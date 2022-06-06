A grateful salute to the heroes of D-Day

Jim Lyons quickly looked around him at the bodies of his fellow sailors floating along the coast of Normandy, their feet sticking out above the water because the heavy gear in their backpacks pulled them under as they jumped in to storm the beaches.
But Lyons, who was only 18 years old on June 6, 1944, had to push forward toward Utah Beach to complete a mission that would become known as D-Day, the beginning of the end of World War II.
Lyons, of the Village El Cortez, said it took years to erase the image of the dead from his mind.
“There was a tropical storm that day and it was hard landing on the beach because of the sandbars,” Lyons said. “We were getting all wet and there were troops running on the beach. Our landing craft would get hung up on the sandbar and (the troops) walked off the ramp onto the sandbar, walked off the sandbar and would be in water over their heads.”
D-Day was part of Operation Overlord and the first stages of the Battle of Normandy, France, during World War II. The multinational effort that resulted in success for the Allies took months of planning and an enormous amount of manpower and equipment, according to the National Archives: 156,000 troops, 5,000 ships and landing crafts, 50,000 vehicles, 11,000 aircraft, and 13,000 paratroopers over a span of 50 miles along the Normandy coastline.
More than 56,000 U.S. troops occupied Utah and Omaha beaches, according to the National World War II History Museum and National D-Day Memorial.
Many people do not realize that the operation took more than just one day, said Jim Renner, founder of the World War II History Club in The Villages.
D-Day was the opening day, but it took another 80 days for the Germans to retreat to their border in August 1944, he said.
“Everybody knows that was the attack into France, but they don’t know what happened for the next 80 days as the battle really developed,” he said. “It’s just the beginning of such a monumental battle, it’s the start of the battle in Europe.”
World War II veterans in The Villages from each branch — Lyons, U.S. Navy; Irving Locker, U.S. Army; Bob Beale, U.S. Marines; Vincent Amoroso, U.S. Army Air Corps/Air Force; and John Alexander, U.S. Coast Guard — and millions of others risked their lives in those battles and in a war that had a lasting impact on society.
Jim Lyons, Village El Cortez, U.S. Navy
Lyons was part of two landings that day on Utah Beach and remembers his ship hitting the sand bar, resulting in chunks of sand getting stuck in the propeller and overheating the engines.
“It was a horrible situation,” Lyons said. “They picked a bad place to make landings, but they couldn’t have known that. If I had to do it all over again, I’d like to pick another spot.”
Despite the chaos of the day, Lyons said he was excited to do his part in the war. He saw some horrible things he never will forget, but he never was fearful that day, he said.
Prior to his D-Day assignment he had done a lot of amphibious training to prepare for such a mission, practicing coastal landings and survival training in those environments. But the training didn’t fully prepare them for the weather that day, Lyons said.
After D-Day, Lyons and other sailors spent the next 58 days in Normandy continuing to unload ships, he said.
Four days after D-Day, he remembers troops building a makeshift pier to make landings and drop-offs much smoother than what happened on June 6, he said.
Irving Locker, Village Santiago, U.S. Army
Meanwhile, Locker, who also was 18 years old, was on the sands of Utah Beach firing guns at enemy planes on D-Day.
“I was assigned to the big guns, 90-millimeter guns, 9 1/2 tons with a 50-foot barrel,” Locker said. “Hitler’s top man put tanks on the beaches to keep us out, but we had the ammunition. I could go through a German tank like a piece of glass.”
He and other soldiers had the important job of protecting all the other troops landing on the beach from enemy fire, Locker said.
He didn’t have much time to think, he said, he just focused on doing his job and protecting his men.
While fighting on the beach, he remembers seeing signs in German warning of land mines. The Germans thought the Allies couldn’t understand them, but Irving knew a little bit of German and knew to steer clear of them.
Countless other troops were not so lucky and stepped on the land mines, losing their arms or legs.
“I thank God every day that I’m alive and well,” Locker said.
Bob Beale, Village of Hadley, U.S. Marine Corps
Beale joined the Marine Corps on March 18, 1944, and after boot camp he spent most of the war in the Pacific.
Beale’s father served in World War I and Beale and his brother, who joined a year after him, were expected to continue the military tradition, he said.
“If I hadn’t joined the Marine Corps, I would have never gotten to see the Thanksgiving Day table,” Beale said.
But he was more than willing to enlist and do his part, Beale said.
For 15 months, he supported the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington.
Beale remembers being in Tokyo Bay when he and his fellow Marines heard the news about D-Day.
“We knew that the war was coming to an end,” Beale said. “We were jubilant that the enemy in Europe resigned.”
Japan signed unconditional ceasefire documents Sept. 2, 1945.
Following the ceasefire, Beale and others still in Tokyo Bay went ashore to root out Japanese soldiers who did not surrender.
“A war that lasted 40 months and I saw half of it,” Beale said. “But I don’t regret one day of it. I saw some nasty stuff and I saw some good stuff.”
Vincent Amoroso, Village Santiago, U.S. Army Air Corps/Air Force
After several attempts to enlist, and taking and passing the Air Corps Cadet tests, Amoroso and a friend enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 because the Air Corps had met its quota. When he tried to enlist, a sergeant told him he didn’t have to because his brothers served, but he wanted to anyway.
He was made a corporal right away, he said. After training at forts across the country, six months later he retook the cadet tests and was admitted into the Air Corps as a radio operator and mechanic.
Amoroso remembers celebrating with his fellow airmen when they heard the good news about D-Day. Even back then, news traveled fast, he said. He remembers getting drunk that night in celebration.
“When you’re 18 or 19 years old, you think nothing’s going to happen to you, but we celebrated and I think everybody went half crazy,” Amoroso said.
At the time, he was working with a Consolidated B-24 Liberator aircraft crew. His crew went oversees to Southern Italy between 1944 and 1945, not long before the war ended.
There was a lot of sitting and waiting to see if they would go to the Pacific, but then the war ended a few months later and they were sent back to the U.S., he said.
“We managed to make it through the combat and we were pretty lucky,” he said.
John Alexander, Village Palo Alto, U.S. Coast Guard
After hearing about the heroic efforts and sacrifices of others throughout World War II and on D-Day, John Alexander attempted to change his birth certificate to say he was 17 years old so he could enlist in the war in October 1945.
But his plan did not work and he had to wait until he actually turned 17 a few months later.
Even though Alexander joined the efforts after the fighting ended to help wrap up the war so combat troops could go home, he has vivid memories of D-Day.
“I’m so glad it happened, but it was such a catastrophe that it had to happen that way,” he said. “You see those guys jumping off these boats into the water and getting shot and killed. But I wanted to be a part of that.”
It was the bravery of those combat troops that inspired him to join the war effort.
“I say fortunately, or unfortunately, I was too young to do any fighting,” Alexander said. “I couldn’t get to the fighting, but I wanted to so bad.”
A Lasting Legacy
The war and the service of these men and so many more men and women had a lasting impact on our society as a whole, Renner said.
Troops came back from the war to start families and created the largest generation, the baby boomers, which Renner is a part of. With that came the creation of the suburbs, more jobs and a booming economy, he said.
“Everything since 1950 was because of World War II,” said Renner, of the Village of Bonnybrook.
Technology also saw major scientific developments such as the ability to split the atom, which led to the atomic bomb, Renner said.
Radar and tracking vastly improved, Locker said. At that time, radar could tell someone only the height and speed of a plane so troops knew how high they needed to fire their guns.
Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s radiation laboratory developed microwave radars and more than 100 other radar systems during the war. These innovations led to the radar capabilities we have today, according to Britannica.
The U.S. also saw shifts in its power dynamics with other countries like Russia, and in gender roles with women joining the workforce, Renner said.
“(The ending of the war) really is the starting point to a change in society,” he said. “The power of the United States (increased) because it took us out of the Depression era, and it made us a world power and (created) all of the industrial might of the United States.”
Amoroso went on to re-enlist in the U.S. Air Force two more times before retiring in 1971. He spent one year in Korea during that war as a tech sergeant. He said so much about how the military fought and used technology changed between the two wars.
Locker said we enjoy the freedoms we have today because of the brave troops who fought in World War II and stormed the beaches on D-Day.
“I carry shirts when I lecture that read, ‘If you can read this, thank a teacher, if you can read it in English, thank a veteran,” Locker said. “It sums up what we’re talking about, because what would happen if we didn’t? I wouldn’t be here.”
Freedom is not free and that still rings true today, he added.
Lyons left the U.S. Navy shortly after World War II to marry his wife, but later went on to serve four years in the U.S. Air Force during the start of the Korean War. Like Amoroso, he said it was a completely different war and experience.
He did not serve in combat in the Air Force and instead served as a mechanic and later the crew chief of an aircraft. After he left the military, he spent 37 years working on jet engines.
“It had a very big impact, because we couldn’t let Hitler go on and it saved the world,” Lyons said. “If we didn’t do it and the longer we waited, the harder it was going to be. It was the biggest thing in my life.”
