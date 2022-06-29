Ambulance changes clear their next step in rural Sumter areas

Sumter County Fire and EMS will be approved to operate ambulance transports in rural portions of the county outside of The Villages beginning Oct. 1, but it remains unlikely it will have any ambulances at that time.
The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Sumter Fire and EMS to provide ambulance service for a two-year period.
However, County Administrator Bradley Arnold said that none of the 12 ambulances ordered in February will arrive before November or December.
Based on that timetable, the county will need to extend use of American Medical Response beyond its contract that was to end Sept. 30.
Sumter Fire and EMS is playing catchup after delays on the ambulance decision by the previous commission, which faced nearly a year of resident complaints about wait times of an hour or more.
As the 2022 budget was taking shape, Commissioner Craig Estep, suspended commissioner Oren Miller and former commissioner Gary Search kicked the issue to a citizen committee to study for four months.
Ultimately the trio bowed to public pressure and overruled the committee’s recommendation to start a county-run ambulance service.
Instead, Sumter Fire and EMS was instructed to assume ambulance service in the rural county, and The Villages Public Safety Department to assume service for the retirement community.
VPSD has moved swiftly to play catchup and already has received the first two of 12 ambulances it ordered in January with a third expected to be delivered next week.
VPSD said that its last vehicle is on track for delivery by September to begin operating as planned on Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, the county will use $3.05 million of $25.7 million in federal funds from the COVID American Rescue Plan Act to pay for its new ambulances.
That funding source was originally surfaced last summer by Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who repeatedly asked the board to use at least some of the federal windfall to resolve public outcry over abysmal ambulance wait times.
However, he was overruled by the Estep-Miller-Search majority that pushed through a budget with a 25% spending increase and no money earmarked for the ambulances they’d instructed the fire department to buy.
Miller’s final votes in office were against The Villages Public Safety Department’s request for its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to run ambulances, against firefighters’ request to have a mutual aid arrangement with Sumter County firefighters and against a short-term interlocal agreement to be created with the VCCDD.
On Tuesday, the commission also:
• Approved transferring a parcel of about 0.6 acres on Warm Springs Avenue and County Road 509 to the Village Center Community Development District for a new fire station to be operated by VPSD. The parcel will provide a VPSD presence in the Fenney area after it turns over Station 46 to Sumter County Fire and EMS on Oct. 1. The change is part of a new service map drawn up last year.
Scheduled a public hearing for July 12 to set the fire assessment rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. County staff recommends maintaining the current rate of $124 per improved parcel, a cap that Estep, Search and Miller unsuccessfully tried to triple last year.
Agreed to request a study of funding models for Sumter Fire and EMS to begin in October 2023, should voters approve of VPSD breaking away from county control into its own special district. That measure, on this November’s ballot, would create an agency governed by an elected board that’s able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers will know precisely where every penny is spent.
Approved a new policy regulating storage from outside groups at county parks. The policy was modified to grandfather in existing contracts after about 200 members of area dragon boat teams asked to maintain their boat storage at Lake Miona Park. The clubs will be allowed to continue to store the six boats currently at the park but will not be allowed to store additional boats.
Appointed Commissioner Don Wiley to fill three open advisory committee positions — on the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Withlachoochie Regional Water Supply Authority and the Value Adjustment Board.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
