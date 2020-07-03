Area businesses prepare for July 4

The Fourth of July may feel different because of the pandemic, but some consumers still plan to celebrate. And local busineses are ready for them.
Compared with last year, the number of people who plan to celebrate Independence Day is down. About 76% of consumers are expected to celebrate compared with 86% in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2020 Independence Day Spending Survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. The situation is the same locally.
Due to COVID-19, the summer spending situation, including the Fourth of July, is “topsy-turvy” for Sumter County, said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director. “But we hope that spending will show strongly when the data comes in for the Independence Day holiday and summer as a whole,” Calascione said.
Even with fewer people expected to celebrate the holiday this weekend, some businesses are offering special holiday deals and expect strong salesl. Locals are still going out to buy grills for a cookout or items such as fireworks.
Fireworks became legal for consumers to use in Florida on designated holidays the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s — after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in April.
This year about 24% of consumers plan to celebrate in this way, down from last year’s 40%, according to the NRF.
Some firework distributors have, however, seen an increase in fireworks sales this year because many fireworks shows and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, according to Sherri Simmons, spokesperson for TNT Fireworks.
TNT Fireworks, a national brand of fireworks and a distributor with multiple temporary locations set up in Summerfield, Wildwood and Leesburg, has seen an uptick in sales nationally.
“Sales also are higher when the Fourth of July holiday falls on a Saturday, as is the case this year,” said Simmons. “Customers are making their purchases earlier in many cases to avoid long lines closer to the holiday.”
Florida is also doing well in TNT Fireworks sales, Simmons said.
TNT’s most popular sales have been for its bundled assortments of fireworks because consumers can easily create a fireworks display with it, Simmons said.
Local stores such as Rustic Rose are offering special sales and items for Independence Day.
Of those consumers celebrating, 28% plan to buy patriotic items.
Rustic Rose, located in Brownwood, always has specials for the Fourth of July. This year multiple specials have been available since Monday, and continue until Sunday, such as discounts on American pleated bunting flags as well as milk cans and lighthouses decorated in red, white and blue.
A new special this year is a Fire Glow Light for consumers if “they want a little sparkle” this July 4, said Rosalyn Housley, owner of Rustic Rose. The light goes in a lantern and brightens the area.
Housley expects strong holiday sales at her store.
A cookout, barbecue or picnic is usually the most popular way consumers celebrate, and this year about 56% are expected to do so.
Burry’s Ace Hardware in La Plaza Grande has sold a couple of propane and charcoal grills, and has seen a fair amount of people coming in to buy just propane and charcoal separately in time for the holiday.
Manager Mike Parkinson expects to see more sales on items as the day approaches.
“It’s still early,” Parkinson said.
The store is also having a sale for Independence Day on hardware items such as tools, paint and weed killers.
Not only has the store sold grills, but other hardware items this week as well.
“We’re hoping for a busy week and so far if (Monday) is any indication, this is going to be a busy week,” Parkinson said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
