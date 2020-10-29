Age-breakers abound on Villages courses

Fount Johnston stopped playing competitive golf a few years ago. “I have certain standards, if you will,” said the Haciendas of Mission Hills resident. “I was ceasing to be competitive. I don’t want to play just for the sake of playing.” Johnston still tees it up three or four times a week, though, only now with a different target: his birth certificate. “I’m just trying to shoot my age every time I play,” said the 82-year-old Virginia native. It’s said age is only a number, but it makes a pretty good target score around these parts, too. And, as with so many golf nuggets in 2020, shooting one’s age has seen a sharp upswing in The Villages this year. According to data compiled by The Villages Golf & Tennis, at least 1,064 individual golfers have shot their age or better so far in 2020. That’s 246 more than were recorded in all of 2019, with two months to go before the calendar flips.
Even accounting for the occasional typo that would find the same golfer under two slightly different names, it’s still a marked increase. The previous high point came in 2018, when 951 golfers carded their age at least once.
“I guess it makes sense,” said Dennis Molica, 77, a Village of Fernandina resident whose name pops up frequently in the weekly listings that run in the Daily Sun sports pages. “A thousand just wouldn’t be a number I’d have guessed.”
Said Village of Belle Aire resident Gary Focken: “That would not surprise me. I see the list. That is excellent.”
Overall, a total of 4,199 shoot-your-age rounds were recorded through the end of September — nearly 500 more than the same period a year ago. That also puts this year well on pace to eclipse last year’s grand total of 4,310.
“You see a lot of guys out here that can shoot their age. They’re in their 80s and shooting in the low 80s and 70s,” said Focken, 78, a former teaching pro who estimates he turns the trick about 85% of the time.
Focken also believes there are more age-shooters out there than the numbers indicate. He noted an 83-year-old woman he encountered at Lopez Legacy who shot even-par 36 on the Erinn Glenn nine.
“She says she doesn’t report her age-shooting,” he said. “So you might say we have some age-shooters hiding in the bushes here.”
Johnston, too, notes he doesn’t report all of his age-shooter scores. “If it’s 80 or above,” he said, “I won’t necessarily put it in.”
Reasons behind the spike are varied, with no real consensus. Rounds played have been up sharply in The Villages in light of COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere. New arrivals continue to create an ever-increasing pool of golfers, some highly skilled.
“It was an exercise where you could get out and feel relatively safe from the virus,” Molica said.
Ken Roshaven, golf services director for The Villages Golf & Tennis, also noted this year’s good weather.
“I’d like to think conditions were conducive to shooting some pretty good scores out there,” he said.
Ultimately, though, Roshaven believes it comes down to frequency.
“Everybody’s game tends to get a little better the more they play,” he said. “(It helps) when the fairways are in good shape, the greens are rolling well. But you’ve still got to play the game and hit some good shots.”
Johnston also has noticed one potentially key difference as he’s skimmed the list each week.
“When I first came down here,” he said, “I was playing from the blue and gold (tees), and most of the shoot your age (scores) were from the blues and golds. That’s dramatically changed in the last year or so. I see most of them from the whites and greens now.
“Everybody’s moving up a tee, and it’s easier to do it.”
If that’s the case, give a nod to the push by the Golf & Tennis division suggesting golfers not torment themselves by playing tees tougher than their skill level.
At the same time, is anyone really going to begrudge an 82-year-old golfer’s feat because his tees are set for a 5,000-yard layout instead of 5,500 yards?
Or, in the case of Tito Goyma, a 92-year-old golfer.
“When I started to break my age at 74, I still played from the blue,” said Goyma, a Village De La Vista resident who’s the oldest regular on the list. “I just play the game. That’s my aim when I play — I just want to shoot my age.”
The Philippines native has beaten his age more than a dozen times in the past six weeks alone. He didn’t even take up golf until he was 62, preferring tennis before that. But as he neared retirement in Chicago, he learned that finding someone to face across the net all the time could be a task.
“That was hard,” he said, “so I started playing golf.”
Goyma moved to The Villages in 1996. When asked how many times he’s shot his age, he laughed.
“I don’t think I can count it,” he said.
Plenty do keep track, even when they accomplish the feat like clockwork. Molica has turned the trick more than 140 times; Focken’s count is nearing 270 and Johnston has zoomed past 450.
“It never gets old,” said Molica, who shot his age for the first time at age 72. “Now if I don’t do it, I kind of get mad. You always go back (mentally) and say you could have cut off three or four strokes easily. Every golfer does that.”
Focken concurred.
“How many times have I missed my age by one stroke?” he said. “That’s been a number of times, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. I can tell you some sob stories there.”
He also hit a 62 a little over a year ago at Hacienda Hills, which stands as a course record from the green tees on the Oaks/Palms combo. “That was just a goofy day,” he said, “where I hit everything 5 feet from the hole and made a bunch of putts.”
Molica’s best age-breaker was a 68 on Havana’s Kenya/Hemingway rotation — which also was his first, coming right after his 72nd birthday. A few days earlier, he just missed shooting his age at 71, so he was determined to leave no doubt.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to say I could do,” he said, estimating he shoots his age 80% of the time. “Especially in The Villages, it’s a goal most everybody has. There’s so many of us, and we’re around other guys the same age or younger.”
Molica noted he has a frequent golf partner here who’s 73 and shoots his age about half the time.
“We have a little rivalry going,” he said. “I tell him that if I stay healthy, he’s never going to catch me.”
It would be tough to catch Johnston, a former club champion in Virginia who shot his age for the first time at 66. He’s a former Super Seniors champion here and once missed qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open by a shot.
“I haven’t (shot my age) as much recently,” he lamented. “But no, it doesn’t get old. I did it yesterday; I hope to do it again today.”
According to Golf Digest, the record for most times shooting his age belongs to T. Edison Smith, a Minnesota golf devotee who managed to match or beat his age 3,359 times until his passing in 2012. That’s 736 more than the previous record.
It’s fair to say that number’s out of reach. But would Johnston like to reach, say, a nice, round thousand?
“I’d like to live that long,” he quipped. “But then I look at some of these guys who are 80-something — every week you see names. I played with a guy the other day; he’s 86 and breaks it two or three times a week. He took money off me. That was painful.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
