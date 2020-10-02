Area churches lead storm relief efforts

Jim Wilson has offered his help to the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties by organizing bell-ringing for his Village, assisting with program training and participating in hurricane relief efforts. “When I learned of the need during disasters, I took the training to get certified,” said Wilson, of the Village De La Vista. “Next thing I knew, I was hitting the road to help survivors of Hurricane Michael in 2018.” Wilson recently returned home from his latest assignment, helping survivors of Hurricane Sally in and around Pensacola. He’s among Villagers and other area residents heeding the call to help those affected by recent hurricanes that made landfall along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico
“The day after Sally hit the area, I got the call that I was being deployed,” said Wilson. “We were deployed on Sept. 16, one day after my birthday, and we returned home Sept. 27.”
Wilson’s local Salvation Army “team” consisted of both him and Leesburg native Guy Collins. But when the two arrived in Pensacola, they were welcomed by Salvation Army crews from across the Southeast U.S. Wilson recalled working with people from across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky. In all, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services deployed 10 mobile feeding units to Pensacola to provide food, hydration and spiritual care to storm survivors.
“We worked a canteen, which meant serving hundreds of meals for lunch, coming back to reload, then serving hundreds of meals for dinner,” said Wilson. “We also unloaded tractor-trailers, and the entire group also spent time at the Pensacola Salvation Army Center, where we distributed food for 2,000 people who came for help.”
More than 1,500 meals were served the first day the Lake and Sumter Canteen was in town, according to Maj. Marie Harris, PR/volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties.
“As of Sept. 23, mobile feeding units stationed in the Pensacola area have served 56,971 meals and provided emotional and spiritual care to 328 first responders and survivors,” Harris said.
The trip was the first time Collins participated in a disaster relief trip for the Salvation Army. He said it was quite the eye-opener.
“When we first got there, there was no power anywhere, not a single traffic light was working,” he recalled. “But the Salvation Army was quick to get their operations up and running. As a newcomer to all this, I was amazed at how fast and well-organized this ran.”
For Wilson, helping those that are in need the most was very important.
“There was tremendous damage to the heavily flooded areas which was shown on TV, but what people don’t realize is that, even in areas where it looks like only part of the house or roof has been destroyed, the damage is extensive,” he said. “The massive amount of water that gets in and soaks the floors and walls creates mold and other problems which they must live with for weeks and months.”
With no electricity, stores not open and little hope for short-term solutions, there was a lot of hunger and depression among survivors, Wilson added.
“Being able to feed them and, in some cases, praying with them, fills essential needs and is extremely rewarding,” he said.
Another area faith-based group that traveled to Pensacola to help out was the Ocala Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Ocala Stake’s communications director, Jerry Campbell, said 40 church members went up to Pensacola on Sunday to assist with relief efforts, returning home two days later.
Among those who went up to Pensacola as part of the Ocala Florida Stake was David Brewer of Citrus Hills, who said he made the trip because there was simply a need for humanitarian help in that area. He said much of his work involved clearing out trees that were blown over, tarping roofs to prevent water from seeping into homes and simply ridding homes and yards of all kinds of storm debris.
“I couldn’t believe how much work that was done,” Brewer said. “It really makes you feel good to appreciate the opportunities to serve.”
Homosassa native Ruby Pirotta also assisted the Ocala Florida Stake with storm cleanup. She said homeowners were very appreciative for the work they did.
“After we worked at one home, a woman came out of the house and told us she had been praying for days after a tree fell and struck the home,” she said. “After we cleared her backyard and took care of her home, she started crying and thanking us.”
The Church is actively involved with Crisis Cleanup, a platform to help voluntary relief organizations help more people by enabling collaborative disaster recovery. Campbell describes Crisis Cleanup as a clearinghouse of information, where hundreds of groups can work together to make sure that people in need are reached.
Crisis Cleanup operates a “Home Cleanup Hotline” for survivors of Hurricane Sally, where people can call the hotline to ask for service such as removing debris and tarping roofs. A work order is then written up and submitted for volunteers to receive assignments.
Sherry Geisler was one Ocala Florida Stake member who worked the hotline, answering phone calls from her home outside Ocala.
“You hear a lot of distraught people on the other line,” she said. “They don’t know what they’re going to do, as they need a lot of help. But we do what we can to get them the help that they need.”
Brewer said by the time the Ocala Florida Stake and other Church of Latter-day Saints volunteers wrapped up their work last weekend, more than 2,000 work orders had been cleared out.
One poignant moment for Brewer came when he and his volunteers finished working on the home of a 74-year-old woman who was originally from Ukraine. She handed Brewer a note.
“The note said, ‘Thanks so much for great brothers and sisters in Christ. He answered my crying and praying about helping me. Thanks my dear God,’” he recalled. “It’s just remarkable to see how a simple act of kindness means so much to others.”
Molly Plantz has been helping hurricane survivors for more than a decade.
“My husband and I are originally from Indianapolis and, when we were there, we went down to Gulfport, Mississippi, to help survivors following Hurricane Katrina,” Plantz said.
Now living in Oxford and attending New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, the Plantzes are continuing to help those who disaster strikes. This time, they are part of a group that recently traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana, which suffered damage at the hands of both Hurricanes Laura and Sally.
Plantz and her husband were among five people from New Life Christian who went to Louisiana as part of International Disaster Emergency Services (IDES), an Indiana-based nonprofit that seeks to meet the physical and spiritual needs of suffering people around the world in the name of Jesus. IDES has had boots on the ground in Louisiana since shortly after Laura tore through the state in August.
“IDES works with the local governments in Louisiana to determine what we need to do and the ground rules that we must follow,” said Plantz. “IDES then sets up our work opportunities, and we then volunteer and help wherever it’s needed. We usually assist with helping individual families in cleaning up their homes and properties, as well as removing downed trees, brush and debris.”
The group headed to Louisiana knows that the COVID-19 crisis remains an issue. As a precaution, Plantz and others are putting safety first by wearing masks whenever they are inside a structure and staying at an area church that has capped its housing limit for social distancing reasons.
“Our work consisted of assisting homeowners with cleanup of storm debris, cutting up fallen trees, taking debris and getting it to the roadside to be picked up by FEMA-contracted haulers,” Plantz said. “In one case, we helped salvage family photos and keepsakes from a water-damaged home.”
Plantz called the work in Lake Charles a “humbling” and “sober” experience. She said every homeowner they’ve met, regardless of circumstances, has maintained a faith in God, and feel blessed by the help they receive.
The need to help those affected by the recent hurricanes is not over yet. The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church has requested the assistance of area Early Response Teams to assist in the Florida Panhandle. New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Early Response Team is scheduled to travel to Fort Walton Beach on Sunday , while members of Lake Deaton United Methodist Church head to Pensacola Sunday for what is expected to be a weeklong stay.
