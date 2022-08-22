Annual College Colors Day drive kicks off today

The start of college football season also marks the beginning of an annual communitywide donation drive in The Villages. The College Colors Day Funds For Food event, which raised more than $46,000 for local food pantries last year, begins today. College alumni and fans will compete against each other to raise the most money by 5 p.m. Sept. 1. The next day, the community will gather at 6 p.m. at Spanish Springs Town Square to find out which group rose to the top. The event is sponsored by Publix, which will award a $250 gift card to the winner, and organized by The Villages Media Group. “Getting to work with the soup kitchens and food pantries is a really rewarding experience,” said Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager for The Villages Media Group and coordinator of the fundraiser. “You get to see the important work they do for the community, and when they receive the College Colors Day donations, sometimes they are brought to tears with gratitude.”
The drive is in its 10th year of supporting food pantries and soup kitchens. It started with food donations and became a monetary drive during the pandemic, allowing pantries to use the funds to purchase items they need the most.
The pantries that benefit are Christian Food Pantry in Lady Lake, Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Grace Tabernacle food pantry and Beyond the Walls food pantry.
The money could not come at a better time, said Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry.
The pantry needs around $30,000 to update its building to support its new walk-in fridge and freezer.
“This fridge will allow us to have more fresh food, fruits and vegetables, and dairy,” said Neal, of the Village of Mallory Square. “The way our operation works now, when we pick up (donated) food from grocery stores like Winn-Dixie and Target, we cannot take everything because we don’t have the room.”
Along with benefitting the community, the drive provides college football fans with another outlet for friendly competition.
Clemson University was the winner last year with a donation of $12,359.
Amy Huckaby, of the Village of Buttonwood, has led the Clemson Tigers Fan Club for five years and said the group looks forward to the drive every year.
“It’s definitely something we like gearing up for,” she said.
Clemson has won for the last three years, putting Ohio State University in second place for the past two fundraisers.
The two schools are football rivals in real life, and Huckaby said it is fitting they face off in The Villages, too.
“It’s a fun and friendly rivalry between us, and it’s just a great way to get everyone excited for college football,” Huckaby said.
Doug Kreiselman, president of the Tri-County OSU Alumni Club of The Villages, said he cannot wait to see what his club can accomplish this year.
“I’ve been president for about nine months now, so this is my first College Colors Day as president,” said Kreiselman, of the Village of St. James. “I’ve gone to several College Colors Days, but I’ve never been in charge of a team before.”
Kreiselman also hopes the group can topple Clemson from its first-place perch.
“That would feel extra good,” he said.
People who want to donate to the drive can do so in multiple ways.
Citizens First Bank is handling the donations, McLain said, so anyone who wants to donate can go to any of the 10 branch locations to drop off a check. Checks should be made out to Abundant Life Ministries, which will divide the total among the four charities.
Online donations can be made by visiting thevillagesdailysun.com, or by scanning the QR code published in the Daily Sun and on the Daily Sun website.
To use the QR code, open your cellphone camera and aim it at the code. A code reader link will appear for you to click on and that will take you to the secure payment page.
McLain said typically, multiple groups tailgate at Spanish Springs Town Square the day the winner is announced as a way to acknowledge their hard work.
“It’s always a really fun day when people get to the square in the early morning and celebrate all day,” she said.
This year is the first time in four years that everyone in attendance at the event will get to be in a group photo. McLain said the photo was canceled in 2019 because of weather and the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really fun because everyone stands together and waves to a drone camera,” she said. “It’s the only way to showcase just how many people show up and help.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
