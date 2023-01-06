A lifestyle that draws like nowhere else

The Villages active lifestyle continues to attract new residents at impressive rates even as market forces have impacted many other communities nationwide. The Villages in 2022 once again reigned supreme as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. That comes as no surprise to RCLCO principal Karl Pischke. It’s the sixth consecutive year The Villages has been the top-selling community. The Villages also ranked No. 1 on the firm’s Best of the Decade list for the 2010s after leading the nation in sales nine out of 10 years from 2010-19. “Much of the sustained success of The Villages can be attributed to the lifestyle that they have created for their residents,” Pischke said. “Few other communities in the country have been able to foster such a unique environment that leverages both physical amenities and commercial infrastructure, along with the programming and sense of community created by the many clubs and organizations that exist there.”
The Villages maintained strong sales in 2022 despite inflation and supply-chain issues that saw the real estate market take some hits.
The Villages earned the top ranking in 2021 with 3,923 home sales, a 2% decrease from a record year in 2021, according to the RCLCO data. However, sales among the top-50 communities on RCLCO’s chart declined by 20% for the year. “Even some of the largest and most successful communities had significant declines in sales pace this year as interest rate hikes and economic uncertainty have impacted consumers,” Pischke said. “So for The Villages to see a decrease in sales of just 2%, in comparison to their record-setting 4,000 home sales in 2021, it would certainly suggest that they have a level of immunity to broader market conditions.”
The Villages numbers far eclipse any other community. Lakewood Ranch, a multigenerational community near Sarasota, ranked second with 1,846 new homes sold, a 28% drop from 2021. Another Florida community, Silverleaf, in St. Augustine, came in third with 1,034 homes sold. No other community topped 1,000 homes in 2022.
The master plan gives every resident — regardless of where in the community they live — convenient access to recreation, golf, entertainment, shopping, dining, medical services and more. And it’s all easily accessible by golf cart, thanks to a network of 150 miles of multi-modal paths, including tunnels and bridges, to connect the entire community from north to south.
The planning that goes into every aspect of The Villages is key to setting it apart, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“This is a world-class community that provides its residents with an outstanding lifestyle second to none,” he said. “That’s a culmination of the design of the community. There’s a synergy with the vision of what the developer created to allow residents to remain active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of the recreation centers, the squares and restaurants, the churches and other support centers conveniently located all within the community.” The Villages boasts more than 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 729 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 112 recreation facilities with 110 pools, 241 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields. But it’s the residents who bring the community to life, Rohan said.
“It is achieved through the number of recreation centers and amenities, our dedicated resident lifestyle volunteers, our dedicated and professional staff, and we love what we do,” he said. “We’re all committed to our goal to help enhance and enrich the lives of our residents.”
The sheer number of options won over Jodi and Mark Zwayer, who purchased a home in the Village of St. Johns and made the move from Columbus, Ohio, in August 2022.
The couple had been visiting The Villages since the early 2000s after Jodi’s aunt and uncle moved to the community. But they did their due diligence before making the decision to become permanent residents, Jodi said. “Our children are spread out through the country, so anytime we’d visit one of them, we’d check out the over-55 communities in the area,” she said, adding they looked in Arizona, Texas and the Carolinas.
“But just the sheer number of recreation centers and swimming pools and the wide range of activities made it an easy choice. Most places have one rec center, one pool, one golf course. When you come here, you can be involved to whatever extent you want. There’s no limit to what you can do.”
The sense of community was the attraction for Kenda Summers and her husband, Jim Wand, to move to The Villages in April 2022.
It inspired Summers to purchase a second home in the Village of Richmond later in the year following her husband’s death.
“My story is a mixture of happiness and sadness,” Summers said. “We came to Florida after my husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer. We wanted to be able to take advantage of everything The Villages has to offer while he still had some time left. And my husband didn’t want me to be in a place where all I’d have to do is sit in a house and feel sorry for myself. He wanted me to be somewhere with all of the clubs and the opportunity to immerse yourself in any activity you could want.”
Summers said the support she has received has been immeasurable.
“I love where I live,” she said. “I’m able to take my goldendoodle, Stelly, to the dog park every day and we love the nature trail. It’s about a mile and a half loop that we walk every day. I’ve immersed myself in some of the grief support groups, to be honest, which has been a big help. And I’ve started taking a photography class at The Enrichment Academy. It feels like this is really where I was meant to be.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
