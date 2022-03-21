Agriculture projects earn big at market sale

The Sumter County Fair’s animal stalls are cleaned and the rides packed up, but students came home with plenty of cash. The fair’s Market Sale shows on March 12 brought thousands to students and their clubs, with area residents and businesses spending lavishly on animals reared by local youth. Students and programs typically earn $800,000 from animal sales, said Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fair, but sales were high this year, bringing in more than $1.14 million on sale night without add-ons, additional donations on top of an animal’s sale price. Thousands of dollars were taken home for the South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School FFA chapters and members. The Villages High School FFA chapter and 4-H Club members also earned big.
The schools’ sales were split into two types. Chapter animals’ sales go directly back to the chapter, while individual members can show their own animals for their own profit.
The South Sumter FFA took home over $28,000 in total sales from two steers and two pigs of the chapter.
Patty Wells, one of South Sumter’s FFA chapter advisors and agriculture teachers, said that the funds do a great deal for the chapter.
This ranges from covering the costs of veterinarian bills for the chapter’s cattle herd, feed, state and national FFA convention trips, and travel to various career and leadership development competitions throughout the year.
Wells said that there was a “significant increase” in sales in this year.
“I’m shocked,” Wells said. “It went just wonderful this year.”
This year’s chapter steers came from the chapter’s cattle herd that it manages. That fact was announced when the steers were shown, which Wells thinks helped out sales.
This year, the hog from the group’s senior chapter was their top earner. It sold for $10,605 to Sumter County School Board member Russell Hogan and South Sumter FFA alumnus, Brad Morrison.
“Our supporters are just everywhere,” Wells said.
South Sumter had many success, including Johanna Heijkoop who won Senior Showmanship and Master Showmanship for Swine.
Sage Revels, a senior South Sumter FFA member and Chapter Chaplain, was named Senior Showmanship for Steer this year. She has shown animals for 10 years.
“When I stepped foot in the show ring at 8 years old I knew right then I had fallen in love with it,” she said.
Revels has shown everything from goats to full-grown bulls, to steers and cows with calves in the Florida State Fair and Sumter County Fair, and even national competitions.
This year her Angus Maine Cross steer, which was 1,164 pounds, sold for $20 a pound to Rainey Construction, Hughes Brothers Construction, and MiCo Customs Inc.
“My favorite thing about showing animals is being able to share my knowledge about my livestock,” Revels said. “I love the competitiveness. Being able to show off how hard you have worked with your animal pays off in the end.”
This year was her last showing at the Sumter County Fair. Revels said she is the most thankful for the people she’s met along the way.
“These friends have quickly turned into family,” she said. “These shows have blessed me with the opportunity to mentor younger showmen and instill in them my love for the agricultural industry.”
Scott Woythaler, VHS Agriscience Academy teacher, was pleased with his students’ performances this year.
“I think every student did very well,” Woythaler said. “A lot of hard work goes into it.”
As VHS’s FFA advisor, Woythaler was in the barns on show nights calming nerves and making sure kids were ready.
“A lot of our exhibitors made out pretty well,” Woythaler said. “Definitely better than other counties. We have a lot of support from all the contractors and businesses in The Villages.”
VHS FFA made out well with several weight class winners, including Kade Sanders’ steer, which was also Reserve Grand Champion Steer.
Wildwood Middle High School FFA also brought home a sizable purse this year.
Wildwood FFA earns about $18,000 each year from the sale of all chapter animals, said Gabrielle Landreth, one of the Agriscience Instructors at Wildwood Middle High School. This includes sales at the county and state fair, and individual sales throughout the year.
Landreth hoped students took plenty away from this year’s projects.
“The Sumter County Fair means a lot to the Wildwood FFA members,” Landreth said. “We look forward to the fair all year long. Our students are eager to exhibit their projects and to showcase all of their hard work.”
Wildwood Middle High students also took home buckles to mark their triumphs. Noella Lipham won Grand Champion Steer and Charlie “CJ” Clay won Reserve Grand Champion Swine, alongside several other high placings.
Wildwood senior Marissa Martinez-Fender, who showed a Simmental Cross named Maximilien Robespierre, took home $5,920 in earnings from T & D Screen Enclosures Inc., part of the T & D Family of Companies.
“I loved showing, so it was amazing,” Martinez-Fender said. “The shows were hectic, yet exciting. I would get nervous, but once I get in the ring with my steer I felt fine.”
Like other seniors, this was Martinez-Fender’s last year showing with FFA, “so I will take the memories and the knowledge I learned about money and caring for other living beings with me,” she said.
The T&D Family of Companies was a major buyer this year, purchasing around $70,000 in animal sales, said Chairman and CEO Terry Yoder, who personally spent $30,000 on animals.
Having been raised on a farm himself, Yoder said he wants to support programs that help mold local youth.
“The money it helps out every single one of these kids,” Yoder said.
The community really came out this year for the fair, he said. Sumter County stands out for the amount of community supporters, especially average price per pound of the animals above market prices.
“With the economy the way it is and inflation, it’s simply unheard of,” Yoder said. “We are blessed here in Sumter County that we have the whole community come together to support our local kids.”
In addition to just buying an animal, buyers can give the animal they bought back the fair association for a resale.
Resale funds are distributed back to all students, including those that didn’t make final weigh-in weight requirements for the fair.
Resales from Yoder will also be donated after being processed by butchers to nearby shelters like the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, and Refuge at Jumper Creek.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.