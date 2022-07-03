A special silver anniversary

A quarter century ago, The Villages' first town square was just rising out of the ground, and The Villages Daily Sun was rolling off the press for the first time.
Today, the Villages has broken ground for its fourth town square, and its hometown newspaper is the 23rd largest in the nation.
"The model works,” said Mark Morse, The Villages president and CEO, while waving a copy of the newspaper at his annual address to residents last month.
Morse and Philip J. Markward, president and publisher of The Villages Daily Sun, have together advanced the vision of Morse's grandfather, Harold Schwartz, and father, H. Gary Morse.
The family's vision: To create the world's most sought-after destination for retirees.
An essential element: A local newspaper in the driveway every day that informs, connects and celebrates residents.
Markward, who was recruited by the Morses 25 years ago to transform the weekly Villages Sun into a daily news report, said he was inspired by the family's imagination.
"I am humbled by the teamwork that makes the dream work,” he said. "The hundreds of employees who've risen to meet every challenge, and our wonderful community of subscribers who've made it possible for our newspaper to continue to grow.”
In fact, the Daily Sun is the only newspaper of the nation's 25 largest that did grow in the past year, according to circulation numbers released last week by the Alliance for Audited Media.
Its circulation reach is now greater than that of newspapers in large cities such as Baltimore, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and St. Louis.
The Daily Sun is also now the largest daily printed newspaper in Florida; only the Tampa Bay Times claims more print subscribers, although it is printed only twice weekly and suffered the largest circulation drop of any American newspaper last year (-26%).
The Daily Sun's silver anniversary is a testament to the community's success since the first daily edition hit the streets on June 30, 1997.
Then, The Villages' population was just over 46,000 — a third of its population today.
Spanish Springs was building the community's first multistory buildings, including the Church on the Square that would become today's Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Spanish Springs Lanes and McCall's Tavern opened, two businesses that still serve residents today.
Up the street at La Plaza Grande, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Village Pack N Ship and Kindred Spirits leased space there that year. Across the highway, Village Dental opened at Plaza Professional. Cal's Barber Shop also opened nearby in La Plaza Grande North where Circle K came along, too.
All are still going strong.
That year The Villages began work on two health care properties — the main medical campus that includes the Sharon L. Morse Medical Building, now home to UF Health The Villages Hospital; and the east medical campus that became home to a range of health care providers.
Work started that year on The Villages Polo Club.
Construction began on Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, the El Diablo executive golf course at Village Santo Domingo and what became the Palms Nine at Hacienda Hills Country Club.
About 300 resident lifestyle clubs had formed — including about 50 that are still active — as precursor to the 3,000-plus in action today.
Today, the Villages boasts several top spots:
No. 1 in senior living: The median age here is the nation's highest, 67.4, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
No. 1 in recreation: The Villages boasts 711 holes of golf, making it the largest single golf community in the world. We're home to 229 pickleball and 24 platform tennis courts, the most in the U.S. No other community in America has more than our 140+ miles of multimodal paths. And our 6 dog parks is the most per captia in the nation.
No. 1 in public safety: We have the lowest crime rate in Florida at 1,044 crimes per 100,000 people, according to the FBI. We're also home to the highest number of automated external defibrilators (AEDs) per capita anyhwere in America.
No. 1 in veterans: We have the larget percentage of veterans in a community not attached to a military base — 1 in 6 of our residents have worn an Armed Forces Uniform compared to 1 in 15 nationally. American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake has the largest membership in the world.
No. 1 in voting: For the 2020 election, 80.4% of Sumter County's registered voters flooded early voting sites to lead the state in early turnout.
No. 1 in income growth: total real personal income grew by 73% here during the past decade, faster than anywhere else in Florida, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. That makes us the fifth-fastest growing market in the country.
No. 1 in home sales: The Villages is the nation's top-selling master-planned community for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
In a community in which all residents come from somewhere else, the Daily Sun has chronicled the impact of major news events such as wars, elections, severe weather, economic crisis and the pandemic.
Without missing a delivery day.
The Daily Sun has consistently dominated industry competitions for print quality, been recognized for its advertising innovations and earned top prizes for journalistic excellence at the state, regional and national level.
However, like The Villages itself, the newspaper's strategy has been to focus less on industry trends and more on the needs of local residents.
That has served the Daily Sun well, as most newspapers across America are losing readers and revenue to failed digital initiatives, consolidation, reduced delivery frequency and outsourcing.
For example, the New York Times has lost 9% of its print subscribers last year (92% since 2000); USA Today lost 13% (91% since 2000) and the Washington Post has lost 12% (79% since 2000).
In contrast, the Daily Sun, which is still reported, edited, assembled, printed and delivered at the local level with onsite customer service grew 3% last year alone.
In April, the newspaper celebrated its first year in its 103,000-square-foot printing facility at the Rick Scott Industrial Park, the first of its kind built in America in the past decade.
Markward's media portfolio, directed by General Manager Dan Sprung, also includes an AM/FM radio station, a cable television news show, a monthy and quarterly magazine, digital marketing products and several niche publications.
"I believe we've been successful for three reasons,” Markward said. "First and foremost, we do the right thing. Second, we work hard every day, no matter the circumstances we face. And third, we adhere to a simple rule I've lived by my entire career: We don't print or broadcast anything that would embarrass our mothers. I'm proud of these high standards, and I know our staff is, too.”
