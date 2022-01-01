Area pastor balances music, ministry with new band

The Rev. Shawn O'Trimble, pastor of Belleview United Methodist Church and a devoted husband and father, combines those loves with another: playing music.
Forming a band called High Fidelity with his wife, Teri, the pastor plays guitar while his wife sings.
"It's a pop/rock band that plays music from the 70s and 80s," he said. "We're looking to start booking gigs in the area starting early next year. It's a fun thing to do on the side, and my wife tells everyone that I love to rehearse and perform."
Trimble recalls performing in bands since his younger days in Kansas.
"For as far as I can remember, music and the church have been part of my life," O'Trimble noted. "I don't fish or golf, but I have a passion for music."
O'Trimble and his family arrived in The Villages area two years ago after serving at a church in Kansas. He credits the Rev. Michael Beck, co-pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church, with recruiting him to central Florida.
"I was on the job in Belleview for six months when COVID-19 hit, and we had to stop in-person worship for several months," O'Trimble recalled. "It was tough, but the church is slowly recovering and finding a new normal."
Belleview UMC is one of the oldest houses of worship in the area, having been founded in 1886. The church is active in the community, hosting a weekly drive-through dinner every Wednesday, as well as operating a thrift store four days a week.
"We have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and attendance is about two-thirds what it was pre-COVID," O'Trimble noted. "We have a great congregation that is faithful to the church."
O'Trimble has also had a chance to get to know a fellow pastor known for his ability to combine ministry and music, Pastor Norman Lee Schaffer of the Garden Worship Center in Belleview.
"I definitely respect him for his ability to mix faith with a rock-star energy," O'Trimble said.
"God used my talent as an entertainer who works with an audience to help preach the Gospel to the community," Schaffer added.
Regardless of how his new band goes, O'Trimble loves the experience of living and working near The Villages. He says it's common for he and his 4-year-old twins to check out some of the concerts on the squares.
"I wish the whole country could experience what life can be like here in The Villages," he said. "This is a community that's provided normalcy, kindness and appreciation to their fellow man."
Belleview United Methodist Church is located at 5640 SE Brown Road. For more information, visit belleviewumc.net.
