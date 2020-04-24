Animal shelters adjust to coronavirus protocols

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.