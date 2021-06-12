Area houses of worship change virus guidelines

As summer arrives and the COVID-19 threat continues to dissipate in the U.S., local houses of worship are making a few modifications to the way they operate and worship. Several churches are looking at recent CDC guidelines that state fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Among the houses of worship making changes to COVID-19 protocols is St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood.
“We are no longer requiring tickets to attend any of our Masses,” said Star Ciccio of St. Vincent de Paul. “In addition, we have opened up the sanctuary to allow additional seating, and parishioners can enter through any church door, although only the front doors will remain unlocked after Mass begins.”
For the time being, St. Vincent de Paul continues to require parishioners to wear cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth while attending Mass. But Bishop John Noonan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orlando announced this week in a letter to diocesan priests that the mask mandate will be modified as of June 19, with churches encouraging, but not requiring, the wearing of masks.
Other area houses of worship have dropped registration and ticket requirements as well, including First Baptist Church at The Villages, First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and New Covenant United Methodist Church.
Mask mandates modified
New Covenant UMC is also changing its mask policy.
“Fully vaccinated people may go mask-free on campus, including in worship,” said the Rev. Harold Hendren, New Covenant UMC senior pastor. “We are asking people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks on campus, per CDC guidelines, in consideration of the well-being of others.”
In addition, New Covenant UMC will no longer require congregants to register to attend in-person worship ahead of time, although they will be asked to check in at the church kiosk upon arrival.
At Hope Lutheran Church, Lead Pastor Jon-Marc MacLean recently released a YouTube video explaining to congregants and others the church’s mask mandates moving forward.
“We are now going to be recommending, but not requiring, people to wear masks at most church events, including worship,” MacLean said. “We still recommend masks because there are still people who are uncomfortable with people not wearing them, so we want to think about our brothers and sisters who struggle with that.”
MacLean said the church will experiment with mask-wearing guidelines during its weekend worship. He said that, for the time being, masks will be required for the 6 p.m. Saturday service at Hope Lutheran’s Central Campus. Other services at the church’s three campuses in The Villages and Summerfield will adopt a “requested, but not required” mandate when it comes to masks.
Summer means time changes
As the weather gets warmer, one church is putting a pause on outdoor worship. Live Oaks Community Church will move its 8:30 a.m. Sunday services from “The Grove,” located behind the Oxford Walmart, to inside its Woodridge campus on County Road 103. Congregants still have the option of listening to Woodridge Campus services from the comfort of their cars and golf carts at The Grove. Indoor worship continues at the Woodridge Campus at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
“As much as we love holding our 8:30 a.m. Sunday worship services live at The Grove, we’re moving inside away from summer’s heat,” said Senior Pastor Chris Holck of Live Oaks.
And with “snowbirds” heading north for the summer, a few churches are modifying their worship times. Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood held its final early Sunday morning service of the season back on May 30. The church will continue holding in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays, with plans to resume the 8:30 a.m. service in October. Grace Tabernacle also offers virtual worship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Wildwood Church of Christ also has a new schedule, with Bible classes at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship an hour later. Village Church of Christ in Lady Lake has also modified its Sunday schedule, with Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
And with just a handful of houses of worship still maintaining a virtual-only model, at least one is preparing a return to the sanctuary. St. Paul Parish in Belleview will hold its first in-person service in more than a year on July 4.
