Annual College Colors Day drive starts Monday

Competition is heating up ahead of the kickoff of college football season, but not just on the field.
The 11th annual College Colors Day Funds for Food drive starts Monday. College football alumni and fans in The Villages have until 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to raise as much money as possible for three local food pantries and a soup kitchen in the name of community support and bragging rights.
College football fans celebrate the start of the season every year on the Friday before Labor Day. The first College Colors Day party in The Villages was held in 2009 at Spanish Springs Town Square, but by 2012, local college alumni clubs started competing to see who could collect the most donations for local food pantries leading up to the day.
In 2020, during the pandemic, monetary donations were collected instead with the help of Citizens First Bank. Giving money allowed the food banks and pantries to purchase exactly what they needed to most help the community, so the idea stuck.
The event, which is sponsored by Publix and organized by The Villages Media Group, hit a fundraising record last year with more than $48,000 donated. In the past 11 years, the equivalent of 159 tons of food has been collected.
Daily Sun marketing and magazine manager Chelsea McLain, who coordinates the drive, said the event is a way for the community to come together and help those in need.
“When we switched away from collecting food, it was an unforeseen blessing because the food pantries and soup kitchens were able to make the best use of the money they received, and it allowed them to better serve the community,” she said.
Teams also enjoy it because they can more easily raise funds than collect food.
Amy Huckaby, of the Village of Richmond, is the leader of the Clemson Tigers Fan Club. Last year her club came out on top as the winners after donating more than $14,000.
“It was our fourth year in a row of taking first place, so we’re looking forward to winning again this year,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but also a lot of fun.”
The winning teams will be revealed at the College Colors Day event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Spanish Springs Town Square. A group drone photo will take place at 7 p.m.
Huckaby said her club’s members meet at Spanish Springs Town Square to tailgate the event. Groups can get there as early as 7 a.m.
While no one in the club was willing to reveal the secret to being winners, Huckaby said it is important to reach out to everyone you can think of.
To donate to the event, drop off a check at any Citizens First Bank location with the school’s name in the memo line. You can also donate at thevillagesdailysun.com or by using the QR code that will be published in the paper starting Monday and on the website.
Linda Peters, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, got the SUNY– State University of New York – schools to come together for the initiative.
Peters is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and said this is her first time celebrating College Colors Day.
“I started inviting a few graduates from SUNY Oneonta to my house about a year ago,” she said. “And when I learned about College Colors Day, I started asking if we’ve participated.”
McLain said there have been a few donations over the years for SUNY schools, but not enough to put them on the leaderboard.
Peters rallied all the SUNY schools together in the hopes of making a name for themselves. Even if they don’t win, Peters said she is glad to make a difference for the food pantries.
Once everything is tallied up, the money will be distributed among the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood and Beyond the Walls in Fruitland Park.
Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, said College Colors Day always has been incredibly helpful for the pantry — especially last year.
“We got enough money from the event last year we could add a small expansion,” she said. “We got a brand new walk-in fridge and freezer, and a separate entrance to make loading and unloading cars easier.”
Neal said the expansion allows the pantry to hold more fresh food, and they can reorganize the rest of the building for optimal storage.
“We can take bigger donations and more items that we previously couldn’t,” she said.
Soon after the installation was finished, Neal received a donation of more than a dozen bags of potatoes, each weighing 50 pounds, from an Orlando food bank.
“We went through two bags in one day, so there is definitely a need in our community for pantries like us,” she said. “And we rely on donations from others.”
Barbara McManus, director of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, said College Colors Day always comes at an opportune time for the facility.
“We’re already collecting turkeys and food for Thanksgiving,” she said. “We prepare a traditional dinner in-house and for takeout on that day. Also, a traditional meal is delivered to homebound people on Thursday and Friday, so more than 500 meals.”
The funds generated from College Colors Day help cover the costs of those meals.
For those who would like to set up a tent on the square for their favorite college football team the day of the event, it is first come first serve. Space is limited, and use weights on your tents.
