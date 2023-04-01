Area Temples Preparing Passover Seders

Sam Schwartzberg knows his way around a kitchen.
“My family came to the U.S. in 1907, and we operated a kosher deli and restaurant in Houston for some 40 years,” the Village of Pine Hills resident said. “For family reasons, I closed the restaurant in 1967, moved to Dallas and worked in the furniture business for 45 years. But I never lost my love of cooking.”
When Schwartzberg moved to The Villages in 2021, he discovered Temple Shalom of Central Florida, where he now co-chairs the synagogue’s kitchen. He’s also making chopped liver for Temple Shalom’s Passover Seder, which happens at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Reservations for the event are now closed.
“I mentioned to a few congregants that I was in the restaurant business and loved to cook, and I made chopped liver for last year’s Seder,” he said. “It went over well and they asked me to do it again.”
Passover, also known as Pesach, commemorates the story of the Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt. This year, the holiday runs from before sundown Wednesday to after nightfall April 13. One of the familiar traditions of Passover is the Seder, a festive holiday feast that traditionally takes place at the beginning of the holiday.
“Traditionally, the Seder brings families together,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator at Temple Shalom. “Here in The Villages, the congregation is essentially one big family, and this Seder brings the Temple Shalom family together.”
Temple Shalom’s Seder includes the reading and discussion of the Hagaddah, which explains the Passover story; a special Seder plate featuring symbolic foods used in the Seder; and the youngest congregants asking four questions to learn why the night of the Seder is different from other nights.
“Our Seder is family-friendly and we are expecting young families, children and grandchildren to be participating this year,” said Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp. “We will also have our monthly Family Shabbat on Friday night where Temple Shalom’s children and youth actively participate in the service.”
Temple Shalom’s Seder menu is a buffet-style dinner that includes Jewish favorites like gefilte fish, matzoh ball soup and potato kugel. There’s also what Temple Shalom calls “Sam’s Famous Chopped Liver” available to eat, and while Schwartzberg isn’t sure his delicacy is that famous, he spent this week making sure it’s ready.
“I had to make it early, as I’ll be in Dallas next week doing the same for my children,” he said. “My kids love to cook just as much as I do, and I’m blessed to share my delicacies with the community.”
In addition to the Seder and Family Sabbath, Temple Shalom will be taking Passover on the road, visiting 17 area facilities to share Passover customs and traditions with residents.
“We’ve been doing this virtually the last few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s good to be returning to in-person gatherings,” Feinberg said.
Other local synagogues and Jewish groups are doing their part to celebrate Passover as well.
Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages and Tri County also plans a full schedule of Passover worship and activities, including in-person community Seders from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Chabad House in Oxford.
“This is a community Seder complete with hand-baked matzoh, wine and dinner with unique traditional customs,” said Rabbi Yossi Hecht of Chabad Lubavitch. “We’ll also explore the traditions of Passover, what they mean and why.”
Both nights of the community Seder require an RSVP. Chabad Lubavitch asks that those interested to RSVP at ourchabad.org/passover23 by the end of today. Cost is $50 per person.
Congregation Beth Sholom of Leesburg will hold a second-night Passover Seder at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Eisenhower Recreation. Reservations for the event are now closed.
“The Seder brings our congregation together in song and celebration,” said Andrea Kraft, president of Congregation Beth Sholom. “We are encouraging those attending the Seder to explore some of the military artifacts that can be found at Eisenhower Recreation.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
