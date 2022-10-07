A trip well worth the wait for local veterans

Arnold Bonifant wiped away an occasional tear as he heartily sang along to “God Bless America” playing over the sound system late Wednesday night. Some of that was attributable to dry eye, Bonifant said, but the Vietnam War veteran also acknowledged his trip with Honor Flight 55 left him filled with pride. “What a great day. An awesome trip,” said Bonifant, one of 67 military veterans and their guardians who had to wait an extra week to visit Washington, D.C.’s monuments and other sights after Hurricane Ian scrubbed the original date. “Every veteran should be able to do this trip,” the Village of Amelia resident said, as his fellow travelers began to take their seats for the closing ceremony in the parking lot of Lady Lake’s American Legion 347. More than 150 family and friends gathered to welcome back three buses loaded with Honor Flight 55 veterans. The trip had begun some 20 hours earlier, as buses took them to Orlando Sanford International Airport for a flight to Baltimore.
The excursion originally was scheduled for Sept. 28, but put on hold when Hurricane Ian began moving in on the Florida peninsula. Remarkably, Honor Flight staff was able to revise all the arrangements for a mere seven days later.
“Finally!” Gay Harris, Honor Flight 55’s director, said as the formal ceremony began. “I thought for a while there that we weren’t going to make it, but we did.”
With the 55th mission of Villages Honor Flight in the books, Harris noted, the chapter now has given 1,578 veterans the chance to tour Washington’s war monuments.
Wednesday’s itinerary included stops at the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“I have a couple of friends on that wall,” said Bonifant, referring to the iconic wall where more than 58,000 names of Vietnam casualties are etched.
Bonifant was a communications specialist with the U.S. Army’s 5th Special Forces Group, providing data to troops on the ground.
Likewise, Korean War naval veteran Ken McIlvaine spoke of the sorrow he felt as the tour stopped at the memorial honoring that 1950s conflict.
“I felt sad about the number of people that passed away over there, sorrow that it had to happen,” the Village of Winifred resident said. “And we’re so lucky to live in a country like we are.”
Chuck Tabor, McIlvaine’s guardian on the flight, chimed in: “Those monuments are such a great concept to honor everyone who served.”
Tabor, of the Village of Springdale, was returning from his first Honor Flight. A chaplain at Trinity Springs senior living in Oxford, he was encouraged by its veterans’ club to offer his services.
“This has been just a tremendous experience,” Tabor said.
Wednesday also brought a stop at Arlington National Cemetery to witness the changing of the guard. Lunch was at the U.S. Air Force Memorial, where they got to see a drill team work on its precision.
In all, the Honor Flight 55 roster ranged from one World War II veteran — Chuck Ruel, who lives in Del Webb Spruce Creek — all the way to 43 Vietnam veterans and even two from the post-Vietnam era.
“We were really amazed at the retention rate (after the postponement),” said Jim Hambright, chairman of the board for Villages Honor Flight. “We thought we would lose a number of people.”
Instead, the mission suffered only one absence, and that came about because of illness on the eve of departure.
“It took a whole lot of extra effort by our staff to pull this off,” Hambright said. “It was almost like starting over. You have to get the buses lined up, you have to get the plane, and then you have to talk to everybody on the (original) flight.”
For Bonifant, who said he’d been on the waiting list for 2 ½ years, an extra week wasn’t gong to make any difference.
“Even more (touching),” he said. “To see the number of people that would come up and shake your hand — to say thank you or ask where you served — it was amazing.”
And Wednesday night’s welcome home, with buses rolling in just after 11:30 p.m., was no less impressive. The police escort was joined by more than 40 motorcyclists from The Village Nomads, plus some two dozen cars from the Village Vettes Corvette Club.
McIlvaine took a new acquaintance by the arm to walk over and show off where more than a half-dozen of his Village of Winifred neighbors had been waiting to welcome him back. He also got a pleasant surprise from his daughter-in-law, who drove in from North Carolina for the occasion.
“I didn’t know she was here until I got off the bus,” McIlvaine said. “This has been the most wonderful thing in my life.”
Any U.S. veteran who served at least one day in active duty is eligible to go on an Honor Flight. Villages Honor Flight serves veterans in Sumter, Lake, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.
For more information about Villages Honor Flight or to make a donation, go online to villageshonorflight.org.
Managing editor Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
