Americans prepare for historic liftoff

Mankind is preparing for a new giant leap. At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off from Kennedy Space Center on a historic test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. The mission, known as Demo-2, will be the first manned spaceflight on U.S. soil using American-made rockets to launch American astronauts since the end of the space shuttle program in July 2011. Hurley also was involved in the final space shuttle mission. It also will mark the first human-crewed mission for a private spaceflight company in history. At a May 20 news conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine compared this moment — a historic launch coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic — to the Apollo missions that landed astronauts on the moon, which coincided with the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War.
The moon landing united the world during a challenging time in history, he said, and the return of astronauts to space from U.S. soil may inspire Americans today similarly.
“This is a moment where we can all look up and be inspired by what the future holds,” he said.
The mission also involves another astronaut, Andrew Feustel, who’s father and stepmother live here in The Villages. The younger Feustel, a repeat veteran of space flights himself, will assist the families of Behnken and Hurley.
Wednesday’s flight is a demonstration mission to and from the International Space Station to prepare SpaceX’s human spaceflight system for certification for operational crew missions, according to SpaceX.
Once complete, the next step is another manned launch aboard the Crew Dragon, known as Crew-1. On that launch, three NASA astronauts and one from Japan’s space agency will embark on a six-month mission at the space station, according to SpaceX.
A date for the Crew-1 launch hasn’t been set, but SpaceX expects it will be “later this year.”
What the Launch Involves
The Crew Dragon capsule will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A, accelerating to a speed of about 17,000 mph as it heads to the International Space Station, according to NASA.
After docking with the space station, Behnken and Hurley will perform tests on Crew Dragon and conduct research with the space station’s Expedition 63 crew. The mission may last up to about 110 days.
After the mission, Crew Dragon will autonomously undock from the space station with the astronauts on board and reenter Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. The capsule will splash down just off Florida’s Atlantic Coast before the astronauts return to Cape Canaveral via a recovery vessel provided by SpaceX.
Preparing for the Demo-2 launch was sentimental to the astronauts.
Both were among the last to fly aboard space shuttles from Kennedy Space Center, and their involvement in this new chapter of spaceflight dates back to five years ago, Hurley said at a news conference.
“It’s an incredible time for NASA and the space program, launching U.S. crews from Florida ... It’s a long time coming in some ways,” he said.
Space historian Ronald Doel, an associate professor of history at Florida State University, said ending the nine-year gap between manned missions from American soil is an important step in enhancing both scientific innovation and the economy in Florida and the U.S.
“Humans have long been looking to understand outer space and how humans perceive above the atmosphere, seeing and feeling a different place,” Doel said. “They’re intrigued by moments like this.”
One Villager has a connection to the two astronauts scheduled to fly aboard the Crew Dragon capsule: His astronaut son graduated from the same class.
Steve Feustel said his son, Andrew, graduated from NASA’s class of 2000 with Behnken and Hurley.
While his son won’t be aboard Crew Dragon, he’s still playing a part in the mission. He’s assisting the astronauts’ families to help them through pre-launch processes and procedures, and finding where to go to watch the launch.
“They try to take very good care of the families of the leaving astronauts,” said Feustel, of the Village of Duval.
Because NASA has astronauts in quarantine to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the International Space Station, Feustel would not be able to see his son during this mission.
So he’s planning to watch the launch from the front yard of his home. Members of The Villages Astronomy Club have said residents can see a rocket launch locally from a location with a clear view to the east.
Whether Villagers can see it — and if it even happens at all — depends on the weather.
As of Friday, the National Weather Service was forecasting a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday in Titusville, an east wind from 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Two models that WVLG 102.7 FM & 640 AM senior forecaster Dave Towle uses in his weather forecasts suggest a lower chance of showers around the launch time, ranging from 0% to 5%.
But that would depend on how early the sea breeze that plays a role in storm development develops and if it will move out of Cape Canaveral by late afternoon, he said.
Space Center Remains Closed
The return of manned space flight in the U.S. was inconveniently timed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and tourist destinations throughout Central Florida shut their doors out of an abundance of caution.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex remains closed, and last month NASA officials urged people not to travel to see the launch and instead enjoy the launch at home via television or livestream.
“We’re following CDC guidance, including social distancing, and at this time there’s no public launch viewing at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight on May 27,” Rebecca Shireman, spokeswoman for the concessionaire that operates the visitor complex, said in a statement.
Such precautionary measures aren’t limited to the space center. The Villages Astronomy Club temporarily suspended its activities since March, and club President Jerry Kosarko said there were no plans for members to get together for watch parties for the launch.
But while the public can’t see the launch from Kennedy Space Center, they can see it from surrounding areas in Brevard County.
And tourism officials think people should come and see it.
“There is plenty of room along our 72 miles of coastline to watch the launch and practice social distancing but we urge visitors to plan ahead,” said Peter Cranis, executive director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism.
Some of the office’s suggested launch areas include beaches, parks and beachfront hotels along the Space Coast. Cranis encourages people to come early to ensure they have a place to watch.
He also strongly discourages Brevard County visitors from pulling off onto the side of roads or causeways to try to get a view of the launch.
While Kennedy Space Center won’t be an option for viewing the launch, those who wish for the visitor complex to reopen won’t have to wait long.
It’s scheduled to reopen Thursday, one day after the launch.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.