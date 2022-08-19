Area voters turn out before Election Day

Kelly Guinan was not planning to vote Aug. 13 until she saw "polling place" signs outside Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
She made a quick detour and completed her ballot 11 days ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
"It wasn't crowded at all. I walked right in,” said Guinan, of the Village of St. Johns. "Everyone was very friendly and helpful.”
Over the years, the convenience of early voting has made it a popular option for Florida voters. It certainly is popular in the tri-county area, where thousands already have voted.
In Sumter County, home to 115,674 eligible voters and well-known for its high voter turnout, about 25% of voters had voted in person or by mail as of Thursday morning, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
The county's pace doubles the about 12% of Floridian voters who cast their ballots by Thursday morning. In Marion County, about 11% of voters turned in their ballots, along with about 9% of Lake voters.
Interest in the early voting option is significant, given that only about 28% of Florida voters participated in the last midterm primary, in 2018.
The last day to vote early in the tri-county area is Saturday. Early voting sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lake and Marion counties and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Sumter County.
Early voting doesn't have to be done in person. In Florida, you don't need an excuse to request a vote-by-mail ballot, and voters can turn in ballots at their elections office until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
Election supervisors even have monitoring tools that allow voters to track their mail ballots.
"It illustrates the ways in which Florida has put in place a secure process for voting by mail, as well as early voting that gives voters extensive options," said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication.
Experts predict more voters will take advantage of the early ballot casting opportunity by the close of Saturday.
"Based on previous trends, we're getting to the point where easily more than half of voters cast their vote before Election Day, and sometimes it's much more,” said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
Early voting hasn't always been this popular. It wasn't until 2004 that the Florida Legislature introduced a standardized procedure for early in-person voting.
That gave Floridian voters options they didn't have before.
"I think probably the biggest change is that the whole election process has accelerated, because before Florida changed its rules, most of the campaign activity was geared toward that Tuesday Election Day,” Jewett said.
Because most people used to cast their ballots on Election Day, that was when candidates had to marshal their forces to mobilize get out the vote campaigns, he said.
Now, voting is a weekslong process. Early voting in the tri-county area began almost two weeks prior to Election Day, and most voters received their vote-by-mail ballots even earlier than that.
That means every day after early voting starts, candidates have fewer voters available to convince. They have to try and make an impression sooner on early voters like Deb Halterman, who voted Aug. 13 at Everglades.
Halterman, of the Village of DeLuna, said she normally votes early to avoid big lines on Election Day.
"Historically, there are longer lines,” she said.
To get ready, Halterman began researching candidates a couple weeks beforehand, but said she probably would have waited a little bit longer to do so if she was voting on Tuesday.
Not only has the whole process accelerated, Jewett said, it is more intense for longer as voters are reminded and cajoled to turn in their mail ballots or head to the polls. Then, Election Day itself still has to be taken into consideration.
"It just starts a lot earlier than it used to,” Jewett said.
However, while Scacco believes early voting affects parts of campaigning, like debate schedules, he doesn't think there ever has been an end to the campaign season.
"We're in this sort of environment that's known as permanent campaigning, where campaigning never really ends," Scacco said.
Robert Ferioli, who voted Wednesday at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex, doesn't think early voting has accelerated the campaign season.
"I think they're starting way too early to begin with," said Ferioli, of the Village of Summerhill.
It seems like right after the presidential election he starts hearing about midterm candidates, he said, then after the midterm he starts hearing about the president.
Still, he thinks early voting is the way to go.
"Rather than go the day of the election when it may be crowded, I think this is the best way to do it,” Ferioli said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
