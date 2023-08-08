Area churches packing food, gifts for others

Most Tuesdays at Live Oaks Community Church’s Southern Oaks campus in Wildwood, local residents gather to help children around the world.
For more than a decade, Live Oaks Community’s Filler Factory ministry members have assembled thousands of gifts to fill shoeboxes, which then are given to Operation Christmas Child, which ships them to children worldwide.
“We have congregants who invite their friends to help out, residents who live near the Southern Oaks campus who drop by and ask if they can lend a hand,” said Mary Graham, a Village of Hillsborough resident who leads the Filler Factory with Suzy Erb and Susan Walters. “Everyone wants to help because they want to assist those in need.”
All over The Villages and surrounding communities, local houses of worship and their congregants are doing what they can to help those who need assistance. And regardless of what the event is and who it may benefit, they all share the bond of bringing churches and communities together.
Filler Factory has been part of Live Oaks Community for more than a decade. In 2021, the ministry put together its 100,000th shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, hand-delivering the box to officials at Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, North Carolina. Samaritan’s Purse is a Christian humanitarian organization that runs Operation Christmas Child.
“Since 1993, more than 188 million children in over 170 countries and territories have received Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “The project delivers not only the joy of what for many children is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love.”
And while a host of area churches hold Operation Christmas Child drives, what Live Oaks Community does is unique as it is a full-time ministry devoted to all things Operation Christmas Child.
“Everyone who helps out at a Filler Factory gathering has a unique skill set that can help us,” Mary Graham said. “Some can move and lift things well, others are woodworkers or have a knack with a sewing machine.”
And the ministry is popular. Graham said Filler Factory meetings averaged 200 people a week during the first few months of the year. With the snowbirds up north, the group now stands at around 120 a week.
“Anything around 100 Filler Factory volunteers for the summer is great,” she said.
Filler Factory is now preparing for its annual packing parties. This year, the ministry hopes to pack 11,200 shoeboxes during the four-day session.
“We (had) a shoebox folding session on Aug. 7, followed by daily packing party sessions from Aug. 8 to 10,” Graham said.
Live Oaks Community also is launching its “Village-to-Village” shoebox initiative. The campaign encourages Villagers to create their own Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes at home. For details on both the initiative and the packing parties, visit liveoakschurch.org.
New Covenant United Methodist Church
Summer break usually means vacation time and relaxing for most families, but at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, congregants from the young to young at heart spent part of their July 22 packing 10,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief non-profit.
“Prior to the July event, the church packed 77,000 meals through Rise Against Hunger over the last 10 years,” said Olivia Collins, family minister for New Covenant UMC. “That number has now increased to 87,000.”
According to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, there are more than 13,000 food-insecure families in Sumter County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.
“It’s numbers like these that inspire New Covenant UMC and its congregants to support these families throughout the year,” Collins said.
New Covenant UMC also helps children get ready for the first day of school. On July 21, volunteers gathered inside the church’s fellowship hall to assemble backpacks and fill them with school supplies.
“Every year, the church supports Wildwood school students to ensure that they have a great start to the new school year,” said Janine Rogers, missions and outreach director for New Covenant UMC. “This year, we are blessing 1,800 elementary, middle and high school students with backpacks and school supplies.”
Christ Lutheran Church
The church in Summerfield knew it had to help students at Lake Weir Middle School with school supplies when church member Cathy Kelly contacted the school to see what its students needed.
“We were told that up to 85% of Lake Weir Middle School’s students are at or below the poverty line,” the Village of Bonita resident said. “That means there’s not much money in their households to purchase school supplies.”
Kelly and Christ Lutheran reach out to Lake Weir Middle School every summer to see what’s most in need for students in the fall. After receiving the list, Kelly and the church’s Social Ministry publish that information to congregants, both on paper bulletins and online.
The items will then be taken to Lake Weir Middle School and doled out to students.
“We call our collection drive ‘Stuff the Bus’, but it’s just an expression,” Kelly said. “Everything we donate is kept in the church building, and we keep our congregation up to date with how much we’ve collected and what’s still in need.”
Church leaders and congregants from Family Church Sumter recently served at five Sumter County schools as part of “School Work Day.” It visited Wildwood Intermediate School; Wildwood Middle High School; Bushnell Elementary School; Webster Elementary School; and South Sumter High School.
“We will be cleaning the campuses, handing out backpacks to students and giving them opportunities to fill the backpacks with school supplies,” said Pastor Justin Davis of Family Church Sumter.
Learn more about the initiative at familychurchsumter.com.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
