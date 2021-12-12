Another Christmas tradition returns to The Villages

As part of his first year in the area, Tom Benner saw something fun to do: be a part of The Villages Christmas Parade.
He joined forces with Phil Kuhl to create a musical duo, with Kuhl on baritone ukulele and Benner on soprano sax. They projected their Yuletide sound with a small amplifier on a golf cart. Kuhl, of the Village of Duval, planned on walking beside the cart, while Benner, of the Villages of Country Club Hills, played in the cart.
They warmed up under a tree at the staging area Saturday at The Villages Polo Club before the start of the parade, which was presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
"We're very happy to have it back," said Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyle, parks and PR. "It gets us into the festive holiday spirit."
In the staging area, the different groups prepared their vehicles for the parade by adding decorations.
Making their ninth appearance in the parade, Frank and Gail Lynch tend to be one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. As part of Mickey's Fanatics, the Lynches brought along Frank's 1929 Ford Model A, then festooned it with festive Disney-themed splendor.
The decorations included a large painting of Cinderella's Castle in the back of the car, as well as pictures of Mickey Mouse and the cast of "Frozen." They labeled the back of each piece of art to know where it goes on the car.
Gail, who added small globe ornaments to the front bumper's garland, usually sits with a large Olaf doll.
"Everybody says, 'Merry Christmas,' and we enjoy watching people grin from ear to ear," said Gail, of the Village of Virginia Trace. "The kids go, 'Look, it's Olaf!'"
The Goofy Villagers, found near the front of the parade line, brought along nine carts for its portion of the parade, with 20 people walking along. Their task was to give their carts a Disney and/or Christmas look.
Irene Lawrenson added a bunch of Disney character plush dolls on the cart's roof, up front and in the back. She had decorated most of her cart at home, waiting to add the dolls on the roof until after arriving at the site.
Marki Gille, who decorated her cart with pictures of Mickey Mouse and the gang, made her parade debut with the group.
"It's the whole spirit of Christmas that gets you in the mood," said Gille, of the Village of Bradford. "The participation from the residents is just amazing."
The club landed a spot near the front of the parade. Once they had completed their route, the members planned on quickly heading over to a spot nearby to watch the rest of the event.
Members of the Quilting Guild of The Villages displayed some of their festive handiwork on their carts.
Carol Knoll used two of her wall hangings on the side of her cart. She also put the club's banner, which they have used for 15 years, on the cart's hood. She's been a part of the parade for at least three years.
"I've enjoyed the people watching," said Knoll, of the Village of Belvedere. "They get go excited. It gets you in the Christmas spirit. It's a good time. There are so many groups (who participate). You love looking at what they do."
Meanwhile, the onlookers steadily poured into the area as the noon hour approached. Pat Van Daele and her group of about 16 neighbors and friends of neighbors arrived early to get one of the first spots along the route.
"This is awesome," said Van Daele, of the Village Rio Grande. "It's a new tradition. We enjoy tailgating and talking to people."
Before the parade got going, they brought a small grill to cook hot dogs, and they enjoyed some doughnuts earlier in the day. The front of the golf cart became a table for some of the foodstuffs.
The first year they attended the parade, the temperatures were a bit cooler than Saturday's sunny and warm feeling.
"This was the most beautiful day," Van Daele said.
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
