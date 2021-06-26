Area businesses help keep local charities afloat

Local charities supported by Sumter County companies are breathing a sigh of relief that a 75% tax increase on new businesses has been defeated. The spike in road impact fees championed by newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search was to have taken effect later this month, but state Republican leaders intervened, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law that limits such increases to 12.5% annually. That’s good news for charities that rely heavily on contributions from building contractors and suppliers who support development in The Villages, such as the $100,000 in donations and in-kind support for Habitat for Humanity.
“$100,000 is able to subsidize a housing unit,” said Danielle Stroud, the organization’s deputy director. “If that money doesn’t come in, we’re not going to be able to service as many families, period. We’ve already seen the downsizing of in-kind builds, so we have to have philanthropically fill that void. We need individuals and community members who have capacity to step in and make a difference.”
Builders are already grappling with supply chain interruptions caused by the pandemic, inflation, and rising pressure on wages.
Stroud said each house she builds costs 35% more from just from the start of this year.
Companies such as RoMac Building Supply, DZ Block, Munn’s Sales & Service Inc. air-conditioning contractor, the Floor Shoppe commercial flooring company and the T&D Family of Companies construction services, make all the difference, she said.
Other nonprofit organizations benefit, too.
In the midst of the pandemic last year, T&D donated $100,000 to Wildwood United Methodist Church to the Wildwood Food Pantry.
Terry Yoder, chairman and CEO instructed that the money be used to expand food distribution to families in Lake Panasoffkee, Webster and the Croom-a-Coochee area in South Sumter.
“I wanted to help out the whole county out and not just folks in Wildwood,” Yoder said. “I’ve been very lucky to be part of The Villages. That’s why I did this.”
T&D has been a longtime community benefactor, for instance giving $100,000 in 2010 to The Villages fundraising drive to buy equipment for a new cancer center.
“Cancer (awareness) has always been close to my heart,” Yoder said. “My mother, Ruth Yoder, and my sister, Rose Rutz, both died of cancer. This was something really personal for me.”
Yoder said the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase would have hit builders like him hard, leaving him to make tough choices.
“I’ve got only so much money to spend,” he said. “All building impact taxes are going to do is to hurt charities, hurt children and the youth organizations. We’d have had to cut back and tighten our belt to be competitive in the market. There is no other way.”
Steve Munz, president and CEO Galaxy Home Solutions, a Wildwood electrical contracting company, agreed.
“You have to start cutting at the benevolence,” he said. “That’s the first thing you’re going to cut. It’s terrible, because I came from nothing and I want to give back and give people opportunities. Not being able to do that would totally break you down.”
News of the tax increase came as Munz and his staff were planning their 18th annual Christmas community celebration.
The event provides families in need with a Christmas dinner, bicycles and other gifts for their children.
“I’m one of those people who grew up poor, and I know what it’s like to want,” he said. “I know what it’s like to need. Most of the people we help out are people in need. Each of my employees also bring a gift for one boy and a girl, so it’s a whole Team Galaxy function.”
His sister, Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fair board of directors, is also relieved to see the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase voided.
Just as they were pushing the increase, the fair in March recorded one of its most successful exhibitions that benefits children ages 8-18 who raise lambs, pigs and steers and sell them to the highest bidders.
They raised $1,290,125.56 for their personal use, and building contractors from The Villages accounted for 75% of the sales.
“These kids are able to buy their first vehicle with this money, or save it an go to college,” she said. “Without the help of these subcontracts, the exhibitors would not break even on their projects,” she said.
The impact on nonprofits like the fair is a big reason why Erin expressed her disdain to the Search, Estep and Miller faction about the proposed impact tax during public meetings.
Almost 80% of Florida nonprofits have experienced a financial impact because of the coronavirus, according to the Florida Nonprofit Alliance. More than a third of them have experienced an increase in demand while 73% have had a disruption in their services.
“There’s a lot of nonprofit that depend on these subcontractors contributions,” Erin Munz said. “There are a few grants out there, but they’re becoming few and far between. More people are going to depend on the generosity of their community to fund their program. A tax increase like this would have been devastating. These companies are going to keep their employees before they give to a nonprofit. They’re going to feed their employees families before they give money away. And, that’s exactly what they’re doing; they’re giving away money, and they’re doing it from the kindness of their heart.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder
