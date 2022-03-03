Agriculture students aim for ribbons, sales

As patrons at the upcoming Sumter County Fair dig into fried foods and brave thrilling rides, local students will continue a decades-old tradition. Dozens of agriculture students are putting the finishing touches on their show steers, lambs, and swine for the fair, which starts Friday and ends March 12 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell. Students from ages 8 to 18 in clubs such as FFA and 4-H will compete for buckles and ribbons, then they hope to sell their animals. Large animals will be at the fairgrounds Monday for final weigh-ins, which will determine if they show.
“I have shown in the fair for as long as I can remember,” said Brooke Crenshaw, an 11th grader at The Villages High School who will show her hog, Penny. “I started out showing rabbits. I think the main reason I have loved showing in the fair is because it teaches you a lot of responsibility and it is a great way to get involved.”
The tradition of showing animals runs deep in the county, partly because the cattle and agriculture industries are major players in its economy.
Sumter County has 1,307 farms, according to Sumter County Economic Development, and their crop and cattle yielded a market value of $54 million in 2017.
The county also has the largest beef packing facility in Florida — Florida Beef Inc. in Center Hill — and the largest cattle auction in the Southeastern United States with the Sumter County Cattle Auction in Webster.
The Sumter County Fair’s livestock shows alone typically generate upward of $800,000 for students and their FFA or 4-H chapters, said Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fair Association.
“The livestock show gives the opportunity for our exhibitors to show off their hard work and dedication, with also being able to earn money to save for college or maybe their first car,” Munz said.
Programs and clubs at local schools encourage students to consider agriculture for a future career path.
“Agriculture is one field that isn’t as common among our younger generations as some,” said Gabby Landreth, Wildwood Middle High School’s agriscience teacher and FFA advisor. “My goal is to show students all of the fun and fascinating aspects of this field.”
In Sumter County, FFA has chapters at The Villages Charter Middle School, The Villages High School, Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter Middle School and South Sumter High School.
Scott Woythaler, Agriscience Academy teacher for VHS and its FFA advisor, said his students have been working for months to get their animals healthy and ready for show.
“All species need to be fed and cared for,” Woythaler said. “Things like de-worming, medication, vet visits are all possibilities for an exhibitor. The animals basically need to be trained to be shown.”
Woythaler explained that each species has its own requirements that require constant care and practice. Students also must do daily chores like washing the animal, stall cleaning, feedings, hoof cleaning and more.
“Steers need to be halter broken and walked or led regularly, and hair should be trained and brushed every day,” Woythaler said. “Swine exhibitors need to spend time practicing driving and leading their hogs. Lamb also require practice for being led in the show ring.”
Crenshaw will show Penny alongside 86 swine competitors. Students also will show 70 steers and 36 lambs at this year’s fair.
“I have learned a lot from this experience,” she said. “I learned responsibility, balancing my time between work, school and making sure I have enough time to still give my hog the care it needs.”
After weigh-ins, showmanship competitions will take place throughout the week and the market sale of the animals will be on March 12, when hundreds of businesses will bid on animals by dollar per pound.
Fair patrons can see small animals such as rabbits and chickens at the Old McDonald’s Farm barn from Friday through March 12. Both small and large animals are judged in competitions.
South Sumter FFA will show three pigs and three steers, one of which was named Reserve Grand Champion at the Florida State Fair held in February.
“It means so much to the students to be able to show their projects to the community that supports them,” David Swartzfager, an advisor for the South Sumter chapter. “Students spend countless hours and money on the projects that they bring to the fair, and the community rewards their efforts by purchasing market animals at the fair as well as sponsoring class winners, awards such as belt buckles and events.”
Wildwood’s FFA Chapter is showing seven animals — two steers, two lambs and three rabbits.
“These projects are not easy,” Landreth said. “They require commitment. I also hope the students learn a greater understanding and appreciation for the agricultural industry. This is such a fascinating yet valuable industry, and these students are experiencing it firsthand.”
Shayna Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension Agent for the 4-H Youth Development Program of Sumter County, has gotten dozens of kids ready for the competition.
“I hope they have fun and gain experiences and life skills,” Johnson said.
Sumter County 4-H is made up of 14 clubs and around 260 members.
Johnson said all competitors are required to keep an up-to-date record book for their project and “earn their right to show.”
She also said showing in a fair is a longstanding tradition for many of their families.
Johnson, once a competitor herself in Dixie County, said the competitions provide memories that last a lifetime and often are multi-generational.
“It stays in your family forever,” Johnson said. “Chances are if your parents did it, you will do it, and your children will do it.”
Find the full Sumter County Fair schedule at sumterfair.net.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com
