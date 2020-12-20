Area churches invest in youth, build for future

Ask any teen who attends worship for the Ocala Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they will tell you that they maintain a schedule that would make a corporate CEO blush. Yet they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m up at 5 in the morning, and about an hour later I’m at the computer to participate in Sanctuary via Zoom,” said Felicia Ranisate, an 11th grader at Belleview High School. “I then go to school, followed by soccer practice. Some days after school, I work at a local Panera Bread, and I’m not home until 10 p.m. And I still have homework to finish.”
In The Villages, an area with older demographics, a number of local churches make finding and encouraging area children and youth a priority. They offer programs that teach fun and fellowship from the crib to college. They find new ways to get children and youth involved in church activities, whether it be mission trips, volunteer opportunities or summer camps. But most of all, these programs provide building blocks for young people to remain committed to their faith as they enter adulthood.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced houses of worship nationwide to end all in-person worship and activities this spring, churches turned to online services. But some houses of worship struggled to make a similar pivot with youth (middle and high school) and children’s (fifth grade and younger) ministries.
A spring 2020 survey by Barna Group of nearly 2,000 Protestant senior pastors nationwide revealed that just 1 in 3 churches offered digital alternatives for their youth and children’s ministries, while only 1 in 4 boosted their social media footprint or provided online Bible classes or Sunday school for children. For middle and high school students, the Barna survey revealed that 1 in 3 churches introduced the use of video chats, texting or phone calls to replace traditional in-personal gatherings once the COVID-19 crisis started.
While young people may be more adept at communicating via technology, local worship leaders said their young congregants missed being together on a regular basis, and many churches found ways to bring them together again.
“The church and families have to invest and show their love for our youngest congregants and neighbors,” said Craig Mustain, children’s pastor at Oxford Assembly of God. “They need to know at a young age that they are appreciated and always welcome inside the church.
Even a child makes himself known by his acts, by whether his conduct is pure and upright — Proverbs 20:11
Ranisate, along with Alden Helton, a sophomore at Belleview High School and Riley Draney, a sophomore at The Villages High School, are typical teens who share similar high school adventures with their peers. But every morning at 6 a.m., before they go to school, they spend about an hour or so in Seminary, a four-year program for students who are generally between 14-18 years of age.
The LDS manual describes Seminary as a “program in which youth study the gospel of Jesus Christ as found in the scriptures and the teachings of latter-day prophets.” Five days a week during the school year, these students extensively study the church’s “standard works.”
“In the four-year program, we will go over the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, as well as the Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants (a book of scripture containing revelations from God to Latter-day Saints Movement founder Joseph Smith and others) and church history,” Helton said. “When it comes to the scripture, we generally go through several chapters a day during Seminary. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”
Traditionally, the Ocala Stake holds Seminary inside its church meetinghouses during the week. For Ranisate and Draney, that requires going to the church in Belleview before the sun rises, while Helton goes to one in Lecanto. But the church put a stop to all indoor worship and activities in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, forcing the teens to pivot to online learning. Today, Ocala Stake teens have Seminary four days a week at home, and one day at the church meetinghouse.
“It’s been tough to make the transition to just being virtual, but the only difference is that I generally leave the house an hour later each morning,” Draney said with a laugh. “I still get to interact with my teacher and classmates at Seminary via Zoom, but it also feels good to physically get together as a class at least once a week.”
Local Latter-day Saints youth, their families and others also gather Sundays at their church meetinghouses for worship, which traditionally begins with a “sacrament meeting” followed by Sunday school divided by age group. Such classes are open to children, youth and adults, and the teens say Sunday school helps reinforce what they are already learning in Seminary.
Being involved in Seminary and church activities also has given the teens opportunities to start becoming leaders, both in the meetinghouses and the Ocala Stake. Ranisate leads the Young Women for the Belleview Ward, or local congregation. The Latter-day Saints manual describes the Young Women organization as one with a purpose to “help young women work together to accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation.”
“I try to make sure everyone feels welcome in the Belleview Ward,” Ranisate said. “My group plans activities, holds meetings and, once a month, travels to Ocala to participate in youth committee meetings for the Ocala Stake. This involves planning Stake activities.”
In the Latter-day Saints church, there are four offices of what’s called the Aaronic priesthood that males can be ordained. At the age of 12, a young man can be ordained as a deacon. Two years later, he can seek to become a teacher. At 16, a young man can be ordained as a priest. The fourth and highest office is the bishop, an adult male who traditionally serves as the presiding high priest of a ward, similar in scope to a Christian pastor. Helton serves as the first assistant to the bishop of the Lecanto Ward.
“I’m essentially in charge of all of the young men of the ward,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work, and I occasionally make mistakes, but the bishop and others are always supportive and encouraging. They tell me that it’s OK to make mistakes, that no one gets it right off the bat.”
After four years of Seminary, students get the opportunity to graduate from the program. But actually graduating requires several factors, according to the church. Students must attend 75% of all sessions and correctly answer at least 75% of all assessments. In addition, students must be ecclesiastically endorsed to earn their diploma and be honored at a Stake graduation.
Following Seminary, students have the option of continuing their religious education through Institute, which provides weekday gospel study classes for young single adults between the ages of 18-30. Young people also are encouraged to participate in the church’s missionary program, where Latter-day Saints missionaries teach the gospel to people around the world.
“My brother went on a mission trip to Brazil, and I’m proud of him sharing the gospel to people of different cultures and backgrounds,” Draney said. “I’m hopeful to participate in a mission trip of my own when I get older.”
In the LDS Church, single young men serve two-year missions, while single young women serve for 18 months. There are hundreds of missions worldwide, but the young people only go to countries where the church has government permission to operate.
“Many of these countries require some kind of theological diploma to allow someone to perform mission work there, regardless of faith or denomination,” said Jerry Campbell, communications coordinator for the Ocala Stake. “For a number of these countries, a Seminary diploma fits those guidelines.”
Campbell and other older members of the Ocala Stake are extremely proud of the teens for all that they do for the church and in life. In addition to their church responsibilities and after-school activities, Ranisate, Helton and Draney are all strong students with grade-point averages above 3.0. Still, they always find time to help the church out when they can.
“A few days before Thanksgiving, they assisted with distributing turkey dinners to members of the community,” Campbell said. “We have teens planning to assist with Christmas wrapping in the Lecanto Ward. And our young people are considering ways to help the community now in an age of COVID-19. Through all of this, Seminary and more, these young people are learning a great deal about leadership and faith.”
When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways — 1 Corinthians 13:11
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, First Baptist Church of Leesburg joined houses of worship across the area by canceling all in-person worship and moving activities to the virtual realm. After a few months, the church began the slow process of reopening its three campuses, first for indoor service, and then for other activities like Bible study and Sunday school.
At First Baptist Leesburg’s Village Park Campus in Fruitland Park, family pastor Kevin Buynak and others thought long and hard about the future direction of its student small groups, which are open to young people between grades 6-12.
“When the permanent sanctuary of the Village Park Campus opened its doors in September 2019, the student small groups met at the church,” he said. “But we found that attendance was not what we were hoping it to be. As we began resuming our small groups and ministries on campus, we wanted to find a way where the student small groups could be a better fit for our young people.”
Buynak and the church opted to move the student small groups away from the Village Park Campus and into the homes of church members, including Buynak himself. Several homes are now hosting weekly gatherings at 6:30 p.m. Sunday nights.
“The gatherings usually start with a casual meal, like sandwiches or pizza, followed by Bible study and prayer,” said Buynak. “Following that, the kids will hangout and have fun, play board games. At a few homes, a swimming pool party may break out!”
Buynak said the initiative is paying off, with more students participating in the private home sessions than the first six months of gatherings at the Village Park Campus. He said the growth has been sparked by young church members introducing their classmates to the student groups.
“Teens may feel uncomfortable stepping foot into an unfamiliar sanctuary, even if they are with friends,” he said. “By bringing those students into a friend’s home that they may be comfortable with, it helps reach the people that no one else seems to be reaching.”
And the middle and high school students who are participating in these small groups are doing more to express their faith. Buynak said the teens make their presence known during Sunday worship at the Village Park Campus, working as volunteers at Bible study sessions for younger children, opening doors for congregants as they arrive for services, checking in families at the church’s Kids Welcome Center and assisting at “Kids Church,” a “high energy” take on worship for elementary school students.
And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you — Luke 11:9
At Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, COVID-19 came amid a change in leadership in the church’s youth ministry, with executive pastor Brian Williams adding the youth beat to his agenda over the summer. One of the first moves Williams made as youth minister was finding a way to get the teens meeting again.
“When the pandemic started, we quickly learned how hard it was for our youth to be pulled away from their friends, as well as the adults they trust,” he said. “We started meeting on Zoom, but there were so many people trying to participate virtually that it was difficult to accomplish much. It’s hard to be in front of a computer with 75 or more teens trying to get their voices heard.”
After speaking with church staff and parents, Williams launched a summer program for teens during which church youth and others gathered at Lake Ocklahawa for weekly fun and fellowship. Williams said parents were comfortable allowing their children to go, and social-distancing protocols were practiced.
“Kids need to feel safe, and they want to be with each other, as well as with adults they trust,” he said. “We are blessed that we found a way to do that until the church reopened.”
Now that Heritage Community has reopened its building to worship and activities, Williams saw a great opportunity to change the church’s youth ministry, creating “Refuge,” which he described as a “place of safety” for area teenagers. Every Wednesday night, area youth gather inside the church’s “Youth Pit” for fun, fellowship and the joy of simply hanging out. Williams said recent Refuge gatherings have seen around 100 young people drop by.
“The kids start coming in around 6 p.m. where they can eat, chat, play games and just be themselves,” he said. “An hour later, we gather everyone for worship.”
Worship at Refuge involves a sermon of around 15 minutes, opportunities to learn about mission work and ways to connect with adults in the room who are there to listen and help. Williams described Refuge worship as a fast, loud and interactive worship that gets results.
“We usually have 20-30 adults come to Refuge, and we find that every kid who attends can connect with at least one adult,” he said. “Refuge has found a way to communicate to young people in a way they understand, while giving the adults an opportunity to find out how our youth feel.”
Williams said a number of students from The Villages Charter High School drop by, but there are also students from schools in Wildwood, Leesburg and Belleview in attendance.
“When Heritage Community Church was planted more than a decade ago, we didn’t have many children attending,” Williams said. “Back then, all of our regular children in attendance were infants and toddlers. But as these children grew up, our commitment to them changed. Now, partnering with parents in the discipleship of their children is a priority here at Heritage.”
The same could be said at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, where COVID-19 forced the cancellation of youth summer mission trips to Atlanta and Jacksonville. Since the church’s youth ministry is all about serving in the name of Jesus, New Covenant UMC family minister Kayla DeSimone was determined to find a way to do that this summer. So the church opted to bring the outreach to the local community.
“The middle and high school students stayed here, helping out locally at different outreach groups,” said DeSimone. “The middle school students served a week in June, followed by the high school students for a week in July, helping out at Wildwood Food Pantry, the Lake Panasoffkee UMC Food Pantry, the SPCA-Humane Society and performing different work in and around the New Covenant UMC campus.”
DeSimone said around 15 middle school and 20 high school students helped out every day. They arrived around 7 or 8 a.m., worked until lunch and participated in a devotional before calling it a day.
Students also assisted New Covenant UMC’s Gleaning Ministry, which has been working with the Society of St. Andrew and Marjon Specialty Foods to provide food to those in need during the pandemic. On July 13, students and “gleaners” distributed 18,000 pounds of food to 18 local food pantries. Back in August, the children helped unload boxes of food from a semitruck for the gleaning ministry. Those boxes were then distributed to 15 food pantries and kitchens across Sumter, Lake and Marion counties.
“The kids are really learning how to serve through going out into the community,” said DeSimone. “They are coming out of their shells and learning about Jesus as they help others. And for our high school students who attend The Villages Charter School, their work translates into community service hours they can use towards graduation, as well as scholarship opportunities.”
New Covenant UMC did not forget about its elementary school students during all of this. The church was unable to hold an in-person Vacation Bible School over the summer, so DeSimone opted to bring VBS to kids’ homes, providing tote bags full of activities, Bible lessons and links to kids and their parents. New Covenant UMC also did a “tote bag alternative” to a Fall Festival, providing area kids with arts and crafts and Bible verses to keep them busy at home.
Church staff and volunteers read bedtime stories to area young children and others via Facebook and Vimeo this past spring and summer.
Such commitment to youth and children has been a hallmark of New Covenant UMC since it held its first worship service 20 years ago. The church is close to the campus of The Villages Charter School, and senior pastor the Rev. Harold Hendren said it’s important for New Covenant UMC to reach out to area students.
“When New Covenant UMC launched, the church wanted to a be a place to call home, regardless of age,” he said. “Our founding pastor, Gary Bullock, was determined to reach the younger generation, and we are now taking it to a whole new level. We have a great connection with the charter school, as students there are letting their friends know about our programs and initiatives.”
There was a similar feeling at Oxford Assembly of God, whose youth and children’s programs made the switch to the virtual realm over the spring. Daniel Hahn was co-youth pastor of the church when the switch-over happened. His speciality focus in youth ministry concerns teenagers and church technology, so he went to work on making sure Oxford AOG was ready to handle the change, particularly with its ministries for younger congregants.
“We moved a host of activities online, and learned quickly how to make that transition easy not just for the church, but also for children and their families,” said Hahn, who is now the church’s online campus pastor but remains active in youth ministry. “But we also wanted to make sure we found opportunities for our children and teens to interact in a safe and socially distant manner.”
So instead of doing traditional youth mission trips, 14 students spent three days this summer at the church, performing service projects both at Oxford AOG and at nearby neighborhoods. While the children’s ministry was unable to hold an in-person Vacation Bible School this summer due to COVID-19, it did host a socially distant bike-a-thon in the church parking lot this July. The bike-a-thon benefited Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge, which raises money for Assemblies of God missionaries to buy items.
“The children were happy to see each other again at the bike-a-thon,” Mustain said. “Given their age, the parents were understandably more cautious when it came to social interaction, but everyone handled things well.”
Children’s ministry has been Mustain’s calling for much of his life, as he grew up in ministry. He said being part of children’s ministry requires a great deal of creativity and patience to make things work, and to make sure kids are involved at a young age.
“We offer a nursery for newborns, infants and toddlers during our Sunday morning and Wednesday night services,” he said. “Once the children are toilet-trained, they are ready to advance to our ‘OAG Kids’ program.”
OAG Kids includes Sunday school classes for children, separated by age group and offering lessons that Mustain called “age-appropriate.” Before and after Sunday school, children from preschool to sixth grade can participate in “Ignited Kids,” a church service that’s just for them.
“Ignited Kids brings the message of Jesus in a fun and relatable way,” Mustain said. “We use songs, skits, illusions, puppets and other activities to help the children understand Scripture and life lessons in a kid-friendly way. The Ignited Kids service also includes Bible lessons that are split up by age.
OAG Kids also is slowly regrouping for in-person activities at the church, including Wednesday night ministries for boys and girls, as well as Junior Bible Quiz, a Bible trivia and Scripture memorization program where kids compete against each other, with the possibility of representing Oxford AOG on both the regional and national levels. The church also offers a Wednesday afternoon program for elementary school children called “WOC (Winning Our Community)” during the fall and spring. Students attending WOC can work on their homework, learn crafts, play games and perform other activities.
All your children shall be taught by the Lord, and great shall be the peace of your children — Isaiah 54:13
This summer at North Lake Presbyterian Church, high school students in the church’s Student Leadership Team helped build a deck and wheelchair ramp for a local church member. The ministry typically goes out of state to serve in a mission camp, but plans changed due to COVID-19.
“The students truly learned how to work as a team and be the hands, feet and voice of Christ through manual labor,” said Brad Harter, student ministry director at North Lake. “They were great.”
Those students, as well as Harter and the staff at North Lake Presbyterian, also learned what it takes to keep a ministry active during a pandemic. North Lake Presbyterian shut down its church on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake to all worship and activities in March, and that had the student ministry scrambling for solutions.
“We quickly made the transition to weekly meetings on Zoom,” Harter recalled. “Prior to the shutdown, we’d have about 20 middle and high school students gather in the fellowship hall for weekly fellowship. For Zoom, we averaged around 10 people a week.”
After 2-3 months, and the church slowly reopening for Sunday worship, Harter opted to bring the youth back together in a safe, socially distant manner, holding gatherings after services at a nearby park. Now, the student ministry has resumed its weekly gatherings inside the church’s fellowship hall, with participants wearing masks and honoring social-distancing protocols.
The ministry is starting to take baby steps into resuming some activities that were popular before COVID-19. This includes trips to both Fun Spot America in Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Harter emphasized that both trips were meticulously planned to keep everyone safe and secure.
“We spoke to the teens, their parents and the theme parks to make sure that there would be no health risks and the kids would be safe,” he said. “Everyone wore their masks and respected social-distancing protocols, and the theme parks did an outstanding job in keeping rides and attractions clean and safe.”
“North Lake’s youth and children are quite the resilient bunch,” said Tina Carroll, children’s ministry and communications director at North Lake Presbyterian. “No one really knew that COVID-19 would change the way worship and activities are done, but our young people are slowly returning to Sunday worship and getting involved in church activities.”
And although the children’s ministry has yet to resume regular activities like Sunday school and the weekly “North Lake NOW” after-school program, Carroll has found ways to keep children active through all of this, sending videos of Bible stories via email to kids and their parents. North Lake Presbyterian’s children and youth also played a major role in making the church’s “Picnic in the Park” gathering this past October a reality.
“We had the children painting pumpkins and the youth decorating a harvest display in the church parking lot, where we held the picnic,” Carroll said. “It’s such a good feeling to bring generations together like this, especially at a time where, for many, all they enjoy about North Lake was taken away from them due to COVID.”
At North Lake Presbyterian, it’s quite common to see the oldest congregants working hand-in-hand with the youngest. When Sunday school is up and running, teachers in their 70s go over Bible verses and lessons with children in elementary school. Teens assist with Operation Homebound, which provides meals for shut-ins residing in The Villages, Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and parts of Marion County. And all of North Lake’s congregants, regardless of age, help one another when the church gathers outside for special events, such as this year’s Pentecost and Easter Drive-Throughs.
“Our older members are always willing to jump in to help the kids, and our children and teens are eager to learn life lessons from the older generations,” Carroll said.
And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose — Romans 8:28
At the stroke of 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, lead pastor Don Winters of Hope Community Church in Wildwood welcomed around 20 people to the entrance way of Wildwood Middle High School. The group was made up of students, teachers, school administrators, staff and clergy, and Winters said all were in attendance for the same reason.
“We are here in the name of Jesus to lift up and pray for students, their families, teachers, staff, administrators and the community,” he noted. “This is an unprecedented time in our world, and we must now lift up the lives of people in the community, especially those who serve and are growing up here.”
Wildwood Middle High School was one of several schools across Sumter and Lake counties participating in the “Praying for Every School” initiative, which group leaders described as a grassroots movement to connect churches, businesses and individuals in local communities to area schools. Sidney Brock, lead pastor of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park and who helped spark the initiative, said every school in the two counties was represented in some form for Praying for Every School, with similar events planned in Citrus and Hillsborough counties.
“It’s been said ‘so goes the schools, so goes the community,’” Brock said. “This is not just praying for the schools, but also the people who are gathering. We all understand the important role schools and our youth play in our community, as well as the stress that everyone — teachers, staff, students and their families — is dealing with being in school amid COVID-19. We want them to know that we are there for (them).”
Brock said more than 70 houses of worship participated in the initiative, including a gathering outside The Villages High School that brought together more than 60 people.
“We made the decision at the start of August to stage this initiative,” Brock said. “And between then and Aug. 16, we reached out to dozens of clergy, school superintendents, administrators, local lawmakers, teachers, staff and other community leader to make this a reality.”
The prayer event at Wildwood Middle High School featured Winters and others offering prayers to students and their parents, school administrators, teachers and coaches, support staff, district leadership and the community at large. Several school administrators and staff members were among the participants who spoke up.
“Sometimes, the schools and the administrators are the ones that get the blame when something goes wrong, even when it was clearly not their fault,” said Djuan Graham, a geometry teacher and basketball, track and cross country coach at Wildwood Middle High School. “It is a blessing to see the community gather in such a way to support our schools, staff and students as we prepare for the new school year.”
Graham also encouraged those in attendance to pray for school custodial staffs across the area, noting that they are on the front line of keeping schools clean and safe from COVID-19.
“We are currently living in times that we’ve never faced before,” said Laticia Crosby, assistant principal at Wildwood Middle High School. “We pray for guidance that we can stand together as a community now that the schools are open again.”
After 30 minutes of prayer, the event winded down with participants singing “Amazing Grace.” Winters again reminded everyone of their roles in keeping the community strong with schools now open.
“Where there is chaos around the world, you have the ability to show love, value, respect and community to those around you,” he said. “Even if we can’t change the world overnight, we have an opportunity to make a local difference for good.”
