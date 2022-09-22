Acts pay tribute to yesterday’s sounds

Autumn officially begins today, and Victory Productions is welcoming the new season with an array of new and returning acts that will light up the stage at Savannah Center. “One of our main missions is to find new, excellent offerings,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing and programming for Victory Productions. “As more of the community starts returning from traveling over the summer, there are more residents in The Villages during this time through the new year and into the spring. The amount of entertainment offerings steadily grow upward.” The next couple of months will feature several acts new to The Villages, including Constatine Maroulis performing the hits of Journey and Foreigner Oct. 26; the Boogie Wonder Band performing disco hits Nov. 5; and “Touch and “Go: The Ultimate Tribute to the Cars” Nov. 18.
One of the newer acts coming to Savannah Center is “3DN: The Three Dog Night Experience.” Audiences will have two opportunities to see the group live at 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $35 and up and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“They sound amazing,” Hinson said. “The band is tight. They do great service to that famous songbook. There’s definitely a big fan base here. We’re excited to bring them in.”
The group, which features John LaValle, Gary Wayne and Steve Cruz on lead vocals, as well as a four-piece band, doesn’t try to impersonate Three Dog Night.
The band, making its first appearance in The Villages, also throws in a few facts and details about how certain songs came to life.
“We reproduce the music as faithfully as possible,” said LaValle, who lives in Boynton Beach. “It’s what you’d hear on the record. It’s as close as you can get. I hope they can think back to what they were going through when they were hearing these songs. It’s a time machine. You can remember 1968 easier than last week.”
Around 2015, LaValle started tinkering with the idea of creating a Three Dog Night tribute act, but he couldn’t find the right musicians. After moving from New Jersey to Florida, he was able to form this particular group with seasoned professionals.
“We were doing their material when it was new,” LaValle said. “They’re still great songs. That three-part harmony was something that grabbed record producers. They had 21 top-40 hits. You couldn’t miss them.”
Following 3DN, Rob Caudill is bringing his Rod Stewart tribute show back to Savannah Center after a few years away.
The show “Tonight’s the Night: The Rod Stewart Tribute” is at 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $35 and up, and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“It’s a beautiful venue, a gorgeous theater,” said Caudill, who lives in Nashville.
Caudill and his band will play many of Stewart’s hits, with a few obscure songs from the catalog.
“His voice is just distinct,” Caudill said. “If you hear Rod Stewart’s voice, that’s Rod Stewart.”
Caudill started out as a bass player and joined a band called the Breaks. The group signed a deal with MCA Records, but the band didn’t last long thanks to its manager, Caudill said.
After people kept saying he looked like Stewart, he started investigating Stewart’s music.
“I remember the first time I heard him on the radio,” Caudill said. “I was with my brother in his Volkswagen. I heard ‘Reason to Believe.’ I thought, ‘What a bizarre- sounding voice.’ I couldn’t figure out what it was.”
He joined the “Legends in Concert” tribute show in Las Vegas, where he developed a British accent to use on stage, and he had his clothes custom-made to resemble Stewart’s wardrobe.
“It’s an acting gig as much as a singing gig,” he said.
Rick Snider also returns to the stage this fall with the tribute show “In the Air Tonight: Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis.”
Snider and his six-piece band will perform many of Collins’ biggest hits, as well as some classic cuts from Collins’ days with Genesis at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets are $35 and up, and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“If you close your eyes, you would swear you were listening to the original recordings,” Hinson said. “The way he is delivering the songs is exciting and fresh.”
Snider takes on Collins’ vocals, and he occasionally will get behind the drum set during the show to play.
“I want everyone to be thoroughly entertained, that they feel like the time was well spent and they had a great time,” said Snider, who lives in Hollywood, California. “That’s what I’m after.”
Snider first became a fan of Genesis back in 1980 when “Duke” was released and songs like “Misunderstanding” and “Turn It On Again” were heard on the radio.
Around 2003, Snider was asked to be a part of a Fox game show called “Performing As …” Originally, he wanted to sing a Journey song, but the show didn’t have the rights to use any of the singles. Snider scanned the list of possible songs to sing, and he spotted “Against All Odds.”
“I went home and learned the song, and I got offered the job,” Snider said. “That’s when I became a fan of Phil Collins.”
When Snider started learning Collins’ catalog, he didn’t realize how difficult the songs were until he sent the music off to other musicians.
“There’s so much more to them than meets the eye,” Snider said.
Several other tribute groups are returning to The Villages in the coming months, including “Absolute Queen” Oct. 19, “Almost ABBA” Oct. 20, “The Rocketman Show” Oct. 25, and “Simon and Garfunkel: Live in Central Park (Revisited)” Nov. 4.
“These are sort of the acts that residents see them, then they come back the next time, and they bring their friends,” Hinson said. “And that happens again.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
