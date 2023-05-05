Area churches observe National Day of Prayer

Caleb Windham took to the microphone at the start of Thursday’s National Day of Prayer gathering outside Fruitland Park City Hall.
The Villages High School senior had played guitar and sung before at his home church, Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, but Thursday was different. Pastors and staff from several area churches were on hand, as were Congressman Daniel Webster and a host of local residents. It was a different audience than he was used to, but he handled it like a pro.
“We are in a constant state of gratitude,” the teen said to cheers and hallelujahs from the crowd. “We must remember that there is always hope and God is with us.”
The Fruitland Park event was one of several gatherings put together Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer, which happens annually on the first Thursday in May.
“I believe prayer is powerful and effective,” said Pastor Chuck Padgett of Trinity Assembly of God, who opened and closed the gathering. “We are thankful to lift God’s name up, and we thank him for blessing and guiding us.”
Several speakers delivered special prayers for the military, business, education, the church, family and the media. Webster, whose district includes Fruitland Park and most of The Villages, made a prayer for governments.
“Thank you, God, for loving us,” he said. “Give us the wisdom, understanding and knowledge to bring us a national revival, as our nation needs prayer.”
The National Day of Prayer was signed into law in 1952 by then-President Harry Truman. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation for this year’s National Day of Prayer, calling prayer a right enshrined in the United States Constitution and “stamped firmly in the American tradition.”
“Throughout our history, prayer has empowered moral movements and fueled efforts to strengthen our democracy,” Biden wrote. “And it continues to compel us to uphold our founding creed that all of us are made equal, are made in the image of God and deserve to be treated with dignity and equality throughout our lives.”
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer comes from James 5:16b — “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” Teaching Pastor Jeff Vermilya, of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, explained the meaning Thursday morning at a special service in the church’s chapel.
“When we say ‘avail much,’ we mean that prayer makes a difference,” he said. “Prayer brings change, it’s effective and it works.”
Vermilya told those in attendance to start thinking that prayer can bring change beyond one’s immediate needs.
“There is beauty in our land and that’s worth praise,” he said. “There are gracious, kind acts happening all over the world, and that’s worth praise as well.”
New Covenant UMC had its chapel open for eight hours Thursday for congregants and others to pray and reflect. A scripture prayer guide and directed prayers were offered through video screens, and there were a host of signs around church property guiding those interested to the chapel.
At Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford, dozens gathered for a two-hour National Day of Prayer event in the church’s multipurpose room.
“This day is intended to be a declaration of our dependence in God,” said Tom Taylor, care pastor for Live Oaks Community. “We want God to intervene in our lives so he can serve, protect and give blessings to us.”
Participants gathered around tables to recite guided prayers focused on the same topics mentioned in Fruitland Park. In all, more than 50 specific prayers were recited.
Before each group’s guided prayer, a representative from each category spoke about why it’s important to pray. In the case of churches, Pastor Mark Ingmire of Village Christian Church in Wildwood addressed the group.
“I was asked to speak after we prayed about family, and I feel that’s the perfect spot to be because the church is God’s family,” he said. “We lift up the church in prayer for God. May we stay true to what God declared the church to be, and continues to give us the protection, identity and dependence to God.”
As for Windham, he will be a student this fall at Southeastern University in Lakeland. But he says his faith and trust in God will remain strong wherever he goes.
“God is great,” he said.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
