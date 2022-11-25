Area businesses are expecting a busy Black Friday

Donna Dewoody expects a line at Chico’s when the store opens today for Black Friday.
The first assistant manager of the store in Spanish Springs said people have lined up outside before the store opened in the past, and she’s expecting the same this year when Chico’s opens at 8 a.m. She recommends shoppers head out early if they want a chance at the store’s doorbusters.
“I think it will go well for us,” Dewoody said. “Our numbers are pretty good this year and we’re going to expect a good turnout.”
Thanksgiving weekend is a busy time for shoppers who are heading out to get the best deals for the holidays. Local businesses such as Evelyn & Arthur, Belk and Target prepared early for the shopping holiday and even offered some special Black Friday deals well before today.
About 166.3 million people are expected to go out shopping this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, which began Thursday and ends Monday, according to a National Retail Federation press release. That is 8 million more shoppers than last year and the highest estimated number since the NRF began tracking holiday spending data five years ago.
Black Friday will be the busiest day of the weekend with about 115 million people expected to shop.
Target, which has a location in Rolling Acres Plaza, began offering Weeklong Black Friday Deals on Oct. 10, which was three weeks earlier than Black Friday deals were available last year. The business’ Deal of the Day initiative also was brought back this year. For the deal, customers get deals at a Black Friday price each day through Dec. 24.
“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping, and Target is here to help and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer for Target, in a press release. “By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season.”
Best Buy, which has a location in Lady Lake, officially started offering Black Friday deals on Sunday, with a few deals available late last week. A few deals available include select MacBooks starting at $799.99, a Sony 65-inch X90K Bravia Smart TV for $999.99 and an Xbox Series S console for $249.99.
The Belk in Lady Lake started offering Black Friday deals last week, including luggage for $49.99 and 70% off select toys.
Black Friday is usually busy at Belk, and store manager Laken Wilmot is hopeful it will be busy again today.
“I think the biggest tip is to enjoy yourself, not stress too much,” Wilmot said. “It’s supposed to be a fun day of shopping.”
Staff members at Evelyn & Arthur in Brownwood also have stocked up on merchandise.
The women’s clothing store isn’t usually as busy as other stores on Black Friday, but it was last year.
“We just had some really great clients who were also bringing in family members,” said Diane Hintzen, store manager. “... It was a great kickoff.”
Hintzen recommends people think outside of the box when shopping today for themselves or someone else.
“I think it’s fun to be open minded,” she said.
Senior Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
