art scholarship program.
Jo Magram, who has chaired the show for eight years, will display some of her oil paintings and clay sculptures.
“If somebody is cherishing my art enough to purchase it, it’s a high for me,” said Magram, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “I know it will live on, not in my closet, not in my garage, but it will live on in somebody else’s home, or the next generation might enjoy it.”
For information about the show, call Magram at 845-807-7489.
Meanwhile, American Craft Endeavors returns with its Art and Craft Festival, this time setting up shop at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and admission is free.
Expect to see as many as 200 vendors showcasing arts and crafts from around the state and beyond, including folk art, pet products, pottery, handmade jewelry, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, scented soaps and body products.
Several fine artists are making their first appearance at the show, including one from Wyoming bringing paintings inspired by the natural world.
“We hope people come away with something beautiful and unique for their home,” said Elizabeth Dashiell, who handles communications for ACE. “They can get to know the artists. This is the show our crafters all line up for.”
Saturday also is a big day for glass as the Glass Addicts group is sponsoring a Crafters Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation. Admission is free.
In addition to glass fusion pieces, expect to find a variety of items including woodworking, quilts, seashell creations and other crafts.
“There’s something that will be appealing to everyone,” Jan Smith said.
Smith will have some of her glass fusion pieces for sale, many of them in the shape of birds, fish and frogs.
“It’s exciting (when someone buys one of my pieces),” said Smith, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “Someone else likes what I do, and then I have more money for more glass. It saves the budget.”
The following weekend, Stampers in Paradise will host its show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Laurel Manor Recreation. Admission is free.
Around 25 members will showcase and sell their handcrafted greeting cards, made for occasions from birthdays to holidays to anniversaries. Two tables will feature display boards showing off sample cards the group has made, giving those who attend some inspiration should they decide to make cards of their own.
The group also will have new and gently used stamping craft supplies available for sale.
“It’s an ideal situation for those people new to stamping,” said group member Judy Huetz, of the Village of Caroline. “I’m creating something that’s kind of special for (the recipients).”
Several themed gift baskets will be given away in chance drawings, with proceeds benefiting three local charities.
The same day, residents can head to another part of the recreation center to see creations by the Paradise Glass Fusion group. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
About 20 people will display jewelry, vases, dishes and more.
“Anything that you can do with fused glass (will be there),” show co-chair Sandy White said.
The group will host a chance drawing for different pieces, with proceeds benefiting Shepherd’s LightHouse in Belleview, a nonprofit that works with single mothers and their children.
White, who is a charter member of the group, makes different sizes, colors and styles of dishes.
“(When someone buys one of my pieces) it makes me feel really good, like I’ve done something that people will enjoy,” said White, of the Village of Winifred.
For information, call White at 513-608-1831.
The ClayMates polymer clay group will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lake Miona Recreation for another show, which also is free.
About 15 artists will showcase a variety of items including fused glass, beads, sculptures, needle baskets and yard art.
“It’s a good showcase of the talents of the club for people to see,” said group member Julie Daley, of the Village of LaBelle. “We have reasonably priced crafts you can buy for gifts.”
Daley will display fused glass and polymer clay jewelry in addition to painted rocks and jewelry bags.
Polymer clay doesn’t have be fired in a kiln. It can be done in a conventional oven or toaster oven, as long as it gets to around 200 degrees. One of the members will demonstrate how pieces are made.
To tie up the month, The Villages Gem and Mineral Society will host its annual show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at SeaBreeze Recreation. The show is free.
The society, which specializes in the lapidary arts, will display and sell a variety of pendants, earrings, bracelets, beading and wire wrapping.
The event will feature club members and around 50 vendors from in and out of the state.
“The big prize is when they’re wearing an item I made,” said Bernadette Van Horn, of the Village of Duval. “It fills me with pride and enjoyment.”
The group will hand out free door prize tickets to the first 250 attendants. Tickets for chance drawings also will be available, with winners drawn every half hour to receive an item from a vendor.
For more information, email Bob Delvaux at rdelvaux.tvgms@gmail.com.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
