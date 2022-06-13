After hiatus, faith-based trips return

One of the most exciting parts of the Rev. Harold Hendren’s calendar is taking members of New Covenant United Methodist Church on a Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land in the Middle East. But the COVID-19 pandemic has halted those plans in recent years. “I had gone every year for several years, then COVID hit,” the senior pastor of New Covenant UMC said. “There was no trip in 2020, and I couldn’t go last year. But this year, I was determined to go back.” This year, Hendren took 23 people to the Holy Land for his pilgrimage, which lasted from March 28 to April 6. And with pandemic travel restrictions lifting, more area clergy and houses of worship are planning trips to the Middle East and Europe for congregants and others.
Those people are contributing to the increase in international travel that the United Nations World Tourism Organization is tracking. According to data released by the UNWTO in May, international tourist arrivals almost tripled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021, with an extra 76 million international arrivals this year.
Mike Stafford was among those who accompanied Hendren on this pilgrimage. He said the group always had somewhere to go and something to do during their stay.
“Every day we left the hotel at 6 a.m. local time, and we didn’t return until 6 p.m. every night,” the Village of Virginia Trace resident said. “But we saw so many sites and experienced so many things. It was incredible.”
And Hendren is already planning a Holy Land journey for 2023. The first informational meeting on the trip happened June 6 at the church.
“The 2023 trip will be 10 days in March,” he said. “It will include stops in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea.”
New Covenant UMC isn’t the only church getting back to its overseas travel. In fact, drop by a local house of worship or visit its website and it’s likely information on an international trip will be found.
St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield has announced a pilgrimage to Poland and the Czech Republic this September, while St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages is planning a trip to Italy in October. Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford has scheduled a trip to Israel in March.
And at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood, plans are underway for a Holy Land Classic pilgrimage in February.
“I’ve traveled extensively over the years, but this is the first time the church has planned one of these events,” said Pastor Don Erickson, of Rock of Ages Lutheran. “It’s been a long time goal of mine to do this.”
Erickson has paired up with Educational Opportunities Tours in Mulberry, which specializes in Christian travel ministries and tours, to make the February Holy Land trip a reality.
“Educational Opportunities handles much of the marketing and paperwork, while the church signs up people who want to attend,” he said. “So far, we have around 20 people who wish to go. We plan to start meeting on the trip in the fall.”
Rock of Ages Lutheran is neighbors with New Life Christian Church, which is planning a Holy Land trip of its own in January and February. Gary Serago of New Life Christian’s Involvement Ministry is leading the initiative on the trip.
“My wife and I went to Israel before, and we heard from friends that they would love to do a trip like that,” he said.
Serago reached out to one of his college professors, who went to the Holy Land with Mark Ziese, a Bible lecturer and archeologist who has made numerous visits to the Holy Land for nearly 40 years.
“I talked to Mark Ziese about what it would take to put together a trip to the Holy Land with him,” Serago said. “Next thing we knew, we had 30 people from the church signed up to visit the Holy Land next year.”
No matter the house of worship that’s organizing a trip, Serago said there are several factors as to why these pilgrimages are popular.
“With travel restrictions lifting, people are more comfortable visiting the world again,” he said. “I also think people want the chance to see the sites they read in the Bible with their own eyes. When they come home, they can picture, say, the Sea of Galilee or the Dead Sea while reading about them in scripture.”
