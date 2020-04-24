Animal shelters adjust to coronavirus protocols

Local animal shelters are ramping up initiatives to help keep adoptions and donations flowing during the coronavirus pandemic. Facilities have altered their foster, adoption and donation procedures to comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In addition to waiving adoption fees, Lake County Animal Shelter has launched Cuddle Shuttle, a program that delivers pets available for fostering or adoption to people’s homes, said Lake County Animal Shelter Director Whitney Boylston. Potential adopters use the ID number next to an animal’s photo on the website to identify which
pet they are interested in seeing. “We can do virtual adoption counseling, including a FaceTime between you and the pet,” Boylston said.
Cuddle Shuttle is provided on a case-by-case basis. The shelter screens recipients and will organize a delivery with little to no contact, such as leaving the pet and supplies on a porch, ringing the bell and waiting for someone to answer the door before the drop-off is complete, Boylston said.
If a pet starts off as a foster and there’s a mutual bond, the adoption process can continue remotely.
To help current pet owners, the shelter delivered pet food to local food pantries, which was provided by Chewy.com and GreaterGood.org.
“People who are financially struggling may need help keeping their pets fed,” Boylston said. “Having pet food available at the pantries and food banks creates a small safety net as these residents are navigating their — we hope — temporary situation.”
If people order pet food online, they can have it shipped to the Lake County shelter, which will then deliver donated food to pantries, Boylston said.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee is closed to the public, except for its Kibbles Pet Food Pantry, which continues to serve approved clients with no-contact protocols in place. It’s also operating its Spay/Neuter Voucher program, with all information being given over the phone or online, said acting Director Celine Petrie.
It is taking donations by appointment — also with no-contact protocols in place — with a request to call the shelter in advance to schedule.
It is most in need of Iams Kitten Dry Food, Purina O.N.E. adult chicken formula cat food, Kitten Milk Replacer Powder and exam gloves.
Monetary donations also allow the shelter to purchase most-needed items at appropriate times, Petrie said.
“During the closure, our essential staff and a very limited number of pre-approved volunteers will continue to provide high-quality care to the animals remaining at our shelter,” Petrie said. “Many of our animals are already in dedicated foster homes.”
The food needed most at the Humane Society of Marion County is Purina Cat Chow Complete (blue bag).
“It was sold out at Chewy,” said the shelter’s operations manager Kirstin Tanner. “Also if people have memberships to Sam’s Club or are willing to ship it from Target or Walmart, that is our greatest need right now.”
Marion County’s shelter is taking appointments from 4 to 6 p.m, every day, except Wednesday, to reduce the flow of traffic in and out of the building. It has plexiglass at the front counter to help protect staff and volunteers. The shelter also has erected a tent outside for filling out adoption and foster care paperwork.
“We’ll be doing over-the-phone interviews with some adopters, video chats and doing more live videos to let people know we’re still here,” Tanner said.
The shelter still has volunteers available to adopt and foster, and offers a drop-off parking space.
“Besides having food shipped to the shelter, we now have a designated parking space for donors,” Tanner said. Donors just need to call the shelter to let it know that they are here, with no need to leave their vehicle.
The shelter also is running specials for the foreseeable future, including offering adult dogs for $50, senior dogs for $25 and kittens for $50. Any cat older than 6 months is $25. Puppies are $120 each. Temporary quarantine hours at the shelter are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
While adopting a pet might not be at the forefront of people’s minds, pets can offer great comfort and company, Boylston said.
“Nobody wants to be lonely when you’re isolated, and pets are a great way to help you de-stress,” she said. “If you’re bingewatching Netflix, you might as well have a cat in your lap.”
Staff writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
