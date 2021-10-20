The Villages’ vision of becoming “America’s Healthiest Hometown” is rocket-fueling forward with a new medical residency program coming to its hometown hospital.
Residency programs, commonly found in big cities with large academic institutions, bring freshly minted doctors who have completed medical school together with established physicians to deliver breakthrough medicine.
The move signals “a dramatic inflection point in quality of care” for residents here, said Dr. Kevin Behrns, chief medical officer for UF Health Central Florida, which includes UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
“New doctors are inquisitive and want the latest innovations,” he said. “They bring enthusiasm, energy, excitement and especially curiosity. They ask a lot of questions, and that keeps everybody sharp and at the top of our game. It’s the future of medicine — right here in our community.”
The residency program is the latest step in the 2019 partnership The Villages formed with UF Health to set the high bar for health care, said Gary Lester, vice president of The Villages for Community Relations.
“We will settle for nothing less than excellence for our residents,” he said. “Whether it’s primary care or specialty care for the most complicated cases, we want it to be available at the highest level right in our backyard. The vision is for The Villages, through this groundbreaking work with UF Health, to become a destination for the nation’s best health care.”
Nearly 140,000 medical residents are working in health care systems across the United States, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Here, the new program will welcome its first 15 new doctors to a three-year residency in internal medicine starting in July 2024, Behrns said.
Another 15 more will follow each year.
“Internal medicine is the core backbone of the medical system,” Behrns said. “It’s a very logical start. These doctors see patients with a broad range of conditions from heart and lung disease to eye disease. They’re doctors who enhance the level of care delivered in a community.”
He added that more doctors mean more access to “the latest, most cutting-edge medicine” as well as enhanced clinical research, educational outreach and volunteerism.
“That’s perfect for our community since Villagers are very knowledgeable about and engaged in their health care,” Behrns said. “I think they will really take to the resident doctors. Patients, doctors and faculty will learn together in a high-level educational environment, so that’s really exciting.”
The program also will bring the region to the forefront of recruiting top medical talent, Behrns said.
“It’s a big attraction for resident doctors, faculty and researchers,” he said. “It becomes a really vibrant group working together. And many resident doctors stay to live and work in the community in which they train.”
In fact, 56% of residents continue to practice medicine at the site of their training, according to AAMC.
Dr. Robert Reilly, medical director of The Villages Health Creekside Care Center, is a case in point.
After completing medical school at Stony Brook University in New York, an internationally recognized research institution, he stayed on for more than a decade in roles from chief resident to program director for nearly 100 resident doctors.
He joined TVH in 2013 after his father, a Villager, convinced him to consider a move here just as the new primary care network was forming.
“I had been getting away from the patients, and I was missing that part of things,” he said. “What I saw happening in The Villages got me excited about primary care. They showed me a model that looked too good to be true, but it actually became true”
Graduate medical education always was part of that plan, he said, adding that “you really can’t find a better place” than The Villages for physician training.
“What you get here is a strong, community-based program with a population that is very enamored with doctors in training since many of them have already had care at places like Hopkins, Columbia and Ohio State,” he said. “Resident doctors will also see a wide variety of pathology in an area without a lot of other providers to compete with, so they’re going to be at the front of the line in getting tremendous training.”
The program also will likely lure more established doctors, he said.
“It’s another way to entice them to come to The Villages from places where they’re already working with a residency training program,” he said. “There are more eyes on patients, more questions being asked and the opportunity to challenge one another to think outside the box. That all elevates our reputation. It’s a win all around.”
Villagers have “a legacy kind of mentality of wanting to leave things better than when they got here,” he said, adding that he expects enthusiasm to be high because many also have grandchildren and other relatives training in health care.
The Villages also is home to retired physicians who may want to spend time with resident doctors, said Dr. Julia Close, associate dean of Graduate Medical Education for UF’s College of Medicine.
“There are a lot of resources here to grow the future of medicine right in their own community,” said Close, an oncologist who oversees accreditation for 115 programs in Gainesville, Pensacola and Orlando. “When doctors train in a community, they become part of the community. You ensure a pipeline of doctors invested in the future of the community who understand the needs of the community. It’s not just for us, but for future generations.”
She added that UF Health is here for the long haul.
“We look after all of our programs, regardless of large or small,” she said. “We have a lot to learn from The Villages about a different way to care for patients here than in other markets.”
That includes at team to specifically support long-range research, she said.
“What’s really special about The Villages is what the community has already built in working with residents on research projects,” she said. “The research piece is an important part of internal medicine training, and this is a community that already has that embedded.”
That research arm was born almost a decade ago with a communitywide health survey and focus groups that helped shape The Villages Health.
“We wanted to know what the top health concerns were for our residents, what kind of relationship they wanted to have with their primary care doctor, what kinds of studies they wanted to see conducted,” said the survey’s coordinator, Dr. Carla VandeWeerd, who is now director of UF Health Precision Health Research Center in The Villages and a UF associate professor in Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics for the College of Medicine.
A whopping 35,000 people responded to that first study.
“Our community is so generous, all they wanted to know was that their input would help others,” VandeWeerd said. “That is a very sacred trust.”
Her first collaboration with UF Health came at the height of the 2020 pandemic when the school worked with The Villages to bring the nation’s first large-scale testing site here.
“It was the start of a very serious partnership,” VandeWeerd said. “It became really clear that UF has the resources, insights and infrastructure to leverage research for this community. It’s taking what we’ve built and leveling up.”
Five UF Health graduate students, and a handful of undergrads, are already working with VandeWeerd in the research center she opened three months ago at UF Health The Villages Hospital campus.
The group conducts daily COVID-19 testing and is moving into research with the National Institutes of Health to study the effectiveness of drugs on the virus. Her team is also gearing up to study early dementia, the impact of nutrition on overall health and technologies that harness DNA to tailor treatments.
She said the future could see Villagers in large-scale national studies in cancer trials and cardiac studies.
“The partnership with UF Health is a big part of why we’ve been so successful in our first few months,” she said. “It’s a partnership that will not just alter the landscape for older adults in The Villages, but across the nation. We really are becoming a health care destination for people who want to live that active and vibrant lifestyle.”
Those inter-professional experiences embedded in The Villages Health’s seven care centers, are “quite unique and not standard in most graduate medical training programs,” said Dr. Laura Cloukey, a UF assistant professor of medicine who is the clinical education director for UF and TVH.
Cloukey has spent the past six months hosting more than 30 UF students here who are studying to become doctors, nurses and physician assistants.
“We do not work in silos and have a very granular, ‘boots on the ground’ feel to our infant training program,” she said. “Growing a doctor” takes time and having the medical students and other students experience the philosophy of TVH is both exciting and mandatory. Students need to see all their options for education, careers and mentorships — and that is available through our affiliation.”
Details of the 2024 medical residency program will unfold through a highly regulated process, said Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer for The Villages Health.
The first step will be conducting a national search for a physician with experience in graduate medical education to direct the program. Several months will be spent in areas such as curriculum design, faculty development, identifying space for additional doctors, marketing the program and recruiting its first cohort.
“The main attraction to recruiting will be the UF Florida Health brand, linked with the care experience patients have with The Villages Health,” said Lowenkron, who taught medical residents for 10 years and medical students for six.
“Having an academic entity in the community is a game-changer for patients with any complicated health issues,” he said. “You don’t have to travel or worry that your loved ones and support system won’t be with you. And since most patient care takes place outside of hospitals, there’s no better place for a resident doctor to get that experience than through The Villages Health. Unlike other places, they’ll get exposed to the full continuity of care from primary care, coordination of care with specialties to transition of care between sites from offices to hospitals. It’s all connected here.”
Lowenkron said he expects TVH also will assist UF Health with recruiting, as TVH has brought in 32 clinicians this year alone.
“At The Villages Health, we’ve been excited to be part of teaching from the start,” he said. “That enhances quality of care and ensures we stay on top of everything current. The engagement of this community really just feels different than other communities. It’s a welcoming community for those who really want to give back to future generations and answer questions that medical research hasn’t yet answered.”
The move advances UF Health’s strategy to evolve from an academic health center at UF Health Shands into an academic health system across the region, said Dr. David R. Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health.
“This is a partnership we’ve dreamed about for decades,” he said. “It’s the first national example of an academic health care system partnering with a community. It brings the best of everything we do together — great health care follows great doctors who follow great students.”
And although the program will be certified as a UF Health residency, it will be open to resident doctors from great medical schools across the country, added Dr. Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.
“This is going to be a big deal for Villages residents,” he said. “One of the most transformative ways to elevate overall quality of care in a community is to bring in the best and brightest young learners, and that’s what resident physicians are.”
Bonita Miyagi is the executive editor and can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5229.
