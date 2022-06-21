Alzheimer’s activists mark Longest Day

When Gina Waterhouse was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, she didn’t want to tell anyone. Then, she realized someone had to talk about it. Her mother, grandmother and some of her uncles had also had it. “It was time to do something about it,” she said. Gina and her husband, Steve, are two of many advocates who, year after year, tell their stories to lawmakers, asking them to pass legislation and secure research funding in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Today, millions of Americans will mark the Longest Day, a day of activism for Alzheimer’s advocates. The day arrives as Congress and Florida continue to approve more money for research. Now, because of legislator and advocate efforts, there’s hope on the horizon.
In 2020, an estimated 580,000 Floridians 65 or older were living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. That number is expected to go up to 720,000 by 2025.
Florida should be, and is becoming, the place to retire with Alzheimer’s, said Jennifer Braisted, director of government affairs for Florida’s Alzheimer’s Association.
The state is already home to some of the best doctors in the country such as those at UF Health Shands Hospital and the Mayo Clinic. They’re working on improving an already good nursing home program, she said, and how to make drugs like Aducanumab, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, available to more people. Aducanumab is the first FDA-approved therapy to address Alzheimer’s underlying biology.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex earlier this month, he said the state’s Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs had record funding, and also highlighted money going towards research.
“I really think that the solution for Alzheimer’s is going to run through the State of Florida, and I think we’re going to get there,” DeSantis said.
For the past five years or so, the Waterhouses have been two of the advocates who pack their bags and travel to Tallahassee and Washington D.C. While some of those years included virtual involvement, this year they and other Alzheimer’s Association advocates traveled in person for the 2022 Rally in Tally.
The couple’s efforts began shortly after Gina was diagnosed in 2016. They attended an Alzheimer’s walk in Jacksonville, which is where they found out about the association.
“I think that, with anything in life, if you don’t have some control it’s pretty depressing,” Steve said. “But even if you can’t get a cure, you can help raise money to help someone else who has it. That’s a degree of control, and that’s why advocacy works. Most of us who raise money for this disease have a personal relationship to this disease.”
Now, the couple lives in the Village of Pine Hills, and one of Steve’s current positions is chairperson of the board of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida. They’re also involved in local efforts.
“The Villages is a place where this disease is well understood, or at least the devastation of it is well understood and people want to make sure they cure it before their kids have it or someone else in their family does,” Steve said. “The Villages is the right place for us to be focused. “
But their efforts, and those of their fellow advocates, aren’t confined to Florida.
Back in March, Congress announced a $289 million funding increase for this fiscal year for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health.
That kind of increase wouldn’t have been possible without advocates such as the Alzheimer’s Association and people like the Waterhouses, according to Braisted.
“Everyone there is advocating for their future and their loved ones, and we wouldn’t see that continued momentum and significant increases that we’ve seen if not for our advocates, their purple sashes and their commitment and dedication to sharing their stories,” she said.
This year was the first time the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum gathered in-person in Washington, D.C. in two years. The Waterhouses were some of those who returned to the capital in May.
“It’s amazing how many of the legislators have personal experiences with Alzheimer’s, either a parent or someone they know had it,” Gina said. “We have more than once bought them to tears when they talk about it.”
They’ve met a lot of lawmakers over the years, Steve said, but the most important for him was Congressman Daniel Webster, who represents The Villages.
Webster cared for his mother after she contracted the disease.
“I don’t need to tell him Gina’s story,” Steve said. “He knows it. He understands it and consequently has been a supporter.”
This year, the two met with members of his office, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio’s when the two legislators were called to votes. The entire Florida contingent also met with Sen. Rick Scott.
As the Longest Day approached, Steve felt optimistic.
“This is definitely the most exciting time in research for this disease since Dr. Alzheimer discovered it at the turn of the last century,” Steve said. “We don’t have a cure, but we have Aduhelm, the new drug, which we know works for some people.”
One of those people is Gina. It probably gave her five more years of cognition, Steve said, maybe more.
Braisted feels that same optimism. The Longest Day is the summer solstice, the day with the most hours of sunlight. It’s a day to fight Alzheimer’s darkness.
“There is that light at the end of the tunnel that for so long has been hard to see,” Braisted said.
