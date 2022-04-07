Area churches plan egg hunts, festivities

Easter is a big deal at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. And after two years of COVID-related uncertainty, the Oxford church is able to go all out with its festivities this year. “We will have an egg hunt, children’s activities, as well as the release of 200 butterflies into the wild by our congregants,” said the Rev. James Rockey of Amazing Grace Lutheran in Oxford. “We did the butterfly release last year, but we didn’t have all the bells and whistles out due to the pandemic. This year, we’re bringing it all back.” Along with Christmas, Easter is one of the most popular days to attend a worship service. Yet, recent numbers are skewed because of church shutdowns, postponements and pandemic restrictions. A Pew Research survey of U.S. adult Christians taken prior to Easter 2021 revealed that 39% planned to attend an in-person Easter service, far below the 62% reported in 2019.
Area houses of worship have resumed going all out to fill their sanctuaries on Easter, hosting egg hunts, concerts and other events for the community.
“We have Easter-related activities taking place between now and Easter Sunday,” said Derrel Strickland, lead pastor at Oxford Assembly of God. “It’s a perfect opportunity for Villagers and others to bring their families to church.”
Oxford Assembly of God has so many Easter-related events taking place that the church set up an Easter page on its website, oxfordag.org. The activities offer something for everyone, regardless of age, from a Giant Easter Egg Hunt for younger children Sunday to a scavenger hunt for middle and high school students Tuesday.
“The scavenger hunt is always a highlight for Oxford AOG’s youth,” said Amanda Hahn, youth pastor at Oxford AOG. “They’ll be forming teams, following clues to find the prize egg at the end, and running all over the property.”
The church also is hosting its annual J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) Group Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 and 8 a.m. to noon April 16. Proceeds benefit Oxford AOG’s J.O.Y. Group Ministry, which brings together the church’s senior members, as well as the Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge, the Assemblies of God’s missions education program for children.
At New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, Family Minister Olivia Collins is putting the finishing touches on the church’s April Family Event, an Easter celebration following 11 a.m. worship this Sunday.
“We plan to have a large Easter egg hunt, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and a whole lot more,” she said. Register at ncumcfl.com.
Other Villages-area churches planning Easter egg hunts for young families include Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in the South Villages, as well as Hope Lutheran Church, which will host a hunt at its Lake Weir Campus in Summerfield.
“In addition to the egg hunt, our festivities at Lake Weir will include refreshments, prizes, face painting and a petting zoo,” said Marina Ernst, marketing communications administrator for Hope Lutheran Church.
Villagers and others also will find activities that don’t require searching for plastic eggs. First Baptist Church at The Villages will present its annual Easter program, “The Shadows,” at 7 p.m. April 14 and 15.
“This is a touching re-enactment of the Lord’s Supper and the moments leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus,” said Bob Perry, lead pastor at FBC Villages. “We will remember the sacrifice made for us and be moved by the music of our celebration choir and drama team, along with special guest artists.”
Fairway Christian Church in The Villages presents its Easter presentation, “God With Us,” at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. First Baptist Church of Wildwood will present its Easter musical, “Jesus the Undefeated One,” during 9:10 a.m. worship Sunday. The program features the work of First Baptist Wildwood’s Adult Choir and Tech Team. And Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park will show its Easter production, “What Wondrous Hope,” at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday.
At New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield, the community is invited to a Music Jubilee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The show features such local favorites as Ben Simmons, Billie Thatcher, Lesley Smith and The Village Chicks.
“This is a free event, and a love offering will be taken during the show,” said Pastor Isaac Deas of New Bethel Community.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
