American Legion post seeking volunteers

Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
Post 347 in Lady Lake is the largest post in the world, with more than 10,000 members. And, because of its sheer size, it is in need of volunteers to help out in a variety of roles.
“We’re the biggest (American Legion Post) in terms of numbers in the world, but the volunteer group probably doesn’t number 100,” said Don Hart, Post 347’s second vice. “If people would volunteer a few hours a week or a few hours a month, we could fill an awful lot of the voids.”
Volunteers are needed each week for bingo, queen of hearts raffle sales, honor guard, building, door greeting, kitchen duty, honor guard, finance, landscape maintenance, driving range ball pick-up, driving range ball sales and driving range maintenance and more.
However, the top three positions in need are honor guard, kitchen staff and office staff, Hart said.
Honor guard volunteers are required to be veterans, and they sometimes work several ceremonies or funerals a day. Post 347 provides uniforms and meals after events for members.
Kitchen volunteers are in charge of cooking and cleaning, just as if they were working in restaurant. And Hart said the kitchen staff could use at least another 10 people.
The office staff is another big volunteer opportunity as it’s a great way to meet people. Staff members typically take phone calls, member applications and member dues as well as assist people coming in to the post.
The office is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there are two three-and-half-hour shifts with two people per shift.
“It’s probably the best job in the legion,” said Hart, of the Village of Gilchrist.
People can volunteer once a day or as much as their time allows. There are minimal requirements to become a volunteer at Post 347, and they vary based on the role.
Bob McNally is one of the dedicated volunteers at Post 347 and has worked in the office for the last year.
“The legion is a great program,” said McNally, of the Village of Dunedin. “Having retired from the military, I continued to feel like I needed to do something to stay connected, and I saw a need. There’s a lot of veterans that come in here who need help.”
McNally has enjoyed his position at the post and works several days a month, he said.
For a full list of opportunities within the post, the Auxiliary, the American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion sub-groups or for more information, contact Post 347 at 352-750-2099 or stop by the office at 699 W. Lady Lake Road in Lady Lake.
“There’s a huge need for volunteers, but there’s a lot of great work going on in The Villages,” McNally said. “All that great work is blessing this community and the people who live within it.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
