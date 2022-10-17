AED Groups Form in two Newer Villages

Jim Dean is among thousands of Villages residents who are ready to save their neighbors’ lives. The Village of Linden resident is part of the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, an initiative in which resident groups buy automated external defibrillators for their neighborhoods and get training in their use and in CPR from public safety officials. And as The Villages continues growing south, more and more residents are joining the local AED army.
“Emergencies happen, and it’s nice to know that you have neighbors who care and can respond to an emergency,” said Dean, responder coordinator for the Linden South Neighbors Saving Neighbors group. “I just wanted to be a good neighbor and help people.”
