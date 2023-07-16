Area houses of worship mark milestones in 2023

Last year, Pastor Keith Johnson of the Chapel of Christian Faith was asked just how old the church was. He and his wife, Patti, did some research, and discovered it was about to turn 50.
“My first thought was that we should have a celebration,” he said. “Then I thanked God for allowing this church to continue to bless The Villages for so long.”
The Chapel of Christian Faith, the first church in The Villages, is one of several area houses of worship with milestone birthdays in 2023. Four churches already marked their anniversaries. Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated 15 years, Village View Community Church turned 25, while Grace Tabernacle and Countryside Baptist Church turned 20.
The Villages’ growth shines a spotlight on the success and longevity of area houses of worship, particularly when national surveys and polls suggest churches outside the area are struggling with threats of closure.
The most recent Villages Newcomers Guide lists over 160 houses of worship within a 20-mile radius of The Villages. Since 2019, more than a dozen houses of worship were planted in or near The Villages. By comparison, Lifeway Research estimates revealed that, in 2019, approximately 3,000 Protestant churches nationwide opened, while 4,500 closed. It’s the opposite of 2014 findings where 4,000 Protestant churches opened and 3,700 closed.
The estimates were based on unofficial reports gathered from 34 denominational groups covering 60% of the nation’s Protestant churches.
But the numbers are from 2019, and there is no research yet on how many churches shut down for good post-COVID.
“The closures, even temporary ... impacted a lot of churches,” said Scott McConnell, Lifeway Research executive director. “People breaking that habit of attending church means a lot of churches had to work hard to get people back.”
Matt Engel is an author and public speaker, as well as executive director of ministry elevation for Colorado-based church text service Gloo. He says there are five steps churches, regardless of denomination or age, can do to survive and thrive — attract, get, keep, grow and multiply. Not following through on one, he warns, could mean trouble.
“A church should look at its existing strategy and compare it to those five steps,” he said. “What products or services are already being used to fit those steps? What’s working and what needs to be changed? Churches need to answer those questions and find that formula to succeed.”
Village View Community Church was planted 25 years ago in 1998 after Pastors Marty and Ronda Shea were asked to start a church in The Villages area.
“As we were driving and walking around, I could tell that God was speaking to us,” Ronda said. “He knew that people were going to come if we planted a church.”
Village View Community’s first formal services were Easter Sunday 1998 at Spruce Creek in Summerfield. More than 200 people attended.
It took a lot of hard work and shoe leather those early years.
“We made over 27,000 phone calls in 1997 and 1998 to let residents know about the church,” Marty said. “We had a mailing list of around 2,000 at the beginning.”
Those kinds of efforts tie into Engel’s “attract” step, which is all about making people know your church exists.
“Letting the community know your church is there is a way to show people that the church cares,” he said.
Today, it’s common for Village View Community to welcome over 1,500 people for weekend services at its sanctuary off U.S. Highway 441/27 in Summerfield.
While most congregants come are Villagers, the rest are younger families and children from the local community. The church is also active in Christian education, and launched The King’s Academy last fall.
Before the May 20 service, the Sheas encouraged everyone to check out 17 small groups scheduled for the summer, including one for congregants and their dogs.
“Don’t forget — the dog must be housebroken to participate,” Marty said with a laugh. “But the church definitely has a small group for you to enjoy.”
When Vickie Langford begins her opening piano prelude on June 4 at Immanuel Baptist Church, everyone stops chatting, and starts singing.
It’s “When We All Get to Heaven,” an 1898 work by E.E. Hewitt. No one opens a hymnal. The words are coming from congregants’ hearts, delighted by a favorite hymn.
The church first met June 1, 2008, at the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church campus.
“The Seventh-day Adventists worship on Saturdays and have long been welcoming to congregations seeking a Sunday home,” said Sheryl Bisner, a Village of Lynnhaven resident who has been with Immanuel Baptist from the beginning. “By the end of 2010, Immanuel Baptist purchased 20 acres of land in Oxford.”
The first worship service there was in August 2012. Four years later, services moved next door to a new 500-seat worship center and fellowship hall.
Immanuel Baptist calls itself the “Church That Feels Like Home.” It feels like one big family gathering, Langford said.
That kind of friendliness can forge links, a key element in the “Get” step.
“Get involves moving people from knowing the church exists to making a connection with it,” Engel said.
On June 4, that friendly spirit was on full display as the choir welcomed everyone in English, Spanish, French, German and American Sign Language.
“Did we miss anything?” asked Jeff Ayers, the church’s associate pastor.
“Howdy!” someone yelled, delighting the congregation. Pastor Gary Washburn welcomed everyone to the June 4 service at Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood with a simple message.
“It’s the Lord’s day,” he said. “The first day of the week is the best day. You’re in the right place and we’re so glad to see you.”
Grace Tabernacle is 20 years old. Pastors Gary and Pam Washburn, who planted the church, credit a prophetic word.
“God told us to plant a church in a field,” Gary said. “Someone donated five acres of land off Warm Springs Avenue in Wildwood for us to build a sanctuary, and we would eventually purchase the rest of that land.”
Grace Tabernacle first met at the Leesburg Opera House building. Two years later, Grace Tabernacle moved to Wildwood.
As The Villages grew south of State Road 44, so did Grace Tabernacle. Today, they welcome over 300 people every Sunday, showcasing successful navigation of the “keep” stage of church strength. “After you welcome people into the church, you then look for ways to keep them a part of the church family,” Engel said.
The church welcomes new congregants every Sunday. Once there, they are likely to hear a stirring sermon from Gary.
“God is taking you somewhere that you need to go,” he said June 4. “But to get there, you’ll have to humble yourself before the throne of grace. You’re not the one sitting on that throne. You got to move yourself off and let (God) sit on the throne of your life and circumstances.”
In 1973, what is now the Chapel of Christian Faith held its first service in what’s presently called Paradise Recreation.
“The church was granted a deed by the founder of The Villages, Harold Schwartz, stating that the use of our property is for the express purpose of a chapel,” Pastor Keith Johnson said. “The deed would be granted as long as there’s a chapel on the property.”
The building was formally dedicated on Dec. 5, 1981. Over the years, the church had at least five renovations. Seating expanded from 100 to around 425. Landscaping was added, as were stained glass windows and a “Creation Room,” which houses pastoral offices and a meeting area.
The pastor does his best before each service to meet and welcome everyone.
“Jesus gets so much joy from us,” he told congregants May 21. “He wants us to be in God’s kingdom forever. When you obey God, you act in your best self-interest.”
The Chapel is a good example of what Engel would call the “grow” step of church survival, particularly the pastor’s call to make his congregants disciples of the church.
“Grow is more than the attendance numbers of a church; it’s the individual growth of the congregant,” he said.
The Chapel plans to mark its 50th anniversary with a small celebration this fall. The focus, “A Legacy Sustained,” emphasizes the church’s connections to Villages history, and how it’s brought neighbors together.
“This is who we are,” Keith said. “As a pastor, I try to point people in the right direction, to be a shepherd for a flock that’s looking to finalize their legacy.”
Tucked away behind a trailer business off U.S. Highway 27/441 in Fruitland Park is Countryside Baptist Church, which celebrated 20 years. The church is known for its unique building, built over 40 years ago as a private home.
“The first owner operated a series of trading posts from New Jersey to Florida that sold souvenirs to tourists,” said Pastor John Stricklen, who has led Countryside Baptist since its planting.
Watching Stricklen, who will celebrate 70 years as a preacher next year, give sermons is something to see.
Going over the New Testament epistle to Titus on Mother’s Day, Stricklen focused on Titus 2:14 — “Who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good.”
“Do you know what that means?” Stricklen asked. “It means we’re going to work for God and we’ll be zealous about it. We won’t be dragging our feet. We’ll be serving God with all our heart, all our soul, all our minds, all our strength!”
The church is succeeding with services on Sundays and Wednesdays, as well as a full schedule of special events. It could be the perfect illustration of Engel’s “multiply” step.
“Multiply is making people believe in the church and its mission,” Engel said.
Stricklen said the church enjoyed its “best year ever” in terms of attendance in 2022.
“As The Villages and surrounding areas grow, so does the opportunity for younger people to find a church to discover and strengthen their faith,” he said.
